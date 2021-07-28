Miami, FL

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Miami

About Miami

Miami, formally the City of Miami, is a coastal metropolis in southern Florida, the United States, located in Miami-Dade County. It is the third most populated city on the East Coast of the United States, as well as the country's seventh biggest. With nearly 300 high-rises, including 55 that surpass 491 feet, the city boasts the third biggest skyline in the United States.

Miami is a significant hub and worldwide trade leader in banking, commerce, culture, and the arts. With a GDP of $344.9 billion in 2017, the metro area is by far the largest in Florida and the 12th largest in the United States.  The GaWC categorized Miami as a Beta + level global city in 2020.

Like in every other city there are some very safe and beautiful places where you could have a great life, but for sure there are also some not-so-amazing corners in Miami. In this article, we focus on the latter and for this, we did extensive research as well as compare multiple sources that we linked below so that you can check them yourself.

In commercial activity, human capital, information interchange, cultural experience, and political involvement, Miami ranks sixth in the United States and 31st globally in 2019.

Here are the five most dangerous areas in Miami according to the research from areavibes.

#1 Model City, Miami, FL Crime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEf3q_0b9wqCCi00
Screenshot from Areavibes

Model City has a 232 percent higher crime rate than the national average.

Model City's violent crime rate is 406% greater than the national average.

You have a 1 in 13 risk of becoming a victim of crime in Model City.

Model City is safer than only 7% of Florida's cities.

Miami's crime rate has risen by 2% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/miami-fl/model+city/crime/

#2 Downtown, Miami, FL Crime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IM8q_0b9wqCCi00
Screenshot from Areavibes

The crime rate in downtown is 308 percent greater than the national average.

Downtown has 215 percent more violent crimes than the national average.

You have a one in ten risk of becoming a victim of crime in Downtown.

Downtown is safer than 8 percent of Florida cities.

Miami's crime rate has risen by 2% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/miami-fl/downtown/crime/

#3 Little Haiti, Miami, FL Crime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icYNS_0b9wqCCi00
Screenshot from Areavibes

The crime rate of Little Haiti is 132 percent greater than the national average.

Little Haiti's violent crime rate is 200 percent greater than the national average.

You have a 1 in 18 probability of becoming a victim of crime in Little Haiti.

Little Haiti is safer than 17 percent of Florida cities.

Miami's crime rate has risen by 2% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/miami-fl/little+haiti/crime/

#4 Allapattah, Miami, FL Crime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ooi2I_0b9wqCCi00
Screenshot from Areavibes

The crime rate of Allapattah is 125 percent greater than the national average.

Allapattah's violent crime rate is 149 percent greater than the national average.

You have a 1 in 18 risk of becoming a victim of crime in Allapattah.

Allapattah is safer than 22 percent of Florida cities.

Miami's crime rate has risen by 2% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/miami-fl/allapattah/crime/

#5 Overtown, Miami, FL Crime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzGnK_0b9wqCCi00
Screenshot from Areavibes

The crime rate in Overtown is 145% greater than the national average.

Overtown has a violent crime rate that is 124 percent greater than the national average.

You have a 1 in 17 chance of becoming a victim of crime in Overtown.

Overtown is safer than 23 percent of Florida cities.

Miami's crime rate has risen by 2% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/miami-fl/overtown/crime/

Let me know in the comments what you think about these areas and if you know any other unsafe areas in the city.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/miami-fl/most-dangerous-neighborhoods/

