5 Best Burrito Places in New Hampshire

Dipesh Gurav/Unsplash

Most people want a big burrito when they want a burrito. Get the whole thing rather than the salads or individual tacos! If that's the case, you'll want to head straight to this Burrito Stop in New Hampshire.

You can find tacos, burritos, and a variety of more traditional Mexican food there, but you can also find a few things that aren't found anywhere else. There's nothing better than good Mexican food, whether it's authentic or Americanized. There are plenty of great Mexican restaurants in New Hampshire, offering both high-end eats and hearty meals.

1. California Burritos, Nashua, New Hampshire

It might be the closest thing to Best Coast Mexican food in New Hampshire, but it reminds us more of Mission than Los Angeles.

The establishment is aptly named California Burritos. Served thick and fast, these burritos are stuffed with white rice, black beans, and any protein of your choice.The fillings are fresh and not greasy: You decide whether that's a positive aspect or not.

Alternatively, you might also want to try their fish tacos or carne asada fries if you're looking for something different than burritos. The huge variety of options at California Burritos in Nashua makes this restaurant popular with locals.

You can choose a tortilla. You can choose from flour, black bean, or spinach; for protein, there is chicken, steak, pork, or vegetarian; Rice, beans, grilled onions, and peppers comprise the filling; salsa options include tropical, green, red, mango, corn, or pineapple; and additional accompaniments include guacamole, jalapenos, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream. Customer reviews compliment the steak, guacamole, and mango salsa as being among the best in town.

Location: 101 Factory St, Nashua, NH 03060, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 603-718-8745

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

2. La Carreta Restaurante Mexicano, Manchester, New Hampshire

Customers at La Carreta Restaurante Mexicano have been loyal for years. One reviewer said that even though he has visited many times in 18 years, he has never been unhappy with the food or service. There are also nachos, burritos, and enchiladas recommended by fans.

Location: 1875 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103, United States

Website: lacarretamex.com

Phone: +1 603-623-7705

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm, Sun 12pm-10pm

3. Dos Amigos Burritos, Concord, New Hampshire

Among the nearly 20 burritos on offer at Dos Amigos, just one tops the $9 mark. As for the tacos, the cheapest is below $3. Mexican food such as tacos and burritos are a favorite here among locals. It is unique among dives with great burritos because the hip, trendy, brick-faced inside is the perfect place to eat with the family. You can order takeout and order delivery as well.

Location: 26 N Main St, Concord, NH 03301, United States

Website: dosamigosburritos.com

Phone: +1 603-410-4161

Store Hours: Mon-Tue 11am-9pm, Wed-Thu 11am-8pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9pm, Sun 11am-8pm

4. Consuelo's Taqueria, Manchester, New Hampshire

Lunchtimes at this restaurant are always crowded, and it's easy to see why. It offers great prices and authentic Mexican cuisine. Portions are also large enough. At approximately $5 per taco or burrito, you'll be able to eat this tasty food. It is prepared right before your very eyes, so it is fresh and tasty.

It is impossible to find tamales and tortas more authentic. It is run by Mexicans who are friendly. As you eat, you can hear Mexican music.

Location: 36 Amherst St, Manchester, NH 03101, United States

Website: http://www.consuelostaqueria.com/

Phone: +1 603-622-1134

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 11am-8pm, Thu-Sat 11am-9pm

5. Cinco de Mayo Bar & Grill, Dover, New Hampshire

Restaurant offering traditional Mexican cuisine and margaritas owned and operated by a family.

Inspired by their childhood experience in which their parents prepared meals for them growing up, Miguel Alberto Tellez and Cresencio Tellez have recreated these delicious recipes at Cinco de Mayo Bar & Grill (446 Central Ave.) for the Dover community to enjoy.

Get started with a bowl of Queso Fundido chips and dip, then order a bowl of Dos Mares Soup, followed by some BBQ Carnitas Nachos or the chicken-filled San Jose Burrito.

Location: 446 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820, United States

Website: https://www.cincosdover.com/

Phone: +1 603-343-4729

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

Although many are skeptical whether Granite State has good Mexican food, burrito lovers all across the state can attest to it.

Guests of all five restaurants can enjoy authentic burritos, delicious margaritas, guacamole, chips, salsa, and more. Take action now. We invite you to visit them.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.