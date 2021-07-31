5 Best Burrito Places in Mississippi

Kashish Lamba/Unsplash

Mississippi is a state where you can find great food especially Mexican cuisines. There are a lot of restaurants that offer authentic Mexican cuisines, such as burritos and tacos. Many restaurants in Mississippi have belly-busting challenges. Getting a free meal as an incentive might inspire you to test your endurance, spice tolerance, and mental fortitude to endure the challenge. Do you think you're up for the challenge?

1. Alumni’s House Sports Bar and Grill, Pearl, Mississippi

In Alumni's Monster Burrito Challenge, contenders have to consume a huge beef-filled burrito topped with homemade pepper jack cheese, along with an equal amount of nachos and salsa. For the challenger to be eligible for prizes, including a free meal, t-shirt, and bragging rights, they must eat everything within 15 minutes.

Location: 110 Bass Pro Dr, Pearl, MS 39208, United States

Website: https://www.alumnihousepearl.com/

Phone: +1 601-896-0253

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 6am-10am/11am-11pm, Fri-Sat 6am-10am/11am-11:30am, Sun 6am-10am/11am-10pm

2. El Agave Mexican Grill, New Albany, Mississippi

This casual dining spot is the ideal spot for a date night or a family dinner with classic Mexican dishes on the menu. Guests are also treated to the warm and friendly service of the staff. One of the grill's best features is its selection of Mexican favorites.

Despite the menu's plethora of classics, one item stands out above all the rest. It’s the Big Daddy Burrito! A 14-inch burrito stuffed with steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole and topped with chipotle cheese sauce weighs about 4 pounds.

Devouring the burrito is a challenge. If the food can be eaten in five minutes or less, the entire meal is free. Finishing Big Daddy Burritos will not only reward you with a tasty meal. Those who accomplish an eating feat also get their picture added to the wall of fame.

You shouldn't feel embarrassed if you can't finish the burrito in five minutes. Several have attempted the challenge, but few have succeeded.

Don't feel like eating a huge burrito? You can still order from the menu since it consists of modern dishes and traditional dishes alike. It would help if you tried the guacamole made right at your table while you are there.

Location: 650 Park Plaza Dr, New Albany, MS 38652, United States

Website: https://elagavemexicanrestaurants.com/

Phone: +1 662-539-7011

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-10pm

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

3. Moe's Southwest Grill, Jackson, Mississippi

Restaurant and bar Moe's Southwest Grill specializes in Mexican food. A counter-service chain was featuring a wide variety of Mexican cuisine, including burritos and nachos. From their famous queso and hand-crafted guacamole to free chips and house-made seasonal salsas, their team will create whatever you desire. To please any diet, they offer a wide range of flavorful and fresh dishes. It is the best option to have a party with your meal through Moe's catering service. There are gluten-free, paleo, vegan, and vegetarian options.

Location: 1220 E Northside Dr, Jackson, MS 39211, United States

Website: moes.com

Phone: +1 601-667-4753

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-8pm

4. Green Ghost Tacos, Ridgeland, Mississippi

Authentic Mexican cuisine is prepared in small batches at Green Ghost Tacos, two locations in Mississippi - Jackson, and Ridgeland. Taco Tuesdays, homemade chips and guacamole, and breakfast burritos - with eggs, chorizo, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, chihuahua queso, rice, and black beans locals' favorites.

Location: Northpark Walk,1290, E County Line Rd, Ridgeland, MS 39157, United States

Website: greenghosttacosridgeland.com

Phone: +1 601-957-7436

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

5. Maria’s Cantina, Southaven, Mississippi

Maria's Restaurant specializes in Mexican food and has the Ocho-Cinco Burrito Challenge every year. In addition to the huge burritos, this Southaven favorite keeps true to its promise that it offers "Mexican with a twist" by offering various mouthwatering dishes, from tacos to juicy flautas.

Location: 6717 Airways Blvd Suite 102, Southaven, MS 38671, United States

Website: mariascantina.com

Phone: +1 662-772-5926

Store Hours: Tue-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm, Sun 11am-9pm

How about a place where you can get your burrito for free? Take part in the ultimate burrito challenge that is popular among top burrito places in Mississippi. Who knows, your growling stomach might get you your favorite food without spending a penny.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.