5 Best Burger Restaurants in San Francisco

We might have spent the last year pretending that a burger tastes the same whether it's delivered or picked up. In the end, a burger will never taste as satisfying and flavorful as when it comes straight from the kitchen and onto your plate. We're so happy we can get back to this now, especially at all of these places (most of which offer takeout and/or delivery), which offer some of the best juicy beef patties between buns around. No matter what you're in the mood for, you're sure to find it here, whether it's a gourmet Smashburger with fancy cheese and pillowy bread or a classic Smashburger with American cheese and special sauce.

Here are five of the best burger restaurants in SanFran!

Park Tavern

Park Tavern is a North Beach restaurant packed with San Franciscans from all neighborhoods. In this upscale spot, the food is part Southern comfort, part English pub. The famed lamb-and-beef Marlowe burger and smoky deviled eggs are served to every table, but experts get extra eggs to put on their burgers. Park Tavern is also a brunch hotspot, serving Bloody Marys and griddled goods (pancakes and more pancakes) and savory eggs.

  • Address: 1652 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
  • Menu: https://parktavernsf.com/reopening/
  • Telephone: 415-989-7300

Red's Java House

From 1955 to the present, Red’s Java House has served super affordable burgers with a side of sunshine and Bay Bridge views. There isn't much on the menu at Red's—it's mainly just burgers and hot dogs—but we don't mind because we wouldn't order anything else. You can get a double burger for under $10 with mustard, mayonnaise, pickles, and onions on a sourdough roll.

  • Address: 551 The Embarcadero (at Bryant St), San Francisco, CA 94105
  • Menu: http://www.redsjavahouse.com/index.php?/index2.php#!/menu
  • Telephone: (415) 777-5626

Garaje

It may seem odd to trust a burger at a bar that also serves burritos and tacos, but the Drive-In cheeseburger at Garaje will change your mind. The burger consists of one-third pound of certified Angus beef, double American cheese, griddled onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, Thousand Island, and ketchup, all on a toasted Acme bun. If you're extra hungry, you can even order a double.

  • Address: 475 3rd St (at Bryant St), San Francisco, CA 94107
  • Menu: https://www.garaje475.com/
  • Telephone: 415-644-0838

Zuni Café

House-ground grass-fed hamburgers on grilled rosemary focaccia with aioli and pickles aren't as famous as Zuni's roast chicken for two, but they're just as good. Aioli and pickles complement the salty, fatty meat perfectly. Even though focaccia sounds like a wrong choice for a hamburger bun, it's light and airy in a way that miraculously works. The burger costs $20, another $2.75 for cheese, and another nine bucks if you want shoestring fries. That's over $30 for a cheeseburger and fries, but as a special occasion burger, it's well worth it. You'll have to make sure you're celebrating that special occasion at lunch because the burger isn't on the dinner menu.

  • Address: Zuni Café, 1658 Market St (at Rose St), San Francisco, CA 94102
  • Menu: http://zunicafe.com/#menu
  • Telephone: (415) 552-2522

Mission Bowling Club

At Mission Bowling Club, you will satisfy your fun for bowling activities and you will also satisfy your cravings for that meaty and juicy burger! Even if you don't want to go bowling (is that a thing?), it's still worth going to this upscale bowling alley, and cocktail bar for its burger made with aged, granulated short rib. Atop an Acme bun with Monterey Jack, caramelized onions, and caper aioli, Chuck is seared in beef fat. You won't want to split one, just like in bowling.

  • Address: 3176 17th St (between S Van Ness & Shotwell), San Francisco, CA 94110
  • Menu: https://www.missionbowlingclub.com/
  • Telephone: (415) 863-2695

