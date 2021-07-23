5 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Oklahoma

Staying on top of your neighbors can be a challenge, especially when they are in Texas. Oklahomans have learned over time that the real joy is not found in comparing their barbecue with barbecue from other states but in embracing the way things are done here, and we agree that bologna is what the state does best. You read that right, smoked bologna, thick slabs of it like a poor man's brisket, and you can get a taste at one of Tulsa's most unique restaurants. Oklahoma's delicious barbecue restaurants are waiting to serve up some tasty 'cue just how you like it. Check out these five barbecue spots in Oklahoma. This is your ultimate guide.

1. BurnCo Barbeque, Tulsa, Oklahoma

It is said that Oklahoma BBQ is a blend of Texan beef dishes and Kansas sweet sauces and pork dishes. Grilled and smoked meats and some sides are prepared in the Hasty-Bake charcoal oven made in Tulsa.

Tulsa barbecue joints focus on food instead of ambiance. A refrigerated meat display, a grill, and a counter are all present at this bare-bones restaurant. That's it. Only the meat is given attention. Smokers prepare brisket, pulled pork, bologna, chicken drumsticks, and locally adored ribs daily, as well as Polish and hot links, venison and pork, jalapeno, and cheddar, and bratwurst.

Oklahoma's bologna belt, Burn Co., has many choices when it comes to smoked meat or barbecue. There are ribs, sausages, and bacon-wrapped sausage rolls known as the fatty. Due to its popularity, there is no sign at the place. The line will be there if you look closely.

Location: 1738 S Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74119, United States

Website: https://www.burnbbq.com/

Phone: +1 918-574-2777

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 10:30am-2:30pm

2. Smokin' Joe's Rib Ranch, Davis, Oklahoma

The family-run Smokin' Joe's Rib Ranch restaurant is a great place to eat. BBQ restaurant with various tender brisket, meaty ribs, and amazing sauces located in an RV park. The portions are enormous, the prices are reasonable, and the service is fast and friendly. Take I-35 between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Oklahoma City, and you'll find this hidden gem.

Location: 3165 Jollyville Rd, Davis, OK 73030, United States

Website: https://www.smokinjoesribranch.com/

Phone: +1 580-369-2818

Store Hours: Mon-Tue 11am-8pm, Thu-Sat 11am-8pm

3. Swadley's Bar-B-Q, Bethany, Oklahoma

Chain barbecue usually gets a bad reputation, but that's different when everyone in town knows the owners. They have been a big presence in Bethany outside of OKC since they opened their first restaurant 17 years ago. They now have their grandkids working for them. Their hickory-smoked meats are consistently excellent, and they always receive the traditional overnight smoking treatment, regardless of their size.

Location: 4000 N Rockwell Ave, Bethany, OK 73008, United States

Website: swadleysbbq.com

Phone: +1 405-470-4343

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10:45am-9pm

4. Smokies Hickory House, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Family-owned BBQ joint, which specializes in slow hickory-smoked goodness. Before you consume the Triple Combo, load up on some Lil' Smokies. Sample three different types of hickory-smoked meats at once. You're going to want to head here hungry since it also comes with Texas toast and sides.

Location: 5251 E Kenosha St, Broken Arrow, OK 74014, United States

Website: https://www.smokieshickoryhouse.com/

Phone: +1 918-357-1113

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-8pm, Fri-Sat 11am-8:30pm

5. Trails End BBQ, Owasso, Oklahoma

A well-known feature of Trails End BBQ is the Southern Pride smoker. As well as providing down-home Southern BBQ, Trails End's owner regularly gives back to the community. In addition, he offers free ribs every Tuesday and Wednesday. When they're this good, it's a steal.

Location: 8888 N Garnett Rd, Owasso, OK 74055, United States

Website: trailsendbbq.biz

Phone: +1 918-272-7427

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 6:30am-8pm

BBQ is a favorite American food, with dishes ranging from tender, juicy brisket to smoked hogs drenched in sauces larger than the Gulf of Mexico. Oklahoma has some of the best BBQ in the country, especially since it's located right in the heart of the South.

