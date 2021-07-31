5 Best Burrito Places in Maine

Just Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AcrX0_0bDXSjC300
Ryan Concepcion/Unsplash

Despite being quite far from the Mexican border, Maine is no stranger to burritos, especially those with a Maine twist. Whether it's Mexican restaurants or food trucks, Maine offers some great burrito finds.

1. Bruce's Burritos, Yarmouth, Maine

Aside from being a great Mexican restaurant, Bruce's Burritos is a local establishment that reminds us of the charm of small-town Maine. He prepares all the meals himself every single day.

It helps to have fresh, local ingredients. Moreover, these burritos are quite large. They're huge! You can probably eat a few bites and be satisfied. There will be no way to resist digging in right away.

Daily specials are plentiful, and they change frequently. You can see the Facebook Daily Menu every day. Interested in something besides burritos? Don't miss the tacos! Delicious, fresh, and local.

Location: 438 US-1, Yarmouth, ME 04096, United States

Website: https://www.brucesburritos.com/

Phone: +1 207-846-6330

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11:30am-7pm

2. Pedro’s Mexican Restaurant, Kennebunk, Maine

While a chef in San Francisco, Morency learned how to cook authentic Mexican dishes from the restaurants there. His peers dubbed him Pedro, and he moved to Kennebunk to open his restaurant, offering some of the best Mexican cuisines in the state. There is guacamole, barbacoa, tacos, and tasty burritos on the menu, as well as hefty fillings.

Location: 181 Port Rd, Kennebunk, ME 04043, United States

Website: https://www.pedrosmaine.com/

Phone: +1 207-967-5544

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 3pm-9pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-9pm

3. Taco Trio, South Portland, Maine

Though its name suggests the restaurant might be more inclined to Tacos, but you can never go wrong with their Burritos either. Taco Trio is just the kind of tiny Mexican food joint you wish was close to your house. Brightly colored walls and mismatched furniture decorate the room. Mexican food at its best in Portland. Choose from various excellent burritos, tacos, quesadillas, or combination plates, and enjoy the fresh salsa bar. It has reasonable prices, and its bar has an excellent selection of margaritas and mojitos. Weekends tend to be busy.

Location: 119 Ocean St, South Portland, ME 04106, United States

Website: https://taco-trio.com/

Phone: +1 207-767-9055

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 11am-9pm

4. Taco Escobarr, Portland, Maine

Taco Escobar's menu features many options, including tacos and burritos, as well as dishes loaded with beans and rice. You should try the puffy taco if you're interested in something new. The best way to get a party in your mouth is with a margarita. Several unique infusions are available, including toasted coconut.

Location: 548 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, United States

Website: https://www.tacoescobarr.com/

Phone: +1 207-541-9097

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-1am

5. Loco Coco's Tacos, Kittery, Maine

With its welcome, California-inspired take on Mexican cuisine, Loco Coco Tacos in Kittery has earned its well-deserved reputation. This local restaurant is frequently chosen by Mexican cuisine fans looking for something different. Its emphasis on locally sourced ingredients, which make for a distinctive, tempting array of dishes that are both healthy and sure to please, will impress guests. For example, their refried beans do not contain lard, while locally grown cilantro is a staple of their menu. Another key factor is affordability. It is possible to find a good meal for two for less than $30. On the menu, you'll find margarita fish burrito with crisp, beer-battered boneless fish, avocado sauce, fresh salsa, and shredded cabbage; A Mexican chocolate sauce, fresh salsa, dry ricotta cheese, and sour cream top the three corn tortilla-based Enchiladas Con Mole; and the char-grilled Chicken Burrito. The menu includes gluten-free items as well.

Location: 36 Walker St, Kittery, ME 03904, United States

Website: locococos.com

Phone: +1 207-438-9322

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-8pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9pm

The seafood of Maine is undeniably delicious. Fish such as lobster, clams, oysters. Living in Maine doesn't mean all the food they eat comes from the ocean. Even those who aren't into fish can find nice food here. It's even better when that food will leave everyone feeling full for hours afterward. You're going to get excited about their Mexican food.

Maine may be far from the Mexican border, but that doesn't mean it lacks authentic Mexican food! Since it became a foodie destination a few years ago, Maine has gained popularity. The state has several top-notch chefs, locally produced meat and produce, and fresh seafood from the boats, so you can enjoy authentic Mexican food such as burritos.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf28a49330f99164e08a848b50f4d4a0.blob

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

California State
19156 followers
Loading

More from Just Go

Columbus, OH

These Are The 3 Worst Restaurants in Columbus

There are over 300,000 chainrestaurants and 350,000 independent restaurants in the US. Many of them serve great food and it's hard to find the best place to enjoy a meal. Thanks to platforms like Yelp and TripAdvisor it's getting easier and easier to find a great place to enjoy an awesome meal or just some drinks.Read full story
1 comments
Moline, IL

4 Movies that were filmed in Moline

Moline is a city located in Rock Island County, Illinois, United States. According to the United States Census of 2010, the estimated population of this city was 43,977 making it the largest city in Rock Island County. Moline is the 9th most populated city in Illinois outside the Chicago Metropolitan Area. Moline acquired its name after it was platted in 1843 and the name of this city derives from the French moulin meaning “mill town”.Read full story
Lombard, IL

4 Movies with the Main Filming Location in Lombard

Lombard is a village in DuPage County, Illinois, United States, and a suburb of Chicago. According to the United States Census of 2019, the estimated population of this city was 44,303. Lombard is one of the best places to live in Illinois. This city offers the residents an urban-suburban mix feel. In Lombard, there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks.Read full story

In Which States Were The Avengers Movies Filmed?

The Avengers movies are produced by Marvel Studios and are among the most-watched movies ever. Here is a list of the locations where each movie was filmed, including the states and country.Read full story
Connecticut State

5 Most Beautiful Counties In Connecticut To Live In

Most people who live in Connecticut love living there. Maybe it is because of low crime rates, a healthy, productive population, excellent trails to have outdoor fun activities, exceptional education and health services, rich culture involving history, arts, and entertainment, mouthwatering food, or the great communities.Read full story
Louisiana State

5 Best Cupcake Places in Louisiana

Here is a sampling of the deliciousness available in shops across Louisiana to celebrate pretty much any special occasion. You've probably wondered where to find the best-baked goods but didn't know if you could handle sugar rushes associated with some, so fear not, our volunteers serve as your tribute. It is in our nature to crave sweets. During our search for Louisiana's best cupcake shops, we compiled a list of the top five.Read full story
Orange County, CA

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Anaheim

Anaheim is a city in Orange County, California, that is part of the Greater Los Angeles Area. The city has a population of 336,265 people as of the 2010 United States Census, making it the most populated city in Orange County, the 10th most populous city in California, and the 55th most populous city in the United States. Anaheim is the second-largest city in Orange County by area and is home to the Disneyland Resort, the Anaheim Convention Center, and two prominent sports teams: the Anaheim Ducks ice hockey team and the Los Angeles Angels baseball team.Read full story
28 comments
Kentucky State

5 Best Cupcake Places in Kentucky

It's no secret that Americans enjoy sweets, as our data reveals. In 2012 and 2015, searches for "baked goods near me" have doubled, indicating that people are becoming more interested in baked goods.Read full story
Florida State

Biden to Florida and Texas leaders: Help on COVID-19 or "get out of the way"

In the previous week, one out of every three new COVID-19 cases in the United States happened in Florida and Texas, according to White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients.Read full story
Michigan State

5 Best Burrito Places in Michigan

If you're searching for Michigan's best burritos, you should check out this guide. 1. Herraduras Authentic Mexican Bar & Grill, Cadillac, Michigan. A burrito is a must-have when you enter this Mexican restaurant. A top seller is the Cadillac Burrito, which includes bacon and steak. It was hard to resist the sweetness of the al pastor tacos. Pineapple and seasoned pork are the main ingredients of al pastor tacos. It was impressive how much filling was there. There is so much more to this popular hot spot during the summer months than tacos and burritos.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy