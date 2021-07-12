San Jose, CA

5 Best Vegan Restaurants in San Jose

Whether you're vegetarian, vegan, or just searching for plant-based dining options, it's nice to have personal recommendations. That's why we have created this list, featuring the five best vegan restaurants in San Jose, CA. Even curious carnivores should agree that the tasty vegan options available at these restaurants would please even the most discerning palate. From breakfast to brunch, dinner to late-night snacking, and every meat-free meal in-between, we're sure that you'll find the very best veggie dining experiences using our top 5 list as your guide.

Good Karma Artisan Ales & Café

The promise Good Karma Artisan Ales & Café have made at Good Karma and Pizza Flora remains invariable, to nourish and excite our community through artisanal vegan fare & sourdough pizzas that are head and shoulders above the rest. While maintaining the safety of their staff and you, they continue to offer take-out and delivery of their full menus as well as growler fills from a curated selection of unique craft beers.

  • Address: 37 S 1st St, San Jose, CA 95113
  • Menu: https://goodkarmasj.com/
  • Telephone: (408) 294-2694

Vegetarian House – Vegan

The Vegetarian House is a vegan restaurant in downtown San Jose that was inspired by The Supreme Master Ching Hai, a world-renowned spiritual teacher and humanitarian. When the restaurant opened in 1994, it had an image of a world where humans and animals could live together in harmony, peace, and love.

Their excellent food restaurant is genuinely extraordinary as they offer a wide range of vegan dishes worldwide, including China, Vietnam, Thailand, India, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. Your taste buds will dance with delight. There is also a large selection of gluten-free dishes. The Vegetarian House is committed to maintaining the planet. Whenever possible, all waste is recycled or composted to reduce their environmental impact.

  • Address: 520 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95112
  • Menu: https://www.vegetarianhouse.com/order.html
  • Telephone: (408) 292-3798

The Happy Hooligans

The Happy Hooligans offer delicious tailor-made dishes free of eggs, meat, and MSG. The extensive menu of American and Mexican comfort food guarantees that you will find something to please your palate, delight your senses, and lift your spirits. Vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy the restaurant's bold flavors. Every step of the cooking process is enhanced with flavors. They are proud to share their love of vegan food with you and know you will find new favorites each time you visit.

  • Address: 1711 Branham Ln # A9, San Jose, CA 95118
  • Menu: https://www.happy-hooligans.com/main-menu
  • Telephone: (408) 694-0740

Veggie Grill

Veggie Grill is committed to providing the best plant-based food available. Every bite is delicious. Each bite is a step in the right direction. Therefore, they invite you to become part of the plant-based movement. Even a few plant-based meals each week would be a great start; you don't have to go vegan overnight. Step up and order now. You can help them eat their way to a better world.

Plant-based diets are better for the environment. They have therefore made it their mission to get more and more people on the plant-based path. No matter where you are on your path to becoming plant-based, they make it easy with clean, plant-based foods that are indulgent and satisfying.

  • Address: 1692 Saratoga Ave #94, San Jose, CA 95129
  • Menu: https://order.veggiegrill.com/find-a-location?_ga=2.101696069.532408679.1625802740-2049708288.1625802740
  • Telephone: (408) 374-4152

Grace Deli & Cafe

Grace Deli & Cafe serves salads, sandwiches, wraps, soups, and small bites. No matter if you are feeding yourself or your team, they have the right meal for you. Whether you're looking for a gluten-free, vegetarian, or vegan breakfast or lunch, you'll be sure to find it here.

Their food items are individually packaged and they offer contactless delivery, which makes ordering easy. They served more than 5000 customers and countless companies last year alone, voted as the best place for lunch in the office by their guests. Family-owned and operated, they offer freshly prepared meals daily to their guests.

  • Address: 303 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose, CA 95110
  • Menu: https://grace303.com/#section-frolo
  • Telephone: (408) 795-1200

Bonus: We have more vegan restaurants in San Jose for you:

If you want to try new vegan places, please feel free to try our list above! You will never regret a single bite! Let us know your vegan experience in San Jose by commenting below!

