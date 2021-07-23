5 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Ohio

Cincinnati, OH

So what are Ohio's top barbecue restaurants? Many barbecue joints and pitmasters on the planet claim to have or cook "the best barbecue." So there is no way to decide where to go.

Several exceptional barbecue restaurants in Ohio keep locals (and visitors) coming back for more. You should try these five places if you want to have a mouthwatering, fulfilling barbecue in Ohio. Check out these BBQ joints for some of our favorites:

1. Eli's BBQ, Cincinnati, Ohio

It all started in Cincy with a booth at Fountain Square Tuesday Market, then moved to Findlay Market. Due to popular demand, Eli's opened a seven-day-a-week brick-and-mortar shop in addition to Findlay. Located on Riverside Drive, this is a favorite hangout for carnivores who fill up on hickory-smoked pulled pork sandwiches slathered with Memphis-style sauce while eating on picnic tables in the peaceful outdoor garden. The background is often filled with live music. A must-try is the brisket, turkey breast, and all-beef hot dogs grilled, fried, and topped with barbecue sauce, slaw, and pork crispins.

Eli's BBQ serves slow-cooked barbecue that is one of Cincinnati's best. Its slow-cooked fare consists of cornbread, beans, coleslaw, and other traditional Americana offerings.

Location: 3313 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45226, United States

Website: https://www.elisbarbeque.com/

Phone: +1 513-533-1957

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

2. Uncle Beth's BBQ, North Lewisburg, Ohio

You should check out Uncle Beth's in North Lewisburg if you want to try southern barbecue and don't mind driving about an hour away from Columbus. There is a rustic feel to the restaurant, and their barbecue is known as some of the best in the state.

Although Uncle Beth's is only open Thursday through Saturday, there are enough specials to keep you waiting for the weekend. The rotating menu of desserts will tempt you to stay all three weekends. On Friday, you'll find prime rib, while on Saturday, brisket. The restaurant's most updated menu can be found on its Facebook page.

Location: 6262 OH-245, North Lewisburg, OH 43060, United States

Website: m.facebook.com

Phone: +1 937-747-0123

Store Hours: Thu-Sat 11:30am-7:30pm

3. Mabel's BBQ, Cleveland, Ohio

Chef Michael Symon started his new barbecue joint to celebrate the unique flavors of Cleveland, smoking brisket, beef and pork ribs, and sausages (kielbasa, of course) over local fruitwoods and dressing them in Bertman's mustard. We thought his fusion of the South and the Midwest was quite successful.

Mabel's BBQ uses Eastern European spices, adds Bertman's Ballpark Mustard to the sauce, and smokes the meat over local fruitwood. They serve some of the best beef ribs in town, but our favorites are the "This Is Cleveland" platters.

Location: 2050 E 4th St, Cleveland, OH 44115, United States

Website: mabelsbbq.com

Phone: +1 216-417-8823

Store Hours: Tue-Thu 12pm-9pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-10pm

4. Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Hilliard, OH

The first Dickey's Barbecue Pit was opened in 1941 by World War I veteran Travis Dickey in Dallas, Texas. Originally from Texas, he had an ingrained passion for slow-smoked barbecue, and it was just he and his family that ran it for many years. But fortunately, the business has grown so well, they've opened multiple locations to share their secret recipe.

Location: 3915 Britton Pkwy, Hilliard, OH 43026, United States

Website: dickeys.com

Phone: +1 614-777-4020

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

5. Boondocks BBQ & Grill, McConnelsville, OH

Bobby and Maria Burdette opened a small and cozy restaurant known as Boondocks BBQ and Grill. Their goal was to serve the same quality barbecue you'd find in the big city in a small-town environment like McConnelsville. Their award-winning food, such as BBQ, Italian, Cajun, Tex-Mex, and Americano, spread like wildfire.

Location: 4651 OH-60, McConnelsville, OH 43756, United States

Website: theboondocksbbqandgrill.webs.com

Phone: +1 740-962-4100

Store Hours: Tue-Thu 11am-8pm, Fri-Sun 11am-9pm, Sun 11am-8pm

It is impossible to find a more satisfying meal for lunch or dinner than some freshly smoked barbecue. Whether you want beef brisket or savory ribs, Ohio's barbecue restaurants are some of the best in the nation.

