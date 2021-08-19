Plan Your Last Summer Hurrah Locally

On the Beach Brennon Hightower

School starting is a huge reminder that summer is on the decline and pumpkin spice everything will soon be taking over. But before the pumpkin takeover arrives, there’s still some time to enjoy and embrace the warm weather.

So, why not plan a last summer hurrah to celebrate our love for sunshine, warmer weather, and everything beautiful that the summer has to offer before moving to the delicious pumpkin flavored treats that fall has planned for us?

With this in mind, let’s cover some local places and things to do to celebrate your last summer hurrah.

#1. Head to the Beach

Did you really have a summer if you didn’t visit the beach at least once? You can use your next weekend to head out to a beach nearby.

In fact, Chambanamoms, wrote an article in May entitled, There are beaches within a short drive from Champaign-Urbana, providing families a taste of sandy fun .

In this post, they have shared a list of beaches that are within driving distance from Champaign-Urbana with the closest one being Clinton Lake Beach located approximately 45 minutes away with an affordable $2 admission per person.

So, why not head to one of the beaches listed within the post and make a day trip out of it.

Pack a simple and nutritious picnic lunch that will keep you going all day and get your bag ready. Wear the swimsuit that you’ve been waiting to wear and don’t forget the sunscreen.

Open Fire Gathering Brennon Hightower

#2. Host a Fire Pit Gathering

Technically, you could have an open-fire gathering any day of the year. However, with August having two National Days dedicated to roasting marshmallows on an open fire, why not go ahead and do that?

August 30th is National Toasted Marshmallow Day .

Toasted marshmallows are a special part of summer evenings around a bonfire. So, it’s another fun day to recognize your favorite summer campfire treats and create some awesome memories.

Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store Brennon Hightower

#3. One Last Summer Ice Cream Indulgent

Ice creams are one of those things that you could eat all year round. However, in summer, they somehow taste a little better! Why so? Because when it’s so hot outside, the only thing you want to eat is a deliciously creamy ice cream that is gently melting away in the sun.

But don’t just get your favorite flavors from the shop. Make it special; this is your celebration of summer, after all.

Check out the following three NewsBreak posts for delicious ice cream options in Champaign-Urbana.

Camping Brennon Hightower

#4. Get Out In Nature

In a few weeks, Mother Nature will begin her slow undressing for the winter. But there’s still plenty of time before the leaves turn golden and the nights get too cold to enjoy yourself in nature.

So, why not head out on a weekend camping trip. Simply, pick your favorite park and spend a gorgeous night at one of those campgrounds, spotting wildlife, roasting s’mores, and creating beautiful end of summer memories.

If you’ve never been camping in the Champaign-Urbana area, check out Camping with Your Family Near Champaign-Urbana for a list of parks and tips to consider.

Final Thoughts

Although summer is slowly coming to an end, there’s still time to enjoy! Pick an idea from this post and head out to create some end of summer memories. In fact, why not combine a few of them to make memories even better?

