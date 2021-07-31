Manchester, NH

5 Best Burrito Places in New Hampshire

Just Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NmVZX_0bDXj7TD00
Dipesh Gurav/Unsplash

Most people want a big burrito when they want a burrito. Get the whole thing rather than the salads or individual tacos! If that's the case, you'll want to head straight to this Burrito Stop in New Hampshire.

You can find tacos, burritos, and a variety of more traditional Mexican food there, but you can also find a few things that aren't found anywhere else. There's nothing better than good Mexican food, whether it's authentic or Americanized. There are plenty of great Mexican restaurants in New Hampshire, offering both high-end eats and hearty meals.

1. California Burritos, Nashua, New Hampshire

It might be the closest thing to Best Coast Mexican food in New Hampshire, but it reminds us more of Mission than Los Angeles.

The establishment is aptly named California Burritos. Served thick and fast, these burritos are stuffed with white rice, black beans, and any protein of your choice.The fillings are fresh and not greasy: You decide whether that's a positive aspect or not.

Alternatively, you might also want to try their fish tacos or carne asada fries if you're looking for something different than burritos. The huge variety of options at California Burritos in Nashua makes this restaurant popular with locals.

You can choose a tortilla. You can choose from flour, black bean, or spinach; for protein, there is chicken, steak, pork, or vegetarian; Rice, beans, grilled onions, and peppers comprise the filling; salsa options include tropical, green, red, mango, corn, or pineapple; and additional accompaniments include guacamole, jalapenos, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream. Customer reviews compliment the steak, guacamole, and mango salsa as being among the best in town.

Location: 101 Factory St, Nashua, NH 03060, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 603-718-8745

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm

2. La Carreta Restaurante Mexicano, Manchester, New Hampshire

Customers at La Carreta Restaurante Mexicano have been loyal for years. One reviewer said that even though he has visited many times in 18 years, he has never been unhappy with the food or service. There are also nachos, burritos, and enchiladas recommended by fans.

Location: 1875 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103, United States

Website: lacarretamex.com

Phone: +1 603-623-7705

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm, Sun 12pm-10pm

3. Dos Amigos Burritos, Concord, New Hampshire

Among the nearly 20 burritos on offer at Dos Amigos, just one tops the $9 mark. As for the tacos, the cheapest is below $3. Mexican food such as tacos and burritos are a favorite here among locals. It is unique among dives with great burritos because the hip, trendy, brick-faced inside is the perfect place to eat with the family. You can order takeout and order delivery as well.

Location: 26 N Main St, Concord, NH 03301, United States

Website: dosamigosburritos.com

Phone: +1 603-410-4161

Store Hours: Mon-Tue 11am-9pm, Wed-Thu 11am-8pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9pm, Sun 11am-8pm

4. Consuelo's Taqueria, Manchester, New Hampshire

Lunchtimes at this restaurant are always crowded, and it's easy to see why. It offers great prices and authentic Mexican cuisine. Portions are also large enough. At approximately $5 per taco or burrito, you'll be able to eat this tasty food. It is prepared right before your very eyes, so it is fresh and tasty.

It is impossible to find tamales and tortas more authentic. It is run by Mexicans who are friendly. As you eat, you can hear Mexican music.

Location: 36 Amherst St, Manchester, NH 03101, United States

Website: http://www.consuelostaqueria.com/

Phone: +1 603-622-1134

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 11am-8pm, Thu-Sat 11am-9pm

5. Cinco de Mayo Bar & Grill, Dover, New Hampshire

Restaurant offering traditional Mexican cuisine and margaritas owned and operated by a family.

Inspired by their childhood experience in which their parents prepared meals for them growing up, Miguel Alberto Tellez and Cresencio Tellez have recreated these delicious recipes at Cinco de Mayo Bar & Grill (446 Central Ave.) for the Dover community to enjoy.

Get started with a bowl of Queso Fundido chips and dip, then order a bowl of Dos Mares Soup, followed by some BBQ Carnitas Nachos or the chicken-filled San Jose Burrito.

Location: 446 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820, United States

Website: https://www.cincosdover.com/

Phone: +1 603-343-4729

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

Although many are skeptical whether Granite State has good Mexican food, burrito lovers all across the state can attest to it.

Guests of all five restaurants can enjoy authentic burritos, delicious margaritas, guacamole, chips, salsa, and more. Take action now. We invite you to visit them.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf28a49330f99164e08a848b50f4d4a0.blob

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

California State
19156 followers
Loading

More from Just Go

Columbus, OH

These Are The 3 Worst Restaurants in Columbus

There are over 300,000 chainrestaurants and 350,000 independent restaurants in the US. Many of them serve great food and it's hard to find the best place to enjoy a meal. Thanks to platforms like Yelp and TripAdvisor it's getting easier and easier to find a great place to enjoy an awesome meal or just some drinks.Read full story
1 comments
Moline, IL

4 Movies that were filmed in Moline

Moline is a city located in Rock Island County, Illinois, United States. According to the United States Census of 2010, the estimated population of this city was 43,977 making it the largest city in Rock Island County. Moline is the 9th most populated city in Illinois outside the Chicago Metropolitan Area. Moline acquired its name after it was platted in 1843 and the name of this city derives from the French moulin meaning “mill town”.Read full story
Lombard, IL

4 Movies with the Main Filming Location in Lombard

Lombard is a village in DuPage County, Illinois, United States, and a suburb of Chicago. According to the United States Census of 2019, the estimated population of this city was 44,303. Lombard is one of the best places to live in Illinois. This city offers the residents an urban-suburban mix feel. In Lombard, there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks.Read full story

In Which States Were The Avengers Movies Filmed?

The Avengers movies are produced by Marvel Studios and are among the most-watched movies ever. Here is a list of the locations where each movie was filmed, including the states and country.Read full story
Connecticut State

5 Most Beautiful Counties In Connecticut To Live In

Most people who live in Connecticut love living there. Maybe it is because of low crime rates, a healthy, productive population, excellent trails to have outdoor fun activities, exceptional education and health services, rich culture involving history, arts, and entertainment, mouthwatering food, or the great communities.Read full story
Louisiana State

5 Best Cupcake Places in Louisiana

Here is a sampling of the deliciousness available in shops across Louisiana to celebrate pretty much any special occasion. You've probably wondered where to find the best-baked goods but didn't know if you could handle sugar rushes associated with some, so fear not, our volunteers serve as your tribute. It is in our nature to crave sweets. During our search for Louisiana's best cupcake shops, we compiled a list of the top five.Read full story
Orange County, CA

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Anaheim

Anaheim is a city in Orange County, California, that is part of the Greater Los Angeles Area. The city has a population of 336,265 people as of the 2010 United States Census, making it the most populated city in Orange County, the 10th most populous city in California, and the 55th most populous city in the United States. Anaheim is the second-largest city in Orange County by area and is home to the Disneyland Resort, the Anaheim Convention Center, and two prominent sports teams: the Anaheim Ducks ice hockey team and the Los Angeles Angels baseball team.Read full story
28 comments
Kentucky State

5 Best Cupcake Places in Kentucky

It's no secret that Americans enjoy sweets, as our data reveals. In 2012 and 2015, searches for "baked goods near me" have doubled, indicating that people are becoming more interested in baked goods.Read full story
Florida State

Biden to Florida and Texas leaders: Help on COVID-19 or "get out of the way"

In the previous week, one out of every three new COVID-19 cases in the United States happened in Florida and Texas, according to White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients.Read full story
Maine State

5 Best Burrito Places in Maine

Despite being quite far from the Mexican border, Maine is no stranger to burritos, especially those with a Maine twist. Whether it's Mexican restaurants or food trucks, Maine offers some great burrito finds.Read full story
1 comments
Mississippi State

5 Best Burrito Places in Mississippi

Mississippi is a state where you can find great food especially Mexican cuisines. There are a lot of restaurants that offer authentic Mexican cuisines, such as burritos and tacos. Many restaurants in Mississippi have belly-busting challenges. Getting a free meal as an incentive might inspire you to test your endurance, spice tolerance, and mental fortitude to endure the challenge. Do you think you're up for the challenge?Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy