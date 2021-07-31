5 Best Burrito Places in New Mexico

Barbecues are common in the south. A lobster roll is a New England specialty. As for New Mexico, it has burritos smothered in their trademark red or green chiles. Burritos are popular here, and stores have created a huge variety of them as many can be eaten.

1. The Pantry, Santa Fe, New Mexico

The Pantry has been serving breakfast to the people of New Mexico since 1948. At least before the pandemic, diners often encountered long lines at restaurants on weekends.

New Mexican favorites are on the menu at this restaurant, making it worth the wait. Served with either tender Carne Adovada or tender beef, the Pantry's smothered burrito comes in chicken, beef, or turkey.

The adovada burrito is ordered here, and you have the choice of ordering it red, green, or Christmas (which is the type of chile sauce used to cover the burrito). Adovada pork is layered in the tortilla with chile and vinegar; melted cheddar coats the top.

Location: 1820 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, United States

Website: pantrysantafe.com

Phone: +1 505-986-0022

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 7am-8pm

2. El Chile Toreado, Santa Fe, New Mexico

There may not be anything like Mexico, but it's the next best thing. You'll be missing a considerable part of your journey if you don't try their burritos. Of course, many options are available on their menu if you don't feel like eating burritos.

There is no better tacos al pastor than El Chile Tornado, and customers report dreaming about it weeks after having eaten it. These tacos are memorable for the combination of spiciness, slightly fatty meats, and the surprising addition of pineapple.

Location: 807 Early St, Santa Fe, NM 87505, United States

Website: elchiletoreado.com

Phone: +1 505-500-0033

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 7:30am-2:30pm, Sat 7:30am-2pm

3. Taqueria Mexico, Albuquerque, New Mexico

There is no need to face hunger with the California Burrito at local favorite Taqueria Mexico. It can serve an entire family, so you don't need to worry about its size.

Among the ingredients is carne asada, beans, rice, onions, cilantro (cilantro), an assortment of red and green sauces, as well as a substantial amount of melted Cheddar and guacamole. Don't be surprised if you have leftovers.

Location: 300 Menaul Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107, United States

Website: taqueriamexicoabq.com

Phone: +1 505-242-3445

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 7am-7pm

4. The Shed Restaurant, Santa Fe, New Mexico

The Shed, which opened in 1953, has always been known for its green and red chiles, a particularity of the state. You cannot go wrong with the green chile burrito. This vegetarian burrito includes pinto beans, white cheddar cheese, and onion rolled in a large flour tortilla and topped with The Shed's own roasted green chile. As a side dish, it comes with rice. A perfect combo!

It is housed in a 17th-century adobe building, offering an authentic Mexican meal. Among the many classic New Mexican dishes, you can order enchiladas, tacos, burritos, huevos ranchero, etc.

Location: 113 1/2 E Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, United States

Website: sfshed.com

Phone: +1 505-982-9030

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-2:30pm/5pm-9pm

5. Antonio's "The Taste of Mexico," Taos, New Mexico

A wide selection of New Mexico favorites can be found at Antonio's in Taos. There is always a burrito supreme during burrito season on the menu that comes loaded with sour cream, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, and red or green chili.

When blending Mexican coastal cuisine with New Mexico's traditional chile, you might find specials like a lobster burrito.

Location: 1379 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos, NM 87571, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 575-758-2599

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-2:30pm/5pm-8pm

The chances are very slim that you'll meet someone who doesn't search "the best Mexican food near me" or wouldn't enjoy a fresh bowl of guacamole.

We think it's safe to say that Everyone loves Mexican food. How does it become so popular? How does it rank among the favorite foods at happy hours, breakfasts of champions, and birthday dinners?

Mexican food combines vegetables, meats, grains, and fruits, making it a healthful, well-rounded meal. In addition to enjoying food from all food groups, you also get access to nutrients packed with vitamins and minerals.

