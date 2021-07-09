San Jose, CA

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Jose

Just Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7HKA_0arpU5GZ00
Adrien Sala/Unsplash

While the expertly prepared seafood platters at San Jose's upscale resorts will satisfy your appetite for fish, it's the freshly caught selections seasoned and served by chefs who source their fish that have taken San Jose's seafood scene by storm. The menu includes four types of ceviche made from fish caught fresh each day. Foodies and fish lovers have long been flocking- but still in small numbers.

If you wish to have the best seafood restaurant in San Jose, buckle up because we have listed the best ones for you!

Scott's Seafood

Scott's Seafood has an extensive menu that pleases a variety of taste buds. Their geographical cuisine emphasizes fresh fish, poultry, pasta dishes, and USDA prime steaks. The conveniently located restaurant on Park Avenue in San Jose prides itself on offering such a menu. They have earned a good reputation for serving such high-quality seafood and other food. Expert staff can help you choose the right wine to go with your meal or curl up with a refreshing drink from the entire bar. From the ground floor, all of their customers enjoy views of San Jose and the neighboring mountains of Silicon Valley. Thanks to the cozy atmosphere of the restaurant, customers are always comfortable in their seats. Various events and occasions can also be catered at the restaurant.

  • Address: 185 Park Ave, San Jose, CA 95113
  • Menu: https://www.scottsseafoodsj.com/dinner-menu/
  • Telephone: (408) 971-1700

Blue Water Seafood and Crab

Seafood has been served at Blue Water Seafood and Crab for almost a decade. Their story started in 2012 when after working for big groups or restaurants for most decades, Craig's vision was to create their place to cook and serve his favorite foods. Craig and Irene decided it was time for them to start searching for an area after their wedding in 2012. After finding a suitable location at Willow Glen in 2012, they also put a lot of work into the room to make it their own. For those who have family or friends who do not like fish, customers can subsequently order some Land Lovers.

  • Address: 860 Willow St, San Jose, CA 95125
  • Menu: http://bluewaterseafoodandcrab.com/menu.html
  • Telephone: (408) 289-8879

The Kickin Crab

Kickin Crab's name makes many customers curious and enticed. There is a seafood restaurant on Cropley Avenue in San Jose that serves tasty seafood to its customers. Their Seafood in a bag menu is famous, and people like eating. It's messier, but it's fun and outstanding. Furthermore, their sauces are to die for. We strive to satisfy your taste buds. Sponsors retreat to this Cajun fish destination to experience flavor heaven. The Cajun fish is best and lightest when they are caught there, providing a different environment. At the Kickin Crab, you can enjoy a couple of dishes and have many conversations with your family and friends.

  • Address: 2675 Cropley Ave, San Jose, CA 95132
  • Menu: https://thekickincrab.com/menu
  • Telephone: (408) 945-0888

Claw Shack

The Claw Shack is a seafood restaurant on Berryessa Road in San Jose. The restaurant is a known spot for the freshest boiled seafood that has captivated a lot of people. The restaurant prides itself on offering not just Seafood but much more food than people could ask for. Friendly and professional staff will ensure that every moment of your stay is wonderful. At Claw Shack, they not only are dedicated to serving good quality meals, but they also strive to provide the most exceptional dining experiences through outstanding service and personal attention.

  • Address: 1696 Berryessa Rd, San Jose, CA 95133
  • Menu: https://www.clawshack.com/menu
  • Telephone: (408) 649-6741

EMC Seafood & Raw Bar

San Jose's Santana Row Suite, EMC Seafood & Raw Bar offers exceptional seafood meals since 2013. Since its inception, they have been able to catch people's attention through their unique menu. It is a restaurant in Santana Row Suite where customers can taste another mouth-watering and fresh fish dish. Their raw pub boasts tasty goodness such as trinkets, live uni, and fish tower. The cocktail bar at the hotel offers a comprehensive selection of beverages from their remarkable mixologists stocked in full. The restaurant prides itself on providing such excellent food for those hungry little tummies.

  • Address: 378 Santana Row Suite 1100, San Jose, CA 95128
  • Menu: https://www.emcseafood.com/santana-row/
  • Telephone: (408) 296-6048

Bonus: Check out more of San Jose's seafood restaurants below:

Let us know about your dining experiences at these seafood restaurants in San Jose, California! Hit the comment section below!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bf28a49330f99164e08a848b50f4d4a0.blob

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

California State
18416 followers
Loading

More from Just Go

Montana State

5 Best Burrito Places in Montana

Burritos are among the finest foods on Earth. The savory food comes in a handheld package complete with a variety of complementary ingredients. The burrito is endlessly customizable and adaptable, and it can even be made vegetarian-friendly or vegan-friendly. You probably know, if you've eaten burritos a few times, that most burritos are good, but some burritos are great.Read full story
3 comments

5 Best Burrito Places in New Jersey

The versatility of burritos and their deliciousness make them wonderful at any meal of the day. The burrito's history is worth examining when one first sees this delightful food, but at first glance, one might not assume much about its origins. Immensely popular in New Jersey is the burrito.Read full story
2 comments
Mississippi State

5 Best Burrito Places in Mississippi

Mississippi is a state where you can find great food especially Mexican cuisines. There are a lot of restaurants that offer authentic Mexican cuisines, such as burritos and tacos. Many restaurants in Mississippi have belly-busting challenges. Getting a free meal as an incentive might inspire you to test your endurance, spice tolerance, and mental fortitude to endure the challenge. Do you think you're up for the challenge?Read full story
Colorado State

5 Best Cupcake Places in Colorado

Most Denver bakeries provide vanilla or chocolate cupcakes, but cupcake connoisseurs slowly move toward something more decadent. The flavors that seem to draw the eye of cupcake-worshipping patrons today are those with a unique twist. Here are five cupcake places that will amaze you with their high-quality ingredients and unique flavors. Our efforts to satisfy your appetite will be appreciated later.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

5 Most Dangerous Areas in New Orleans

New Orleans is a consolidated city-parish located in the southern part of the United States, along the Mississippi River. It is the most populous city in Louisiana, with an anticipated population of 389,467 in 2020. New Orleans, being a large port, is regarded as an economic and commercial center for the United States' Gulf Coast area.Read full story
23 comments
Arlington, TX

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Arlington

Arlington is a city in Tarrant County, Texas, in the United States. It is a major city in the metropolis and region and is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington metropolitan statistical area's Mid-Cities region. According to the 2019 population projections from the United States Census Bureau, the city has a population of 398,854, making it the county's second-largest city behind Fort Worth. Arlington is the 49th most populated city in the United States, the seventh most populous in Texas, and the state's largest city that is not a county seat.Read full story
20 comments
Miami, FL

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Miami

Miami, formally the City of Miami, is a coastal metropolis in southern Florida, the United States, located in Miami-Dade County. It is the third most populated city on the East Coast of the United States, as well as the country's seventh biggest. With nearly 300 high-rises, including 55 that surpass 491 feet, the city boasts the third biggest skyline in the United States.Read full story
7 comments
Orlando, FL

3 Movies that were filmed in Orlando

Orlando's nickname "the City Beautiful," says everything about its beauty. Orlando is the largest inland city in the United States. The city is a financial hub in the country and one of the major tourist destinations as well.Read full story
Florida State

3 Movies that were filmed in Jacksonville

Jacksonville is the most populous city in the state of Florida and the thirteenth most populous city in the US with a population of 929,647. Due to its greatness, thousands of movies have been filmed in this city. Some of them are mentioned below;Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

5 Best Burrito Places in Kentucky

However perfect and invincible this concoction may seem, bad burritos do exist. Fortunately for you, this list only includes Kentucky's best. There is no shortage of burritos in the land of the free, from dignified bodegas to taverns with flashier décor. In addition to online and print sources, we consulted nationally and locally trusted sources. The burritos from these 5 spots were chosen as the clear winner after assessing the quality of the tortilla wrapping and, of course, the flavor of the burritos.Read full story

Comments / 3

Community Policy