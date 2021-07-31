5 Best Burrito Places in Michigan

If you're searching for Michigan's best burritos, you should check out this guide.

1. Herraduras Authentic Mexican Bar & Grill, Cadillac, Michigan

A burrito is a must-have when you enter this Mexican restaurant. A top seller is the Cadillac Burrito, which includes bacon and steak. It was hard to resist the sweetness of the al pastor tacos. Pineapple and seasoned pork are the main ingredients of al pastor tacos. It was impressive how much filling was there. There is so much more to this popular hot spot during the summer months than tacos and burritos.

As an appetizer, you will surely enjoy the Choriqueso made of chorizo and queso blanco. Their margaritas are so big, and some diners must stand up to enjoy them. The taste is also excellent. The restaurant is also known for its carnitas and fajitas. Imelda Rodriguez has owned the restaurant for 13 years.

Location: 1700 S Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI 49601, United States

Website: herradurasmexican.com

Phone: +1 231-775-4575

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10:30pm, Sun 11am-9pm

2. El Oasis, Lansing, Michigan

El Oasis has more than proven itself as more than a taco truck over the last dozen years. Ricardo Gutierrez has expanded the tables, decorations, the second truck and created a vibrant community. A variety of people - students, business people, politicians.- dine at El Oasis for great salsas, burritos, and tacos. Takeout is available, or you can sit at a picnic table and meet some new people. You can also order Jarritos drinks or Mexican Coke in bottles from them.

Since the truck opens at 9 a.m., breakfast burritos make good sales. A small burrito named Ramona attracts diners who prefer a smaller portion. It contains rice, chicken, beans, pico, lettuce, sour cream, and avocado. It was so good. Menu items include tostadas, tortas, quesadillas, enchiladas, tamales, and more. When visiting the Lansing area, you must stop here.

Location: 2501 E Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912

Website: eloasistruck.com

Phone: +1 517-648-7693

Store Hours: Mon-Tue 9am-8pm, Wed 11am-8pm, Thu-Sat 9am-8pm, Sun 9am-5pm

3. Beltline Bar, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Beltline Bar began selling wet burritos in the late 1960s and has sold more than five million since then. Over the years, Jeff Lobdell has maintained the original recipe of the special sauce. It takes him a few weeks to blend the spices himself in the "spice room."

In addition, he makes sure they source the beef locally and that the Colby cheese is hand-grated every day from 40-pound blocks. It is the best-wet burrito we tried on this trip.

There is also a good selection of tequilas and flights, margaritas, fajitas, salsas, and the Old Mission Burrito stuffed with beef and topped with white cheese and pico de gallo.

There's also Mucho Loco Fries - fries topped with chorizo, bacon, jalapenos, white queso, pico de gallo, and avocado cream. If you're looking for drinks, make sure you try the Michigan Margarita, made with New Holland Hatter Royale Hopped whiskey and Bell's Two Hearted.

Location: 16 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548, United States

Website: beltlinebar.com

Phone: +1 616-245-0494

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 11am-11pm, Thu-Sat 11am-12am, Sun 11am-10pm

4. Burrito Mundo, Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan

This tiny takeout burrito joint is always packed with people wanting the chicken maiz burrito. The meal includes rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, tortilla strips, and salsa de roasted corn, but additions such as tomatoes, coriander (cilantro), and romaine lettuce are also available. Friendly staff adds to the overall experience.

Location: 19459 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236, United States

Website: burritomundo.com

Phone: +1 313-884-2028

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 4pm-9pm, Sun 4pm-8pm

5. Calexico, Detroit, Michigan

Tacos and quesadillas are undoubtedly beautiful, but the burritos are truly masterpieces. To appreciate its recipes, order the chipotle pork with beans, rice, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Slow-cooked meat is shredded and tossed with a smoky, tangy, just-spicy-enough sauce. You'll be blown away by the whole package.

Location: 1040 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226, United States

Website: https://www.calexico.com/

Phone: +1 313-262-6361

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-8:30pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9:30pm, Sun 11am-7:30pm

Michigan has some of the best burritos around. Come to one of these restaurants and find out why these five burrito places topped our list.

