5 Best Burrito Places in Missouri

Can you gauge how much people love their food? Well, you can tell from the number of times people come to the restaurant in a week. You may also get an idea from the reviews online. But how about this: In Missouri, the community raised funds to help a burrito place remain open after it was affected by the collapse of the building in which it had been founded. Learn more about this burrito spot.

1. The Corner Mexican Food Restaurant, Grandview, Missouri

Chef Alejandro Martinez runs the Corner Mexican restaurant. Among the many fillings he offers here are al pastor, carnitas, chicken and beef tinga, pork rinds, tongue, sliced poblanos, pumpkin flower, and soy-based meats.

In addition to an extensive vegan menu, The Corner also serves gluten-free options. You can get one of the "Corner Burritos" containing your choice of protein, guacamole, refried beans, rice, lettuce, onions, cilantro, and sour cream.

Location: 720 Main St, Grandview, MO 64030, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 816-214-5031

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 9am-9pm

2. Mariachi's II Mexican Restaurant, St Louis, Missouri

Favorite elements of fajitas and burritos are combined here, getting us to love both a little more. Fajita Burritos are made out of large flour tortillas filled with rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream atop a skillet of fried onions and peppers before being covered with cheese and red sauce.

Customers seem to enjoy the combination, and they say they want to come back. Some customers commented that the burrito is massive and suggested slicing it in half immediately. It allows you to bring a second meal home to enjoy.

Location: 4625 Gravois Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 314-353-1571

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm, Sun 12pm-9pm

3. Scott's Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29, Kansas City, Missouri

Cooking the best of burnt ends, Umscheid puts them in tacos, burritos, and burrito bowls to make Kansas City barbecue true to its roots. A veteran of barbecue competitions, Umscheid's expertise is apparent on the menu as a whole, but the burnt ends breakfast burrito especially is outstanding.

There's nothing better in a breakfast burrito than melty scrambled eggs, queso fresco, and salsa: Nothing more, nothing less. If you're flying out of town, stop at Scott's Kitchen before you leave, and take a couple with you.

Location: 11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO 64153, United States

Website: scotts-kitchen.com

Phone: +1 816-270-0505

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 7am-6:30pm

4. Chava's Mexican Restaurant, St. Louis, Missouri

Chava's Mexican Restaurant is located in a historical barroom, serving burritos, tacos, and margaritas in an upscale Mexican atmosphere. Located in St Louis since 2006, this restaurant serves simply delicious Mexican cuisine.

There is a wide variety of Mexican food on their menu, including scratch margaritas, tacos, tortillas, and more. You can enjoy tasty Mexican dishes and several varieties of margaritas at Chava's Mexican Restaurant. Dine-in, take out or have food delivered.

The company's menu offers salmon, tostadas, shrimp, guacamole, chile con queso, nachos, tamales, flautas, chile Rellenos, and deserts in addition to burritos.

Location: 925 Geyer Ave #3921, St. Louis, MO 63104, United States

Website: chavasmexican.com

Phone: +1 314-241-5503

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm, Sun 1pm-9pm

5. La Chica Loca, Jefferson City, Missouri

Due to their marketing and high-end catering backgrounds, owner Amanda Jensen and executive chef Greg Atkinson began trialing bold, big breakfast burritos in Jefferson City. Commercial kitchen space was rented for Atkinson, and Jensen walked the streets with the goods.

Unfortunately, the building where their kitchen was housed collapsed not long after they moved in. In January 2020, Jensen and Atkinson, with assistance from the fundraiser, opened a new La Chica Loca restaurant, retaining their original concept.

As it stands, Atkinson has 80 burrito inventions to his name. His burritos will incorporate any delicious flavor combination: gyros, Cubans, Big Macs, even shrimp gumbo. The Colorado-style burrito stays the best-seller, though. From-scratch burritos are stuffed with fluffy eggs, crispy bacon, melt-in-your-mouth potatoes, and savory Cheddar. The recipe's signature taste comes from thick fillings of smoked pork and green chiles.

Their attempt to adapt to the market and continue to meet customers' needs led them to create boxed lunches featuring a burrito and two sides, which have been a big hit and expand their menu to offer lunch items. There is a weekly burrito special and burrito bowls, tacos, burgers, and chicken wings in equally inventive flavors like peanut butter and jelly.

Location: 306 E High St, Jefferson City, MO 65101, United States

Website: https://chicalocamo.com/

Phone: +1 573-635-3100

Store Hours: Wed 5pm-8pm

Inspiring. Every burrito place has a story, and when you're in Missouri, you will be amazed at how vibrant the burrito industry is and how much love they put into making your favorite dish.

