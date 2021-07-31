5 Best Burrito Places in New Jersey

logan jeffrey/Unsplash

The versatility of burritos and their deliciousness make them wonderful at any meal of the day. The burrito's history is worth examining when one first sees this delightful food, but at first glance, one might not assume much about its origins. Immensely popular in New Jersey is the burrito.

Who does not love burritos? The following list captures the best burrito places in New Jersey.

1. Tacoria, Morristown, New Jersey

Tacoria, which calls itself "Mexican Street Kitchen," is one of the favorites of many families. It is their golden avocado option that has won them the nomination.

It's fried breaded avocados, and you can substitute the chicken or steak with avocados instead. By their popularity, they seem to be more popular than just vegetarians. Their burritos are full of rice, salsa, and thick, gooey cheese melted into a perfect amalgam.

Nachos is the second-highest-rated menu item.

An exemplary winning dish comprises a flour tortilla with avocado, chipotle aioli, rice, black beans, salsa, cheese, and cream. Customers describe this sandwich as "out of this world," citing both the fried avocado as an excellent meat substitute and the toasted tortilla.

Location: 52 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, United States

Website: https://tacoria.com/

Phone: +1 973-455-7089

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri 11am-10pm, Sat 11:30am-10pm, Sun 11:30am-9pm

2. Bollywood Grill, Lake Hiawatha, New Jersey

The unique aspect of Bollywood Grill is that it offers something for everyone. Places that try to please everyone usually end up with nothing but mediocrity. No, not here! A fusion-style restaurant offering Indian food, items from an outdoor market, and chicken tikka and falafel burritos, Bollywood Grill offers a wide selection of authentic Indian cuisine.

A place like this has a cool concept. There is something to satisfy everyone with multiple sections on the menu dedicated to street food, traditional dishes, and fusion-style dishes.

Location: 435 N Beverwyck Rd, Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034, United States

Website: bollywoodgrill.net

Phone: +1 973-257-1444

Store Hours: Tue-Sun 11:30am-9:30pm

3. Jose Tejas, Iselin, New Jersey

A short drive from Newark, Jose Tejas serves large portions in a pleasing atmosphere. Many of their dishes are dominated by rich sauces with Tex-Mex, Cajun, and Mexican influences.

Location: 700 US-1, Iselin, NJ 08830, United States

Website: bordercafe.com

Phone: +1 732-283-3883

Store Hours: Mon-Tue 3pm-10pm, Wed-Sat 12pm-10pm, Sun 12pm-9pm

4. Rosalita's Roadside Cantina, Englishtown, New Jersey

The restaurant serves up authentic TexMex cuisine in a fun, festive setting. The menu includes empanadas, stuffed peppers, chicken tenders, quesadillas, soups and salads, fajitas, sweet and spicy Mexican street corn, and so much more.

You can also get delicious desserts such as double chocolate skillet cookies, apple empanadas, flan, and churros. Aside from the bar, the cantina also specializes in good margaritas. Get a taste of pineapple, mango, and coconut!

The iconic burritos are not to be missed, either. A variety of options are available, including chorizo, beef, and black beans. Among all burritos, though, the 5-pound Kitchen Sink is king, consisting of chicken, beef, pork, beans, rice, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and sour cream. It's FREE if you finish in less than 20 minutes!

Location: 180 U.S. 9, Englishtown, NJ 07726, United States

Website: rosalitasnj.com

Phone: +1 732-617-0099

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 12pm-10pm

5. 10th Ave Burrito Co, Belmar, New Jersey

10th Ave Burrito Co. has got great food. This has been true since before the restaurant moved to Belmar Plaza in 2009. Among the dishes we enjoy here are the sweet and spicy corn soup, pineapple habañero wings, shredded pork molecular nachos, and tequila-lime shrimp.

10th Avenue Burrito presently offers outdoor dining on their covered patio and limited takeout options. You can also enjoy the outdoor bar with full service.

Location: 801 Belmar Plaza, Belmar, NJ 07719, United States

Website: tenthaveburrito.com

Phone: +1 732-280-1515

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

There are countless ways to prepare a burrito. There are many options for filling burritos, including traditional meat and beans, rice, salsa, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and many others. Almost anything wrapped in a flour tortilla is possibly a burrito.

