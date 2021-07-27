Rene Lehmkuhl/Unsplash

5 Best Cupcake Places in Colorado

Most Denver bakeries provide vanilla or chocolate cupcakes, but cupcake connoisseurs slowly move toward something more decadent. The flavors that seem to draw the eye of cupcake-worshipping patrons today are those with a unique twist. Here are five cupcake places that will amaze you with their high-quality ingredients and unique flavors. Our efforts to satisfy your appetite will be appreciated later.

1. Happy Bakeshop, Denver, Colorado

The Cookie Factory has grown into a leading destination for gourmet cookies and cupcakes from a small family baking business. The cupcake creations come in various flavors, including Boston cream pie, PB&J, red velvet, and tres leches. The company also offers French macarons and opulent cinnamon rolls in addition to cupcakes and custom cookies.

The Happy Bake Shop in the Highlands neighborhood reminds us that you can own a cupcake every day. A cupcake will taste especially delicious if it has a distinct flavor like Cherry Coke or Nutella Bacon. In addition to offering gluten-free and vegan options, this hidden cupcake joint changes its flavors every day.

Location: 3621 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211, U. S.

Website: happybakeshopcolorado.com

Phone: +1 303-477-3556

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 10am-4pm

2. Gold Mine Cupcakes, Golden, Colorado

After developing more than 40 flavors since they started cooking in their mother's kitchen in 2010, mother and daughters have now won awards for their creations. While Yelp has several different features, most reviewers agree that it's one of the simplest. Baker Sara Rutter says their expertly crafted buttercream is the secret to the cake's success. Denver Post quotes her saying, "Our cake and frosting go perfectly together, never dominating each other." She added, "We developed the proper buttercream frosting recipe because we didn't want it to be too sweet and that we loved its soft, creamy texture."

Location: 700 12th St #130, Golden, CO 80401, U. S.

Website: goldminecupcakes.com

Phone: +1 720-328-9531

Store Hours: Wed-Sat 11am-6pm, Mon 11am-6pm

3. Church of Cupcakes, Denver, Colorado

The Church of Cupcakes' divine cupcakes are baked fresh every day with organic and locally sourced ingredients. It will be possible to reserve a 1976 Volkswagen Bus or an original cupcake tricycle for your upcoming group event. A selection of gourmet treats will be provided, including a devil's food cake with chocolate buttercream as well as a honey-lemon cake with lavender buttercream.

Location: 3600 E 40th Ave, Denver, CO 80205, U. S.

Website: churchofcupcakes.com

Phone: +1 720-524-7770

Store Hours: Appointment basis

4. Mermaids Bakery- Cupcakes, Cakes & Pies, Denver, Colorado

When you visit Mermaids Bakery, located in downtown Denver, the most difficult part is choosing which beautiful and delicious cupcakes to order. There are fifteen different flavor options available each day at the bakery. Even the most discerning palate will delight in their homemade quality treats. Among the many flavors found with the PBR is vanilla cake with spread fluff frosting and raspberry preserves inside.

Location: 1543 Champa St, Denver, CO 80202, U. S.

Website: mermaidsbakery.com

Phone: +1 303-534-0956

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 7am-3pm, Sat 10am-1pm

5. Gateaux, Denver, Colorado

Gateaux Pastries in Denver offers beautifully crafted cakes for any occasion as well as delicious cupcakes and cookies. With a reputation for quality pastries and cakes, this bakery has established itself as a well-known establishment. When you are looking for a cake made with care, Gateaux Pastries is the right choice for everyone.

Location: 1160 Speer Blvd, Denver, CO 80204, U. S.

Website: gateauxpastries.com

Phone: +1 303-376-0070

Store Hours: Tue-Fri 6:30pm-5pm, Sat 7am-4pm

Bakeries like these 5 best burrito places cited above are welcoming places for many because of the aroma of freshly baked bread, croissants, scones, and cupcakes. Irrespective of where we are on a given trip, we always seem to spend a minimum of a number of our trips finding the most effective bakery in town. Local bakeries are comforting due to their smell, sound, and of course, taste.

