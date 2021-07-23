5 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Oregon

Nothing else will satisfy a craving for a good barbecue. Smoked meats are a specialty in Oregon. If you're craving brisket, pulled pork, or a smoky rack of ribs, the great barbecue joints of Oregon have what you need. Our favorites are listed here.

1. Podnah's Pit BBQ, Portland, Oregon

Chef Rodney Muirhead cooks 30 tons of meat per year on the slow cooker. The weight of that is comparable to that of a small humpback whale. The locals in Portlandia can't get enough of Podnah's Central Texas-style barbecue. The oak hardwood-burning pit is fired up at 5 a.m. by Muirhead's crew. Every morning, just as the folks of Texas do, their Creekstone Farms all-natural beef brisket slowly melts away its fat and connective tissue until it is supple and steeped in oak flavor. House-smoked hotlinks are just a little bit better than anything north of Amarillo.

This popular establishment with a large dining area serves up Texas-style barbecue. The dry-rubbed brisket and ribs are coated in a smokey, light, and crispy bark that has the right amount of fat to satisfy.

Location: 1625 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211, United States

Website: podnahspit.com

Phone: +1 503-281-3700

Store Hours: Wed-Sun 12pm-8pm

2. Reverend's BBQ, Portland, Oregon

Reverend's is a barbecue restaurant from the owners of Laurelhurst Market. You might be familiar with them from their irritating commercials if you listen to enough radio. Having struggled to set things right for a few months, the smoked meat, based on Kansas City's Oklahoma Joe's, has begun to approach the quality of the sides (including, pictured, the griddled polenta with creamed corn). Grilled sausages didn't taste particularly good but nicely trimmed St. Louis-cut ribs were moist and lightly sauced, and slices of brisket tapered from a fat end to a thinner, leaner conclusion were moist and savory.

Location: 7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202, United States

Website: https://www.reverendsbbq.com/

Phone: +1 503-327-8755

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 12pm-8pm

3. Matt's BBQ, Portland, Oregon

Matt's BBQ, a food truck with picnic tables on Mississippi Avenue, is Portland's hottest culinary destination. You'll find oak-smoked brisket, ribs, pork belly burnt ends, pulled pork, sausages, and more here. Customers consistently comment on the brisket's char and the way it melts in your mouth. They also enjoy the sweet pickled onions and cucumbers that come with orders.

In 2015, this food truck started with a small smoker and a small following. Today, it's recognized as one of the best food trucks in Portland, a city bursting at the seams with them. Matt Vicedomini's brisket is particularly impressive, especially considering he learned about Texas barbecue in Australia.

Location: 4233 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217, United States

Website: mattsbbqpdx.com

Phone: +1 503-504-0870

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 12pm-8pm, Fri-Sun 11am-8pm

4. Pine Shed Ribs, Oswego, Oregon

You might not think to look for barbecue in Lake Oswego. Maybe it will be the last. Sit on one of Pine Shed's picnic tables, and you'll find a pleasant surprise: some of the city's finest smoked meat. Normally, you order your food at an indoor space with wood beams, beer taps found a few doors away from the smoker and wait for it back in the garden. The Pine Shed pitmaster Matt Ramey makes top-notch tri-tip sandwiches and brisket, and he even smokes the bones in his Santa Maria-style smokehouse. Pork is usually the best choice, especially the mild sausage with its snappy casing and the smoke-lacquered ribs, which, like the brisket, look dry but have a tremendous amount of flavor.

Location: 17730 Pilkington Rd, Lake Oswego, OR 97035, United States

Website: pineshedribs.com

Phone: +1 503-635-7427

Store Hours: Mon-4pm-7pm, Tue-Sat 11:30am-2pm/4pm-7pm

5. Baldy's Barbeque, Bend, Oregon

One Baldy's Barbeque location is located in Bend, Oregon, while another is located in Redmond, Oregon. Since their opening, they have won Bend's "Best BBQ Award" every year, and their delicious specials and amazing cuisine prove why.

Location: 2670 NE Hwy 20, Bend, OR 97701,

Website: http://www.baldysbbq.com/

Phone: +1 541-388-4227

Store Hours: Tue-Thu 11am-8pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9pm, Sun 11am-8pm

There are many mouthwateringly delicious BBQ joints in Oregon that people might not think of when they hear the word "barbecue." Whether it's a food cart or a smokehouse, you're sure to find something to suit your taste.

