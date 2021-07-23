5 Best Barbecue in Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZF7X_0b5Qm1RU00
Danny Gallegos/Unsplash

A good amount of barbecue is enjoyed in Pennsylvania. The last few years have seen the emergence of a number of good restaurants.

Have you ever craved a delicious, finger-licking barbecue meal? Does anyone else remember those meals that make the mouth water just thinking about them? Sit back, relax, and fill your stomach with barbecue as you indulge your barbecue cravings. You can't go wrong with the following Philadelphia barbecue restaurants that offer the best barbecue in the city.

1. Road Hawg BBQ, Dillsburg, Pennsylvania

Regardless of what you order, there is never a bad meal at Road Hawg. Whether it's just a sandwich, or a pound worth of food for a group, the barbecue is top-notch. This Dillsburg restaurant offers a unique culinary experience by combining meats and sides.

Location: 43 S Baltimore St, Dillsburg, PA 17019, United States

Website: roadhawgbarbecue.com

Phone: +1 717-502-7049

Store Hours: Thu-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 12pm-7pm

2. Harvey's Main Street BBQ, Mount Joy, Pennsylvania

A dine-in barbecue restaurant with competition-winning pitmaster Harvey Schademan, Harvey's Main Street BBQ, cannot go wrong with anything. Originally, Harvey Schademan and his wife sold half chickens by the side of the road in their barbecue business 30 years ago. Since then, Harvey has gone on to win several barbecue contests, which he attributes to his ribs being less sweet than typical Kansas City-style ribs. We recommend The Decision Maker, which comes with chicken, brisket, ribs, Cajun sausage, two sides, and a roll when it comes to choosing. The restaurant serves a lot of food, and the house barbecue sauce (vinegar, butter, ketchup, and mustard) is available for tasting.

Harvey's reopened last year with double the seating capacity after their original building was destroyed in a fire in 2014. There are enough "flavory and savory" dishes to fill you up.

Location: 304 E Main St, Mount Joy, PA 17552, United States

Website: harveysbarbecue.com

Phone: +1 717-653-4224

Store Hours: Thu 4pm-8pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-8pm, Sun 12pm-7pm

3. Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

It might sound like common BBQ awash in Cheez Whiz, but Sweet Lucy's co-owner explains that it's the taste of traditional Southern-style 'cue, which includes the ever-popular hickory-smoked pork. Pulled pork is popular among guests due to its hand-pulled nature. And an upgraded bar just added elbow room (and booze) to their old warehouse space, so BBQ fans will have even more choices when devouring plates of ribs and mac & cheese.

Location: 7500 State Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19136, United States

Website: sweetlucys.com

Phone: +1 215-333-9663

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-8pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9pm

4. Redd's Smokehouse BBQ, Carlisle, Pennsylvania

The tantalizing BBQ at Redd's Smokehouse and the house-made southern dishes may make you wonder where you went after sampling some. Slow-smoked meats are prepared using applewood from local orchards and are enhanced by homemade rubs, honey mustard barbecue, and ketchup-based BBQ sauces brought north by the southern-born owners. BBQ that's true to the south at its best!

Location: 109 N Hanover St, Carlisle, PA 17013, United States

Website: reddssmokehousebbq.com

Phone: +1 717-254-6419

Store Hours: Wed-Thu 4pm-8pm, Fri-Sun 12pm-8pm

5. B3Q Smokehouse, West Pittston, Pennsylvania

Would you like some Texas-style brisket, Carolina-style pulled pork, Memphis-style ribs, or the owner's special recipe chicken? Experience true BBQ at this smokehouse where all the meats, including the wings, are smoked, while the accompaniments, including the sauces and sides, are all homemade in the house. B3Q Smokehouse serves all sauces on the side, so you can choose how much Garlic Sauce, Alabama White, Spicy Chipotle, Peach, Mustard, or Signature Sauce you want to be slathered on top.

Location: 200 Wyoming Ave, West Pittston, PA 18643, United States

Website: https://b3qsmokehouse.com/

Phone: +1 570-883-0100

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 11am-8pm

Want to enjoy a mouthwatering barbecue meal in Pennsylvania? There are many great BBQ joints in the state, so you're in luck. In any case, if you're looking for only the best barbecue in the state, head straight to these 5 best barbecue restaurants in the state!

