5 Best Burrito Places in Maine

Despite being quite far from the Mexican border, Maine is no stranger to burritos, especially those with a Maine twist. Whether it's Mexican restaurants or food trucks, Maine offers some great burrito finds.

1. Bruce's Burritos, Yarmouth, Maine

Aside from being a great Mexican restaurant, Bruce's Burritos is a local establishment that reminds us of the charm of small-town Maine. He prepares all the meals himself every single day.

It helps to have fresh, local ingredients. Moreover, these burritos are quite large. They're huge! You can probably eat a few bites and be satisfied. There will be no way to resist digging in right away.

Daily specials are plentiful, and they change frequently. You can see the Facebook Daily Menu every day. Interested in something besides burritos? Don't miss the tacos! Delicious, fresh, and local.

Location: 438 US-1, Yarmouth, ME 04096, United States

Website: https://www.brucesburritos.com/

Phone: +1 207-846-6330

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11:30am-7pm

2. Pedro’s Mexican Restaurant, Kennebunk, Maine

While a chef in San Francisco, Morency learned how to cook authentic Mexican dishes from the restaurants there. His peers dubbed him Pedro, and he moved to Kennebunk to open his restaurant, offering some of the best Mexican cuisines in the state. There is guacamole, barbacoa, tacos, and tasty burritos on the menu, as well as hefty fillings.

Location: 181 Port Rd, Kennebunk, ME 04043, United States

Website: https://www.pedrosmaine.com/

Phone: +1 207-967-5544

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 3pm-9pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-9pm

3. Taco Trio, South Portland, Maine

Though its name suggests the restaurant might be more inclined to Tacos, but you can never go wrong with their Burritos either. Taco Trio is just the kind of tiny Mexican food joint you wish was close to your house. Brightly colored walls and mismatched furniture decorate the room. Mexican food at its best in Portland. Choose from various excellent burritos, tacos, quesadillas, or combination plates, and enjoy the fresh salsa bar. It has reasonable prices, and its bar has an excellent selection of margaritas and mojitos. Weekends tend to be busy.

Location: 119 Ocean St, South Portland, ME 04106, United States

Website: https://taco-trio.com/

Phone: +1 207-767-9055

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 11am-9pm

4. Taco Escobarr, Portland, Maine

Taco Escobar's menu features many options, including tacos and burritos, as well as dishes loaded with beans and rice. You should try the puffy taco if you're interested in something new. The best way to get a party in your mouth is with a margarita. Several unique infusions are available, including toasted coconut.

Location: 548 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, United States

Website: https://www.tacoescobarr.com/

Phone: +1 207-541-9097

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-1am

5. Loco Coco's Tacos, Kittery, Maine

With its welcome, California-inspired take on Mexican cuisine, Loco Coco Tacos in Kittery has earned its well-deserved reputation. This local restaurant is frequently chosen by Mexican cuisine fans looking for something different. Its emphasis on locally sourced ingredients, which make for a distinctive, tempting array of dishes that are both healthy and sure to please, will impress guests. For example, their refried beans do not contain lard, while locally grown cilantro is a staple of their menu. Another key factor is affordability. It is possible to find a good meal for two for less than $30. On the menu, you'll find margarita fish burrito with crisp, beer-battered boneless fish, avocado sauce, fresh salsa, and shredded cabbage; A Mexican chocolate sauce, fresh salsa, dry ricotta cheese, and sour cream top the three corn tortilla-based Enchiladas Con Mole; and the char-grilled Chicken Burrito. The menu includes gluten-free items as well.

Location: 36 Walker St, Kittery, ME 03904, United States

Website: locococos.com

Phone: +1 207-438-9322

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-8pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9pm

The seafood of Maine is undeniably delicious. Fish such as lobster, clams, oysters. Living in Maine doesn't mean all the food they eat comes from the ocean. Even those who aren't into fish can find nice food here. It's even better when that food will leave everyone feeling full for hours afterward. You're going to get excited about their Mexican food.

Maine may be far from the Mexican border, but that doesn't mean it lacks authentic Mexican food! Since it became a foodie destination a few years ago, Maine has gained popularity. The state has several top-notch chefs, locally produced meat and produce, and fresh seafood from the boats, so you can enjoy authentic Mexican food such as burritos.

