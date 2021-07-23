5 Best Barbecue Restaurants in New York

Evan Wise/Unsplash

It doesn't matter what the season is, you can always enjoy smoked meats. If you think New York is all about chicken wings and pizza, don't be fooled! We can make incredible barbecue dishes too! With exceptional food on offer all year long, these barbecue spots will remind you how fortunate we are to have many incredible restaurants in New York. You must be hungry! The following are New York's best barbecue restaurants.

1. Fette Sau, Brooklyn, New York

This converted garage in Williamsburg is serving barbecue. The bar serves local craft beer and small-production spirits. Small family farms raise all the heritage-breed meat hormone- and antibiotic-free. A melting pot, it's got picks like Duroc pork ribs and pulled pork, Berkshire pork belly, and spicy sausage, and Free Bird half chicken, as well as deli-inspired picks like beef tongue pastrami and veal heart. You must try the Black Angus brisket, coated with espresso and brown sugar, seasoned with salt, garlic, and spices, and then slowly smoked until it is juicy and tender.

Location: 354 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, United States

Website: fettesaubbq.com

Phone: +1 718-963-3404

Store Hours: Tue 4pm-1pm, Wed-Sat 12pm-10pm, Sun 12pm-9pm

2. John Brown BBQ, Queens, New York

Josh Bowen, the pitmaster behind the beloved Kansas City-style joint John Brown Smokehouse (which unfortunately had to close due to the pandemic impact), opened John Brown BBQ in Long Island City in May. There are similar items on the menu - pulled pork, pork belly, rib tips, brisket, burnt ends, turkey breast, cured pastrami - but it claims to offer better quality food thanks to a new smoker. From the reviews it gets, it seems to be just as loved.

Location: 27-20 40th Ave, Queens, NY 11101, United States

Website: johnbrownbbq.net

Phone: +1 347-617-1120

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11:30am-9pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-9pm

3. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Rochester, New York

Dinosaur Bar-B-Q has locations all over New York, including two in New York City, but the Syracuse location is the original. The restaurant's specialty is the customizable barbecue cheesesteak, and the restaurant is known for its BBQ sauce.

Try the brisket, ribs & pulled pork with the Tres Ninos. Everything was delicious, but the sauce took the bulk of the taste. There was a spice to the Mac and Cheese, and it was very good!

Location: 99 Court St, Rochester, NY 14604, United States

Website: dinosaurbarbque.com

Phone: +1 585-325-7090

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm

4. Hometown Bar-B-Que, Brooklyn, New York

A full-blown BBQ renaissance is underway in New York. In addition to Fette Sau and BrisketTown, there are many restaurants serving brisket. However, industry insiders and those willing to venture far into Brooklyn claim that Hometown is the current champion. The restaurant owner, Bill Durney, grew up in Red Hook, so naturally, he smokes on the shore in front of Lady Liberty. Due to his experience at Louie Mueller BBQ, his place reeks of Texas (spoiler alert: it's our choice for Texas). In addition to the award-winning beef ribs, he offers jerk baby backs and keeps the menu current with Sriracha hot wings and lamb belly bánh mi.

Location: 454 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn, NY 11231, United States

Website: hometownbbq.com

Phone: +1 347-294-4644

Store Hours: Tue-Thu 12pm-8pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-9pm, Sun 12pm-8pm

5. Hudson Smokehouse, Bronx, New York

As a result of the outbreak, Hudson Smokehouse's dining room was closed for two weeks in March 2020. Even during their trying times, the spot continued providing 300 meals a day to World Central Kitchen for those in need. To survive, the restaurant focused on takeout/delivery and, despite difficult times, brought 300 meals daily to World Central Kitchen. There is outdoor seating available with popular items such as Texas-style brisket (half a pound or sandwich), wings, ribs, and smash burgers. Come on over in the evening to enjoy pastrami on rye or beef ribs on Saturday.

Location: 37 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx, NY 10454, United States

Website: Not available

Phone: +1 718-872-7742

Store Hours: Tue-Sun 11am-9pm

New York may not be Texas, North Carolina, or Kansas City. Still, it's become a barbecue destination in its own right, with every kind of regional barbecue style of the United States on offer.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.