5 Best Burrito Places in Montana

Burritos are among the finest foods on Earth. The savory food comes in a handheld package complete with a variety of complementary ingredients. The burrito is endlessly customizable and adaptable, and it can even be made vegetarian-friendly or vegan-friendly. You probably know, if you've eaten burritos a few times, that most burritos are good, but some burritos are great.

1. The Knead Cafe, Kalispell, Montana

What does a Thai burrito with steak taste like? Here's a spot for you. The Knead is located about a half-hour outside the park in Kalispell. It's a must-see when visiting Glacier National Park. Smothered in an Asian sauce that resembles green curry, it's unlike anything you've ever had. They also offer excellent breakfast burritos if you happen to be passing through Kalispell in the morning. Additionally, the restaurant's ownership and waitstaff are extremely friendly.

Location: 21 5th St E, Kalispell, MT 59901, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 406-755-3883

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 8am-3pm

2. Jam!, Bozeman, Montana

It's the Breakfast Burrito at Jam! The Bozeman breakfast spot has a big following. The dish comprises refried black beans, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage gravy, smoked pork shoulder, pork chili verde, a mix of green chili and pork stew, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with lime crema, pico de gallo (pico de gallo), and Cotija (a crumbly Mexican cheese), their burritos are one of a kind.

Location: 25 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715, United States

Website: https://jamonmain.com/

Phone: +1 406-585-1761

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 7am-3:30pm

3. Taco Sano, Missoula, Montana

This taco shop is in a cool location since it is right across from the Roxy movie theater along the hip strip. Because of this, people flock to Missoula often compared to other places. They serve a carnitas burrito filled with white rice, black beans, lettuce, jalapenos, onions, cheese, sour cream, and their spicy hot sauce, which they gave a name 'Glacial Melt.' The restaurant serves tater tots, which is cool and unusual for a Mexican restaurant, however, the burrito, although it first looked like it contained a wonderful meat mixture, lettuce, and beans, the rest of it was delicious too.

Location: 115 S 4th St W, Missoula, MT 59801, United States

Website: tacosano.net

Phone: +1 406-541-7570

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 8:30am-9pm

4. Fiesta En Jalisco, Hamilton, Montana

You might think this restaurant would be another Montana "Mexican" restaurant (however you perceive a typical Montana restaurant), but it was a lot better than expected. It is recommended that you order the Al Pastor burrito. Burritos like this are hard to find in Hamilton. This kind of burrito will surely excite you. Rice and beans were served on the burrito side, which was the size of a plate length-wise. Although the beans were lard-based, those items made for an excellent burrito. In its own right, the burrito was delicious. One of Hamilton's better spots.

Location: 110 Copper King Ct, Hamilton, MT 59840, United States

Website: http://www.fiestaenjalisco.net/

Phone: +1 406-363-4339

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sun 11am-10pm

5. Nina's Tacos + Tequila, Bozeman, Montana

Nina's offers more than tacos; their menu features dishes such as Chile Fried Chicken and Surf and Turf Tortas. There is a rich and thick Pozole and build-your-own burritos, bowls, or salads with unique ingredients. Tequila enthusiasts will have a hard time deciding between the 60 types of tequila and mezcal on hand. In the summertime, we recommend Nina's Perfect Margarita topped with huckleberry syrup and orange liqueur.

Location: 5 W Mendenhall St Ste 104, Bozeman, MT 59715, United States

Website: https://www.ninastacos.com/

Phone: +1 406-577-2620

Store Hours: Mon-Tue 3pm-10pm, Wed-Thu 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm, Sun 11am-10pm

It is not just Montana's big skies that give it a reputation as a culinary mecca. Mexican food is among Montana's top cuisines. There is no shortage of authentic burritos, flautas, and tacos in this region.

It doesn't matter what type of Mexican food you are looking for in Montana. In each establishment, the house specialties reflect different regions and cooking styles.

