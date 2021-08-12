Record Player Ponce Photography Pixabay

Memories are a magical thing, and there are so many opportunities to make these memories. Whether it’s a family vacation, milestone birthday party, or simply sitting around listening to old vinyls on your record players. So, let’s celebrate our good times by pulling out the vinyl for National Vinyl Record Day!

National Vinyl Record Day, August 12th

National Vinyl Record Day is your chance to go old school, but create some new memories. This day was created by music enthusiast and founder of the first nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of the cultural influence of vinyl, Gary Freiberg, according to National Today . This day is not to be confused with Record Store Day in April.

Freiberg is not only the creator of National Vinyl Record Day, but also a patent holder of "The Record Album Frame," which is an acrylic frame to display album cover art.

According to DJ Zone , the “frames have decorated the halls of the Smithsonian, the Hard Rock Hotel Orlando; they are the only product of their kind sold at Graceland and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame”. Read more about his famous album frames here .

Shopping at Record Swap, $1 Vinyls Brennon Hightower

More on National Vinyl Record Day...

This day was a way to honor the art behind the music, collecting vinyl records, listening to them, and recording.

Additionally, according to National Today, Freiberg explained that “the objective of Vinyl Record Day is to remember that, whatever we go through on a personal or national level, life has its goodness. Music is the primary vehicle to our fondest memories, Vinyl Record Day is to celebrate and remember them.”

His hope was that celebrating this day will allow us as people to remember our favorite music, remember fond memories, and celebrate our good times.

So, let’s celebrate our good times by creating some new memories centered around old school vinyl records by visiting a local record store and buying or swapping a few of your vinyls and enjoying the night enjoying those tunes.

Record Player Free Photos Pixabay

Record Swap, 109 Lincoln Square, Urbana, IL

If you are in the Champaign- Urbana area, you can visit Record Swap located inside Lincoln Square Mall. Record Swap opened in the Champaign-Urbana area in the fall of 1979. The store is huge and offers a huge selection of music.

For more than 40 years they have supplied the CU area with the best and most vital music that they can get their hands on.

As a matter of fact, you can email them your “want list” and they will try and get the music for you. In addition, they have a huge stock of LP's as well as racks of used cds and tapes.

While they carry all styles of music, they have strong collections of Imports, U.S. Indys, Rock, Jazz, Blues, Soul, and World Music.

And, while they do sell a selection of items online, not everything is posted online, so it’s best to visit the store if possible.

Gift certificates are also available.

Final Thoughts

Aside from visiting a local record store, you can also use the day to clean and organize your collection. Whichever way you choose to celebrate the day, just remember to celebrate your good times and create those memories.

