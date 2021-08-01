5 Best Burrito Places in North Dakota

Kashish Lamba/Unsplash

For many young adults in the Millennial generation, Burrito Day occurs more than once a week. The survey by Moe's Southwest Grill revealed that 72 percent of Millennials eat two to three burritos a week on average, compared to 90 percent of Generation X respondents who eat one burrito on average every week.

Mexican cuisine meanwhile ranked second as an ethnic cuisine in America, according to a 2019 YouGov survey. The only other cuisine more popular among Americans was Italian, where 88 percent liked it.

Does North Dakota serve Mexican food?

It may only be a few miles from Mexico, but North Dakota remains one of the best states for authentic Mexican food. There's more to live up here than steak and potatoes! Below you will find restaurants you can visit if you are craving food from south of the border. They will guarantee your burrito fix.

1. Taco Bros Food Truck, Fargo, North Dakota

This tiny food truck from Taco Bros isn't much to look at. Despite being the tiniest truck, it throws down burritos that might not even qualify as burritos in your view. The food doesn't look anything like what you would expect, with square burritos folded in half. It has been known for burritos to be square rather than rolled; the salsa might be dripping onto the plate instead of nestled within the burrito or housed in a dipping cup. Authentic Mexican may not be exactly what it seems, and the salsa comes over the top in a mess, but it is still very tasty.

Location: 428 Roberts St N, Fargo, ND 58102, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 701-361-2352

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-3pm/6pm-10pm, Sat 1am-3am/6pm-10pm, Sun 1am-3am

2. El Paricutin Mexican Food Dickinson, North Dakota

In North Dakota, you shouldn't miss El Paricutin. The wet green burrito and the Baja burrito are highly recommended. Check out the adjacent market if you wish to purchase authentic Mexican food items.

El Paricutin is a restaurant that serves authentic Mexican food. An extensive menu and pictures on the wall simplified ordering.

Location: 455 15th St W, Dickinson, ND 58601, United States

Website: https://www.menupix.com/

Phone: +1 701-483-6800

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 9:30am-7pm, Sun 9:30am-4pm

3. El Azteca, Minot, North Dakota

El Azteca in Minot, North Dakota, is the best place in the state to find burritos. The components are fresh, and the eggs are cooked on demand, and customers enjoy its chorizo, cheese, and egg. Some people who grew up in California, the state renowned for burritos, say that their burritos taste special.

Location: 2035 N Broadway, Minot, ND 58703, United States

Website: https://elaztecaminot.com/

Phone: +1 701-837-0290

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 9am-8pm

4. Mango's, Fargo, North Dakota

Mango's Super Burrito is enormous, but if you haven't eaten for days or if you're in the mood for some burritos, go for a double burrito. Park and snack between the Burrito Special, Burrito Deluxe, and Burrito Verde if you plan to park and eat for a while. Save the leftovers when you order them for takeout.

Mango's Mexican & American Grill serves food to please all palates in a Mexican and American classic grill restaurant. According to Foursquare reviewers, the best dishes to try are molcajete dishes. The Molcajete is the Mexican version of the mortar and pestle.

Location: 2901 Main Ave, Fargo, ND 58103, United States

Website: mangosfargo.com

Phone: +1 701-232-4886

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-8pm

5. Tomate Mexican Grill, Watford City, North Dakota

Tomate Mexican Grill invites you to believe you're eating in Mexico even when you're in cowboy country in western North Dakota. You can't go wrong with the tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, but it's worth checking out the tostadas de ceviche, papas locas, and cochinita as well.

Location: 722 Main St N #3, Watford City, ND 58854, United States

Website: https://www.tomatemexicangrill.com/

Phone: +1 310-351-8273

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 10:30am-9pm

Mexico's fare is among Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, along with Italian and Chinese. The influence of Mexican flavors and ingredients has spread throughout American cuisine, infusing our daily diets with vibrant and varied flavors.

