5 Best Burger Restaurants in San Jose

One must know where to start eating in this great city since the food scene is so hustling, fast-paced, and diverse. Burgers from San Jose are always a great choice, so here are seven of the best. Here are the burgers you should feel no guilt about eating (don't worry about the gym tomorrow!) and enjoy every mouthful.

Put on your appetite and prepare to finish the tastiest San Jose burgers. Check them out below:

Peggy Sue's

As restaurateurs, Marcello and Armando America have a long history in San Jose. Having both started in the restaurant business as children, they have over 40 years of combined restaurant experience. For 25 years, their parents, Carlo and Lidia America owned San Jose's very well-known Jack's Pizza. The Grande Pizzeria was operated by Marcelo between 1998 and 2004, while Armando operated jack's Pizza. As a result, if you see Italian dishes as daily specials at Peggy Sue's, now you know why! Marcello and Armando are dedicated to serving their customers great food in a family-friendly environment. Peggy Sue's believes their hands-on approach sets them apart from other restaurants. You will always see them, an apron on, ready to jump right in with the rest of the staff. We prepare all items fresh daily, from the hand-stamped Angus burgers to the homemade Italian dressing.

Address: 29 North San Pedro Street, San Jose, CA 95113

Smashburger

Through their obsession with the culinary process of creating burgers, Smashburger provides a bold, memorable and relatable taste. The menu of this restaurant features 100% Certified Angus Beef Burgers grilled in an open kitchen easily visible to customers and signature options like the Classic Smash, Double Bacon Smash. In addition to Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger also offers grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh, crisp salads, and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

Address: 579 Coleman Ave Suite 50, San Jose, CA 95110

Fosters Freeze

Since the mid-1940s, Fosters Freeze has been a California tradition. In 1946, George Foster opened the first Fosters Freeze in Inglewood, California. Soft serve cones, and he introduced delicate serve desserts. His unique product became so popular that he opened a chain of restaurants. The Fosters concept grew along with California. Burgers, fries, and other food items are now available made to order. Fosters Freeze indeed could be described as California's first fast-food chain!

Address: 698 N 4Th Street, San Jose, CA 95112

The Grill

Grill on the Alley is a renowned steakhouse offering a classic American menu to suit all tastes. Lunch includes salads, seafood, and specialty dishes, while dinner offers a wide selection of steaks and chops prepared in 8 different styles. Executive Chef Dana Dare gives traditional side dishes a modern twist, and signature desserts are too good to keep to yourself.

The Grill is inspired by the great grills of New York and San Francisco in the 30s and 40s. The flagship location opened over 30 years ago just steps from famed Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California, and has since become known to locals as "... where Hollywood eats..." (Hollywood Reporter, 2014). As one of the country's best steakhouses, The Grill delivers unparalleled service in a sophisticated atmosphere.

Address: 172 S. Market Street, San Jose, CA 95113

Super-Duper Burgers

When you step into any Super Duper Burger , you'll notice the difference. From their (free) house-made pickles to their hand-painted signage to their cheerful staff, they build their restaurants like they build our burgers—sustainably, locally, and with an unwavering commitment to quality. They work with local designers, sign painters, and artisans because it reduces their carbon footprint and because they're some of the best in the world.

Address: 5399 Prospect Rd San Jose, CA 95129

Bonus: Here are more burger restaurants in San Jose, California!

Let us know what you think of these burger restaurants in San Jose, California! Hit the comment section below!

