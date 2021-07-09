5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco

Ting Tian/Unsplash

San Francisco is a major port city with a long seafood tradition with its proximity to the ocean and bay. San Francisco has salty old-school restaurants dating back to the Gold Rush, from oyster counters to woodfire grills. As of late, Cape Cod has also attracted a growing number of bold and modern fish restaurants, including those from renowned chefs. The local holy trinity is prominently featured: oysters, king salmon, and Dungeness crab, a seasonal treat that deserves its map when in season. But year-round and across town, here are the freshest San Francisco seafood restaurants.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Below we have compiled a list of the best Seafood Restaurants near you in San Francisco:

Woodhouse Fish Company

Woodhouse Fish Company is a popular seafood restaurant among Bay Area residents. They have a comprehensive menu of delectable seafood dishes that have generous portions. The ingredients use only the best and freshest available on the market, leading to highly fresh-tasting dishes. For takeout, your order will be packed carefully to ensure the flavor is not lost. Their Woodhouse hotel has a team of professional, friendly, and talented staff that will serve you the moment you check-in and when you check out.

Address: 2073 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114

2073 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114 Menu: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1boOMtzyJThOFKmY30shtV5-hZbv4DbfF/preview

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1boOMtzyJThOFKmY30shtV5-hZbv4DbfF/preview Telephone: (415) 437-2722

Pier 39

San Francisco's Pier 39 is a popular seafood grill restaurant. Pier Market has been serving some of the best seafood cuisines in the bay area since 1983, and many of its patrons return again and again. Their restaurant is a San Francisco Green Certified business, and the owners are proud to be eco-friendly. You can enjoy a scenic outdoor dining experience while taking in views of Alcatraz. During your time at Pier 39, a team of friendly servers will help you dive deep into the background of seafood sweetness with a warm smile.

Address: Pier 39, San Francisco, CA 94133

Pier 39, San Francisco, CA 94133 Menu: https://piermarket.com/#menu

https://piermarket.com/#menu Telephone: (415) 275-3265

Betty Lou's Seafood & Grill

Located in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood, Betty Lou's Seafood & Grill is a family-owned seafood and grill restaurant. The restaurant offers some of the best seafood in the city and San Francisco classics such as sand dabs, steamers, steak, and cioppino. You can also enjoy the scenic heart of North Beach from the Restaurant's window-side seating. Alternatively, you can sit at a bar-side and watch the chef at work. Betty Lou's is a restaurant with something for everyone.

Address: 318 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133

318 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133 Menu: https://www.bettyloussf.com/menu

https://www.bettyloussf.com/menu Telephone: (415) 757-0569

Alioto's Restaurant

Alioto's Restaurant is one of the best seafood restaurants in town and a San Francisco landmark located on the famous Fisherman's Warf as one of San Francisco's oldest fine dining spots. The restaurant specializes in traditional Sicilian recipes. The restaurant's founder family is still closely connected with it, and the rest has continued a tradition of specializing in seafood. In the 1920s, Alioto's became one of the city's landmark go-to food spots, and you can still purchase fresh fish from them today. Their friendly staff serves a delectable selection of seafood cuisine.

Address: 8 Fishermans Wharf, San Francisco, CA 94133

8 Fishermans Wharf, San Francisco, CA 94133 Menu: https://aliotos.com/#menus

https://aliotos.com/#menus Telephone: (415) 673-0183

Anchor Oyster Bar

One of San Francisco's oldest and most popular seafood restaurants is Anchor Oyster Bar. Anchor Oyster is a locally-owned seafood market and seafood spot that the same owners have operated for nearly half a century. Among the countless seafood options they offer, they serve classic favorites like seafood cocktails, crabcakes, shellfish steamers, clam chowder, and fresh fish. There are also daily specials like pasta and other complementary dishes. Anchor Oyster has been featured in publications such as the San Francisco Chronicle, Fodor's San Francisco, SF Weekly, Sagat, TripAdvisor, and more.

Address: 579 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114

579 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114 Menu: http://www.anchoroysterbar.com/AnchorOysterBarMenu.pdf

http://www.anchoroysterbar.com/AnchorOysterBarMenu.pdf Telephone: (415) 431-3990

Bonus: Here are more seafood restaurants in San Fran!

Let us know if you have dined in these restaurants! Share your experiences in the comment section below!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.