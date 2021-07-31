5 Best Burrito Places in Montana

Just Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaZEl_0bDXWmz400
Frank Alarcon/Unsplash

Burritos are among the finest foods on Earth. The savory food comes in a handheld package complete with a variety of complementary ingredients. The burrito is endlessly customizable and adaptable, and it can even be made vegetarian-friendly or vegan-friendly. You probably know, if you've eaten burritos a few times, that most burritos are good, but some burritos are great.

1. The Knead Cafe, Kalispell, Montana

What does a Thai burrito with steak taste like? Here's a spot for you. The Knead is located about a half-hour outside the park in Kalispell. It's a must-see when visiting Glacier National Park. Smothered in an Asian sauce that resembles green curry, it's unlike anything you've ever had. They also offer excellent breakfast burritos if you happen to be passing through Kalispell in the morning. Additionally, the restaurant's ownership and waitstaff are extremely friendly.

Location: 21 5th St E, Kalispell, MT 59901, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 406-755-3883

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 8am-3pm

2. Jam!, Bozeman, Montana

It's the Breakfast Burrito at Jam! The Bozeman breakfast spot has a big following. The dish comprises refried black beans, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage gravy, smoked pork shoulder, pork chili verde, a mix of green chili and pork stew, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with lime crema, pico de gallo (pico de gallo), and Cotija (a crumbly Mexican cheese), their burritos are one of a kind.

Location: 25 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715, United States

Website: https://jamonmain.com/

Phone: +1 406-585-1761

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 7am-3:30pm

3. Taco Sano, Missoula, Montana

This taco shop is in a cool location since it is right across from the Roxy movie theater along the hip strip. Because of this, people flock to Missoula often compared to other places. They serve a carnitas burrito filled with white rice, black beans, lettuce, jalapenos, onions, cheese, sour cream, and their spicy hot sauce, which they gave a name 'Glacial Melt.' The restaurant serves tater tots, which is cool and unusual for a Mexican restaurant, however, the burrito, although it first looked like it contained a wonderful meat mixture, lettuce, and beans, the rest of it was delicious too.

Location: 115 S 4th St W, Missoula, MT 59801, United States

Website: tacosano.net

Phone: +1 406-541-7570

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 8:30am-9pm

4. Fiesta En Jalisco, Hamilton, Montana

You might think this restaurant would be another Montana "Mexican" restaurant (however you perceive a typical Montana restaurant), but it was a lot better than expected. It is recommended that you order the Al Pastor burrito. Burritos like this are hard to find in Hamilton. This kind of burrito will surely excite you. Rice and beans were served on the burrito side, which was the size of a plate length-wise. Although the beans were lard-based, those items made for an excellent burrito. In its own right, the burrito was delicious. One of Hamilton's better spots.

Location: 110 Copper King Ct, Hamilton, MT 59840, United States

Website: http://www.fiestaenjalisco.net/

Phone: +1 406-363-4339

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sun 11am-10pm

5. Nina's Tacos + Tequila, Bozeman, Montana

Nina's offers more than tacos; their menu features dishes such as Chile Fried Chicken and Surf and Turf Tortas. There is a rich and thick Pozole and build-your-own burritos, bowls, or salads with unique ingredients. Tequila enthusiasts will have a hard time deciding between the 60 types of tequila and mezcal on hand. In the summertime, we recommend Nina's Perfect Margarita topped with huckleberry syrup and orange liqueur.

Location: 5 W Mendenhall St Ste 104, Bozeman, MT 59715, United States

Website: https://www.ninastacos.com/

Phone: +1 406-577-2620

Store Hours: Mon-Tue 3pm-10pm, Wed-Thu 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm, Sun 11am-10pm

It is not just Montana's big skies that give it a reputation as a culinary mecca. Mexican food is among Montana's top cuisines. There is no shortage of authentic burritos, flautas, and tacos in this region.

It doesn't matter what type of Mexican food you are looking for in Montana. In each establishment, the house specialties reflect different regions and cooking styles.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 8

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf28a49330f99164e08a848b50f4d4a0.blob

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

California State
19156 followers
Loading

More from Just Go

Columbus, OH

These Are The 3 Worst Restaurants in Columbus

There are over 300,000 chainrestaurants and 350,000 independent restaurants in the US. Many of them serve great food and it's hard to find the best place to enjoy a meal. Thanks to platforms like Yelp and TripAdvisor it's getting easier and easier to find a great place to enjoy an awesome meal or just some drinks.Read full story
1 comments
Moline, IL

4 Movies that were filmed in Moline

Moline is a city located in Rock Island County, Illinois, United States. According to the United States Census of 2010, the estimated population of this city was 43,977 making it the largest city in Rock Island County. Moline is the 9th most populated city in Illinois outside the Chicago Metropolitan Area. Moline acquired its name after it was platted in 1843 and the name of this city derives from the French moulin meaning “mill town”.Read full story
Lombard, IL

4 Movies with the Main Filming Location in Lombard

Lombard is a village in DuPage County, Illinois, United States, and a suburb of Chicago. According to the United States Census of 2019, the estimated population of this city was 44,303. Lombard is one of the best places to live in Illinois. This city offers the residents an urban-suburban mix feel. In Lombard, there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks.Read full story

In Which States Were The Avengers Movies Filmed?

The Avengers movies are produced by Marvel Studios and are among the most-watched movies ever. Here is a list of the locations where each movie was filmed, including the states and country.Read full story
Connecticut State

5 Most Beautiful Counties In Connecticut To Live In

Most people who live in Connecticut love living there. Maybe it is because of low crime rates, a healthy, productive population, excellent trails to have outdoor fun activities, exceptional education and health services, rich culture involving history, arts, and entertainment, mouthwatering food, or the great communities.Read full story
Louisiana State

5 Best Cupcake Places in Louisiana

Here is a sampling of the deliciousness available in shops across Louisiana to celebrate pretty much any special occasion. You've probably wondered where to find the best-baked goods but didn't know if you could handle sugar rushes associated with some, so fear not, our volunteers serve as your tribute. It is in our nature to crave sweets. During our search for Louisiana's best cupcake shops, we compiled a list of the top five.Read full story
Orange County, CA

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Anaheim

Anaheim is a city in Orange County, California, that is part of the Greater Los Angeles Area. The city has a population of 336,265 people as of the 2010 United States Census, making it the most populated city in Orange County, the 10th most populous city in California, and the 55th most populous city in the United States. Anaheim is the second-largest city in Orange County by area and is home to the Disneyland Resort, the Anaheim Convention Center, and two prominent sports teams: the Anaheim Ducks ice hockey team and the Los Angeles Angels baseball team.Read full story
28 comments
Kentucky State

5 Best Cupcake Places in Kentucky

It's no secret that Americans enjoy sweets, as our data reveals. In 2012 and 2015, searches for "baked goods near me" have doubled, indicating that people are becoming more interested in baked goods.Read full story
Florida State

Biden to Florida and Texas leaders: Help on COVID-19 or "get out of the way"

In the previous week, one out of every three new COVID-19 cases in the United States happened in Florida and Texas, according to White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients.Read full story
Michigan State

5 Best Burrito Places in Michigan

If you're searching for Michigan's best burritos, you should check out this guide. 1. Herraduras Authentic Mexican Bar & Grill, Cadillac, Michigan. A burrito is a must-have when you enter this Mexican restaurant. A top seller is the Cadillac Burrito, which includes bacon and steak. It was hard to resist the sweetness of the al pastor tacos. Pineapple and seasoned pork are the main ingredients of al pastor tacos. It was impressive how much filling was there. There is so much more to this popular hot spot during the summer months than tacos and burritos.Read full story

Comments / 8

Community Policy