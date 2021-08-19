Champaign, IL

Brownies at Brunch? Head to Hopscotch Bakery + Market

Brownies at brunch? Have you ever heard of such? If not, here’s what you should know to embrace something so deliciously unique.

For starters, August is National Brownies at Brunch Month. While we don’t need a national day to celebrate enjoying delicious brownies, it certainly makes life a whole lot more fun and unique. Not to mention, having them early for brunch.

The Rise of the Palmer House Brownie

Based on what history could be dug up on this unique national day, National Day Calendar has explained that in 1893, Bertha Palmer, a Chicago socialite “asked a pastry chef to prepare an appropriate dessert for ladies attending the World’s Columbian Exposition” where women had a large presence at the event.

Bertha Palmer was “beautiful, dashing, quick, and smart; and more than that, she was sure of herself," wrote historian Ernest Poole.

In her request, she specifically wanted “something like a cake that was small enough to include in boxed lunches''. From that request, the “Palmer House Brownie” was created with the recipe being available online in three different languages on the Palmer House.

With this in mind, if you are looking to enjoy brownies at brunch either solo or with a small group of your closest lady friends - then heading to Hopscotch Bakery + Market sounds most fitting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054utn_0bWtMhMI00
Hopscotch Bakery + Market, Salted Caramel BrownieBrennon Hightower

Hopscotch Bakery + Market, 802 W. John St., Champaign

Hopscotch Bakery + Market is located in a beautiful neighborhood at 802 W. John St., in Champaign. It’s the perfect local spot to enjoy both brownies and brunch indoors or outdoors.

While indoors, guests have the option to sit at a table together, in the center of the bakery on beautiful plush sofas and chairs, or at the window counter.

Outdoors, guests can enjoy their meals, treats, and/or drinks at small table sets outdoors or on benches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFRQP_0bWtMhMI00
Hopscotch Bakery + MarketBrennon Hightower

Beautiful Boxed Lunches and Brownies

And, just like the World’s Columbian Exposition offered beautiful boxed lunches for ladies with brownies, you can get the same treatment at Hopscotch Bakery + Market. But, what’s even better is that you can choose your lunch and treat yourself.

For example, you may choose to enjoy the Roasted Eggplant Panini served with a Side Salad in a box, along with a Salted Caramel Brownie for National Brownies at Brunch Month. Or, you may choose something entirely different.

With a full lunch menu of items made in house, you may want to try one of their other fresh salads made with roasted veggies or other made-from-scratch sandwiches carefully curated with fresh bread and the best meats and cheeses.

To view the complete menu, visit Hopscotch Bakery + Market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Nhdk_0bWtMhMI00
Hopscotch Bakery + MarketBrennon Hightower

Final Thoughts

To observe National Brownies at Brunch Month, be intentional and set a ladies day out, Bertha Palmer style at Hopscotch Bakery + Market. Don’t forget to share your photos on social media using #NationalBrowniesAtBrunchMonth.

Brennon is the talent behind Just Brennon Blog; a fun lifestyle blog created in 2014 to inspire people to be happy and live their best lives possible. Brennon specializes in travel across the United States.

Champaign, IL
