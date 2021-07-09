5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Jose

Adrien Sala/Unsplash

While the expertly prepared seafood platters at San Jose's upscale resorts will satisfy your appetite for fish, it's the freshly caught selections seasoned and served by chefs who source their fish that have taken San Jose's seafood scene by storm. The menu includes four types of ceviche made from fish caught fresh each day. Foodies and fish lovers have long been flocking- but still in small numbers.

If you wish to have the best seafood restaurant in San Jose, buckle up because we have listed the best ones for you!

Scott's Seafood

Scott's Seafood has an extensive menu that pleases a variety of taste buds. Their geographical cuisine emphasizes fresh fish, poultry, pasta dishes, and USDA prime steaks. The conveniently located restaurant on Park Avenue in San Jose prides itself on offering such a menu. They have earned a good reputation for serving such high-quality seafood and other food. Expert staff can help you choose the right wine to go with your meal or curl up with a refreshing drink from the entire bar. From the ground floor, all of their customers enjoy views of San Jose and the neighboring mountains of Silicon Valley. Thanks to the cozy atmosphere of the restaurant, customers are always comfortable in their seats. Various events and occasions can also be catered at the restaurant.

Address: 185 Park Ave, San Jose, CA 95113

185 Park Ave, San Jose, CA 95113 Menu: https://www.scottsseafoodsj.com/dinner-menu/

https://www.scottsseafoodsj.com/dinner-menu/ Telephone: (408) 971-1700

Blue Water Seafood and Crab

Seafood has been served at Blue Water Seafood and Crab for almost a decade. Their story started in 2012 when after working for big groups or restaurants for most decades, Craig's vision was to create their place to cook and serve his favorite foods. Craig and Irene decided it was time for them to start searching for an area after their wedding in 2012. After finding a suitable location at Willow Glen in 2012, they also put a lot of work into the room to make it their own. For those who have family or friends who do not like fish, customers can subsequently order some Land Lovers.

Address: 860 Willow St, San Jose, CA 95125

860 Willow St, San Jose, CA 95125 Menu: http://bluewaterseafoodandcrab.com/menu.html

http://bluewaterseafoodandcrab.com/menu.html Telephone: (408) 289-8879

The Kickin Crab

Kickin Crab's name makes many customers curious and enticed. There is a seafood restaurant on Cropley Avenue in San Jose that serves tasty seafood to its customers. Their Seafood in a bag menu is famous, and people like eating. It's messier, but it's fun and outstanding. Furthermore, their sauces are to die for. We strive to satisfy your taste buds. Sponsors retreat to this Cajun fish destination to experience flavor heaven. The Cajun fish is best and lightest when they are caught there, providing a different environment. At the Kickin Crab, you can enjoy a couple of dishes and have many conversations with your family and friends.

Address: 2675 Cropley Ave, San Jose, CA 95132

2675 Cropley Ave, San Jose, CA 95132 Menu: https://thekickincrab.com/menu

https://thekickincrab.com/menu Telephone: (408) 945-0888

Claw Shack

The Claw Shack is a seafood restaurant on Berryessa Road in San Jose. The restaurant is a known spot for the freshest boiled seafood that has captivated a lot of people. The restaurant prides itself on offering not just Seafood but much more food than people could ask for. Friendly and professional staff will ensure that every moment of your stay is wonderful. At Claw Shack, they not only are dedicated to serving good quality meals, but they also strive to provide the most exceptional dining experiences through outstanding service and personal attention.

Address: 1696 Berryessa Rd, San Jose, CA 95133

1696 Berryessa Rd, San Jose, CA 95133 Menu: https://www.clawshack.com/menu

https://www.clawshack.com/menu Telephone: (408) 649-6741

EMC Seafood & Raw Bar

San Jose's Santana Row Suite, EMC Seafood & Raw Bar offers exceptional seafood meals since 2013. Since its inception, they have been able to catch people's attention through their unique menu. It is a restaurant in Santana Row Suite where customers can taste another mouth-watering and fresh fish dish. Their raw pub boasts tasty goodness such as trinkets, live uni, and fish tower. The cocktail bar at the hotel offers a comprehensive selection of beverages from their remarkable mixologists stocked in full. The restaurant prides itself on providing such excellent food for those hungry little tummies.

Address: 378 Santana Row Suite 1100, San Jose, CA 95128

378 Santana Row Suite 1100, San Jose, CA 95128 Menu: https://www.emcseafood.com/santana-row/

https://www.emcseafood.com/santana-row/ Telephone: (408) 296-6048

Bonus: Check out more of San Jose's seafood restaurants below:

Let us know about your dining experiences at these seafood restaurants in San Jose, California! Hit the comment section below!

