5 Best Burrito Places in North Carolina

Over the last few years, the burrito has become more popular in Mexican cuisine. It has recently gained prominence as the financial powerhouse of large restaurant chains like Chipotle, and Reuters reported that it helped turn around the chain's sales.

What food is easy to incorporate into any meal? Burritos work for everything. An excellent breakfast burrito is hard to beat. You can substitute sausage and rice for the normal meat and egg, and you're set for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or Fourth meal.

This recipe can be made with any ingredient. Try something you think is gross. If it is stuffed into a burrito, then it won't be. Every meal should consist of a burrito.

1. YoHo Hibachi & Sushi Burrito, Raleigh, North Carolina

In Morgan Street Food Hall, YoHo Hibachi & Sushi Burrito offers a new twist on lunch, serving sushi burritos. In place of traditional tortillas, enjoy spicy crab, tuna, rice, and other tasty creations wrapped up in nori sheets.

Feeling bold? Add some spice to your meal with the spot's spicy wasabi sauce.

Location: 411 W Morgan St Ste 102, Raleigh, NC 27603, United States

Website: yohofoodhall.com

Phone: +1 919-623-9227

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-8:30pm

2. Taqueria El Toro, Raleigh, North Carolina

This Raleigh spot serves tacos that are almost as big as burritos. Both the Cabeza and trips are great choices. They serve fantastic burritos with grill marks and crisp edges on the outside.

In the event you don't want to eat head meat or offal, both carne asada and shredded chicken are reasonably good. The salsa bar offers a variety of options, including charred, blistered jalapenos that are sweet and spicy.

Location: 3601 Junction Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27603, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 919-661-5676

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 9am-8:30pm, Fri 9am-10pm, Sat-Sun 8am-8:30pm

3. Beer Barrio, Wilmington, North Carolina

A Mexican restaurant and a taproom combine to form Beer Barrio. As the creation of a New York City veteran chef, Beer Bario connects food and beer, combining the flavors of both to explore new, exciting tastes.

Locals cannot get enough of the pressed burritos, a cross between a burrito and a quesadilla. This burrito is extremely popular, especially when it contains smoky black beans, pico de gallo, Cheddar, and Monterey Jack. A great feature of the appetizer is that it comes with lots of guacamole and sour cream. It is described as simple and delicious by customers.

Location: 34 N Front St, Wilmington, NC 28401, United States

Website: https://beerbarrionc.com/

Phone: +1 910-769-5452

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

4. Paco's Tacos & Tequila, Charlotte, North Carolina

The restaurant Paco's Tacos & Tequila offers Tex-Mex a large portion, and customers can choose from more than a hundred different types of tequila.

There isn't much to dislike about the menu, but fans love the burrito, barbecue butter corn, and the No Name Margarita.

Location: 6401 Morrison Blvd #8a, Charlotte, NC 28211, United States

Website: https://www.pacostacosandtequila.com/

Phone: +1 704-716-8226

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-9pm, Fro-Sat 11am-10pm

5. Mountain Burrito, Morganton, North Carolina

There is only one thing wrong with Mountain Burrito: it offers too many choices to put on your burrito, but every option is tasty. We think it's a good problem to have. You can create your burrito at Mountain Burrito by using local ingredients. Among the most popular burritos is the naked one.

Location: 408 W Fleming Dr, Morganton, NC 28655, United States

Website: https://www.mountainburritonc.com/

Phone: +1 828-438-5008

Store Hours: Sat-Wed 10:30am-9pm, Thu 10:30pm-12am, Fri 12am-9pm

A burrito lover in North Carolina will find an incredible array of options, ranging from easy to complex, authentic to artisanal. They will never run out of delicious choices.

We think it's pretty clear at this point that burritos are the best food. However, if you still want to pick up that taco, ramen, etc., you can't save yourself, but we don't mind since it leaves us with more burritos to eat.

