5 Best Vegan Restaurants in San Francisco

We love meat just as much as you do. But humankind cannot subside on its heart alone. Or, we shouldn't, anyway. Truthfully, there are many good reasons to cut back on the carnivore lifestyle, like protecting the environment, being kinder to animals, reducing the risk of cancer and heart disease, lowering blood pressure, and, in many instances saving money. You know, mostly the first one because, contrary to what some people say, global warming is real and one of the greatest threats we face today, and the most simple thing we can do to at least slow it down is eating less meat and more plants.

If you are vegan, here are the best vegan places to dine in San Fran:

Gracias Madre

Gracias Madre is one of the few vegan restaurants in the city offering authentic Mexican cuisine, offering delicious vegan meals that both herbivores and omnivores will enjoy. From their delicious desserts to their delicious pozole, it's hard not to want more. Reservations can only be made for parties of 5 or more here, but they will take your phone number for their waitlist so that you can wander around the Mission until your table is ready.

Gracias Madre is genuinely an expression of who the owners are – it represents their deep love of and reverence for food, their commitment to health and sustainability, their unconditional love for their multicultural family and community, their devotion to the Earth and the divine feminine, and their commitment to raising consciousness on the planet.

Address: 2211 Mission Street, Mission District, San Francisco, California, 94110, USA

Nourish Cafe

Nourish Cafe offers some great options for breakfast, lunch, and dessert in Inner Richmond. Although they are only open until 3 pm from Friday through Sunday, they are open until 7 pm the rest of the week, and their food is worth a try. It is hard to go wrong from their acai bowls (including a green acai bowl) to their 'tuna' sandwich. Their famous vegan, gluten-free chocolate chip cookies are a must-try!

The food served at Nourish Cafe is made from plants and with the cleanest ingredients possible. By doing so, they limit their components, avoid processed foods, source organic whenever possible, and work with menu partners who adhere to a similar philosophy. So you'll know that what you eat at Nourish is not only tasty but also healthy.

Address: 189 6th Avenue, Inner Richmond, San Francisco, California, 94118, USA

Seed + Salt

Seed + Salt is a vegan restaurant home to a dedicated gluten-free kitchen, so gluten-intolerant diners are very safe in their hands. From eggplant BLTs to taco salads, as well as a variety of delicious baked goods, they have it all. You won't regret trying their famous toast as well.

Address: 2240 Chestnut St, San Francisco, California, 94123, USA

Shizen Vegan Sushi Bar

Shizen Sushi serves unique and delicious vegan sushi and ramen in a chic Mission location. There is also a 'Surprise Ending' sushi platter, a kind of spicy sushi Russian roulette, where whoever finds the special piece must take a sake shot! Overall, this is a must-see location because of the friendly and knowledgeable staff and the phenomenal atmosphere.

Address: 370 14th Street, Mission District, San Francisco, California, 94103, USA

Indochine Vegan

Vegan cuisine abounds in the Mission, and Indochine Vegan is no exception. This spot has found success in its' Mission to provide cheap, delicious Asian vegan cuisine. The minimal and straightforward interior offers an excellent environment for great meals, including claypot rice, vegan sushi, and soy beef and chicken.

Address: 508 Valencia Street, Mission District, San Francisco, California, 94110, USA

