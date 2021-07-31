5 Best Burrito Places in Nevada

The dining scene in Nevada is serious business. Starting and ending your day the right way is made easy with a variety of Mexican-inspired choices. To fuel up for whatever your day holds, visit one of these favorite burrito spots. It's time to get your burrito fix!

1. Pancho's Mexican Restaurant, Las Vegas, Nevada

What is the best burrito you can find in Sin City? We went to Pancho's Mexican Restaurant to get Philly Burritos. The best enchilada sauce in town goes along with savory grilled flat iron steak strips, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and lots of oozy, melted cheeses.

You should include this burrito-cheesesteak hybrid on your Las Vegas must-eat list.

Location: 4886 W Lone Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89130, United States

Website: http://orderpanchostacoshop.com/

Phone: +1 702-395-8883

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 8am-7:30pm

2. KoMex Fusion Express, Las Vegas, Nevada

The experience of eating this burrito will never be forgotten. Enjoy a flavor experience unlike any other amid the casino craziness. With Kotex Fusion, you get Korean, Chinese, and Mexican cuisines combined seamlessly.

It features bulgogi (beef), dak-bulgogi (chicken), or daeji bulgogi (pork) with Mexican rice, green and brown onions, pico de gallo, cilantro, and lettuce stuffed in their Fusion Burrito. If you're serious, your Spanish rice should be replaced with fried rice.

Location: 633 N Decatur Blvd H, Las Vegas, NV 89107, United States

Website: https://komexexpress.com/

Phone: +1 702-646-1612

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-8pm

3. Me Gusta Tacos, Las Vegas

The California Burrito at Me Gusta Tacos in Las Vegas, a modern Mexican joint, comes with tater tots, mild cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Tater tots are immensely popular for their crunch. Protein-rich options include shrimp, fish, and kalbi (Korean barbecued short ribs).

Location: 7423 S Durango Dr #103, Las Vegas, NV 89113, United States

Website: megustatacos.com

Phone: +1 702-333-1306

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10:30am-9pm, Sun 10:30am-7pm

4. BBQ Mexicana, Las Vegas, Nevada

While there are only a few choices on the menu, there is still a lot to choose from because literally, everything on it is good. Our favorite item at Burnt Ends is the burnt ends burrito, which we have never tasted anywhere else.

One of the little-known secrets at this bar is that you can call from your swimming pool, order food, and have it delivered to the outside bar. Guests at hotels, sunbathers at the poolside, and convention attendees have been making so many calls that they have created an app in the first two months into their operation to make it even easier.

The best meals are made when chefs select the best ingredients and prepare them correctly, which sounds obvious, but rarely occurs. Fast food restaurants, full-service sit-down restaurants, and even fast-food restaurants in this country are frequently re-heating food that has already been cooked elsewhere. Meat in this restaurant is grown without hormones, antibiotics, or other drugs common to other American eateries.

Nevada-grown tomatoes go into the chopped tomato salad, not rock-hard food service standards. Margaritas of the day and agua fresco soft drinks are prepared with real ingredients, such as fresh fruit, and do not contain corn syrup. You can taste it too. The food here is all made to order, and there is no heat lamps insight.

Location: 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119, United States

Website: https://www.bordergrill.com/

Phone: +1702-63-.7403

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-4pm

5. Cafe Capello, Reno, Nevada

Café Capello in Reno's downtown is the place to go for your morning caffeine fix. But has this place become a favorite spot for Mexican food lovers?

Besides breakfast and lunch served daily, hand-crafted coffees, teas, pastries, and dishes are inspired by American, Italian, and Mexican cuisine. Before strolling through the nearby Riverwalk District, you can enjoy their lemon herb salmon toast, breakfast burrito, vegan French toast, granola, and more.

Cafe Capello is a great place to get a breakfast burrito if you are in the mood.

Location: 248 W 1st St #250, Reno, NV 89501, United States

Website: https://www.cafecapello.com/

Phone: +1 775-410-6228

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 7am-6pm

Authentic Mexican food can be found in Nevada. All of the ingredients used here are the best in the world. If you're looking for a burrito, you need not worry. This list is your ultimate guide for your quest for the best burrito on this side of the country.

