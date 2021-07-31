5 Best Burrito Places in Nebraska

Omaha, NE

There are several Mexican and Latin restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska, which may surprise you. In the various restaurants in the city, you can sample different American and Latin food entrees and handmade and original dishes. Burritos. You can find them everywhere.

Nebraska continues to see the rise of Mexican grills. Find out more about Nebraska's best burrito spots.

1. For the Love of Food Truck, Bellevue, Nebraska

Can you identify a theme? The For the Love of Food food truck is one of many amazingly good ones out there. Meats are slowed-cooked to remove moisture and boost flavor. Easily one of the best menu items at Buffalo Chicken Burrito, a signature confection combining spicy chicken breast, crisp potatoes, and blue cheese.

The place usually runs out before closing time. Make sure you arrive early! The restaurant makes great breakfasts and lunches in Bellevue, Nebraska. Breakfast steak burritos only cost $6 and are huge.

In addition, sausage, bacon, or chorizo can be found. Additionally, they serve biscuits and gravy. Getting the day started with a nice hearty breakfast.

Location: 1132 Ludwig Dr, Bellevue, NE 68005, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 402-968-9734

Store Hours: Wed-Fri 6am-9:30am/11am-1pm, Sat 7am-11am

2. D'Leon's Mexican Food, Lincoln, Nebraska

We recommend that you try their burrito and horchata. Throughout this region of the country, the burrito is considered to be a staple. You will immediately smell the most wonderful scent when you unwrap the burrito. The burrito smelled delicious, no matter how cheesy it may sound. A thin, flaky tortilla was served warm.

It was equally delicious to find bacon, eggs, potatoes, and cheese inside. In addition to horchata, which is sweet rice milk, there was just the right amount of cinnamon to make it not taste watered down. It will be less likely for D'Leon's to receive complaints from disgruntled diners now that it dispelled their skepticism about Midwest Mexican food.

Location: 1221 N 27th St, Lincoln, NE 68503, United States

Website: dleonsmexicanrestaurant.com

Phone: +1 402-474-7100

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 24 hours

3. Burrito House, Schuyler, Nebraska

There are big, cheap, and delicious burritos served at Burrito House, according to some diners. Yet another customer praised the pork al pastor burrito for its excellent taste. The beans and rice aren't stuffed into it like most others. Vegetables and meat were mixed and spread on a bun.

In contrast to other burritos, the meat is distributed throughout the entire burrito. Customers also appreciate excellent customer service. This is always an advantage.

Location: 09 E 12th St, Schuyler, NE 68661, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 402-352-3369

Store Hours: Tue-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm, Sun 11am-9pm

4. Trini's Omaha, Nebraska

An Old Market passageway is home to Trini's Mexican Restaurant. At a fair price, they serve lunch and dinner for individual customers. Restaurant guests are greeted with candlelit tables and low lighting in a romantic, intimate setting. There are a number of appetizers and desserts on the menu, along with tacos, enchiladas, and burritos.

The restaurant serves family meals in addition to its other offerings. Dine-in and curbside pick-up are available. Online orders or phone orders are both accepted.

Location: 1020 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102, United States

Website: trinisoldmarket.com

Phone: +1 402-346-8400

Store Hours: Tue-Wed 4pm-8pm, Thu-Sat 11:30am-9pm, Sun 12pm-6pm

5. Antonio's Taco Shop, Scottsbluff, Nebraska

Located in Scottsbluff, Antonio's Taco Shop serves some of the best burritos in the area. The burrito stuffed with steak, guacamole, and pico de gallo, wrapped in a homemade tortilla, is a favorite among customers.

Was there a secret? Their guacamole is prepared from scratch, and the pico de gallo recipe is original. If you're ordering carne asada fries, you are doing yourself a favor.

Location: 312 E Overland, Scottsbluff, NE 69361, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 308-575-0720

Store Hours: Wed-Mon 8am-8pm

The nutritional content of burritos includes proteins, fiber, vitamins A, C, D, calcium, and iron. Protein intake for people ages 15-55 is between 31 and 62 grams, depending on their gender and weight.

That alone is a reason to get your burrito today. What are you waiting for? Head to one of these authentic burrito shops to get yours.

