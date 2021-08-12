Urbana, IL

Let's celebrate our good times by pulling out the vinyl!

Just Brennon Blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLaYN_0bPT1vkH00

Memories are a magical thing, and there are so many opportunities to make these memories. Whether it’s a family vacation, milestone birthday party, or simply sitting around listening to old vinyls on your record players. So, let’s celebrate our good times by pulling out the vinyl for National Vinyl Record Day!

National Vinyl Record Day, August 12th

National Vinyl Record Day is your chance to go old school, but create some new memories. This day was created by music enthusiast and founder of the first nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of the cultural influence of vinyl, Gary Freiberg, according to National Today. This day is not to be confused with Record Store Day in April.

Freiberg is not only the creator of National Vinyl Record Day, but also a patent holder of "The Record Album Frame," which is an acrylic frame to display album cover art.

According to DJ Zone, the “frames have decorated the halls of the Smithsonian, the Hard Rock Hotel Orlando; they are the only product of their kind sold at Graceland and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame”. Read more about his famous album frames here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwpGw_0bPT1vkH00
Shopping at Record Swap, $1 VinylsBrennon Hightower

More on National Vinyl Record Day...

This day was a way to honor the art behind the music, collecting vinyl records, listening to them, and recording.

Additionally, according to National Today, Freiberg explained that “the objective of Vinyl Record Day is to remember that, whatever we go through on a personal or national level, life has its goodness. Music is the primary vehicle to our fondest memories, Vinyl Record Day is to celebrate and remember them.”

His hope was that celebrating this day will allow us as people to remember our favorite music, remember fond memories, and celebrate our good times.

So, let’s celebrate our good times by creating some new memories centered around old school vinyl records by visiting a local record store and buying or swapping a few of your vinyls and enjoying the night enjoying those tunes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aubxn_0bPT1vkH00
Record PlayerFree Photos Pixabay

Record Swap, 109 Lincoln Square, Urbana, IL

If you are in the Champaign- Urbana area, you can visit Record Swap located inside Lincoln Square Mall. Record Swap opened in the Champaign-Urbana area in the fall of 1979. The store is huge and offers a huge selection of music.

For more than 40 years they have supplied the CU area with the best and most vital music that they can get their hands on.

As a matter of fact, you can email them your “want list” and they will try and get the music for you. In addition, they have a huge stock of LP's as well as racks of used cds and tapes.

While they carry all styles of music, they have strong collections of Imports, U.S. Indys, Rock, Jazz, Blues, Soul, and World Music.

And, while they do sell a selection of items online, not everything is posted online, so it’s best to visit the store if possible.

Gift certificates are also available.

Final Thoughts

Aside from visiting a local record store, you can also use the day to clean and organize your collection. Whichever way you choose to celebrate the day, just remember to celebrate your good times and create those memories.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e3ab8d920c3bb9c52eda098e3d350740.blob

Brennon is the talent behind Just Brennon Blog; a fun lifestyle blog created in 2014 to inspire people to be happy and live their best lives possible. Brennon specializes in travel across the United States. As a writer on NewsBreak, her goal is to do the same.

Champaign, IL
833 followers
Loading

More from Just Brennon Blog

Champaign, IL

Brownies at Brunch? Head to Hopscotch Bakery + Market

Brownies at brunch? Have you ever heard of such? If not, here’s what you should know to embrace something so deliciously unique. For starters, August is National Brownies at Brunch Month. While we don’t need a national day to celebrate enjoying delicious brownies, it certainly makes life a whole lot more fun and unique. Not to mention, having them early for brunch.Read full story
1 comments
Champaign, IL

Plan Your Last Summer Hurrah Locally

School starting is a huge reminder that summer is on the decline and pumpkin spice everything will soon be taking over. But before the pumpkin takeover arrives, there’s still some time to enjoy and embrace the warm weather.Read full story
Champaign, IL

Karen’s Kloset: Champaign’s Consignment Gem

The great return to the office and school begins this week. With this in mind, so many of us are looking to do either, return to the office shopping or back to school shopping.Read full story
2 comments
Champaign, IL

Local Art for Your Overall Well-Being

Puzzle Painting Project, Lincoln Square MallBrennon Hightower. While walking through Lincoln Square Mall this week, I noticed a hall of beautiful art projects along the wall. When I looked at the paintings, it brought back past memories of a time with a group of friends and I had a nice picnic and painted while catching up on life.Read full story
1 comments
Champaign, IL

Fannie May Embraces National S’mores Day

Nothing really says summer time like roasting s’mores on the campfire. But, what if the act of actually roasting s’mores is out of the question? Easy. Head to Fannie May stores, as they are one of the companies embracing National Days such as National S’mores Day today!Read full story
Champaign, IL

Donate Your Old Eyeglasses at Walmart for National Eye Exam Month

Donate Your Used Wearable Glasses LocallyBrennon Hightower. August is a national month for so many things from National Back to School Month and National Sandwich Month, all the way to National Eye Exam Month.Read full story
1 comments
Champaign, IL

Keep Your Kids Away From Their Screens Today and Enjoy National Book Lovers Day!

Happy National Book Lovers Day!LubosHouska/Pixabay. The devices we use in our homes are part and parcel of how we interact with the world these days, but it’s true to say that sometimes, too much exposure isn’t healthy.Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Return to Work Thrifting at Goodwill in Indianapolis, IN

Goodwill, 6775 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis, INBrennon Hightower. So many of us are returning back to the office and in need of a wardrobe refresh. If this sounds a lot like you, why not consider doing some return to work thrifting at Goodwill. Not only that, but August holds two national days related to second hand clothing.Read full story
Champaign, IL

Want to Enjoy a Root Beer Float for National Root Beer Float Day? Head to Wienerschnitzel.

A few weeks back, while on our Max Tour, we traveled through Boulder City, Nevada to get to Hoover Dam. As we drove through the city, we all spotted a still very operational A & W Restaurant located at 1410 Boulder City Pkwy. This was unique to see as these restaurants have been slowly closing and phasing out.Read full story
Champaign, IL

Take the Big Fat Ugly Sandwich Challenge During National Sandwich Month

I’m not a big sandwich eater, however, there are occasions when I pack a sandwich for lunch or pack sandwiches for outdoor adventures and trips. With me not being a huge sandwich eater, I wanted to acknowledge National Sandwich Month by having lunch at a “new to me” sandwich joint called the Fat Sandwich Company.Read full story
Urbana, IL

Nervous About Trying Sushi for the First Time? Visit KoFusion on Dollar Sushi Night.

There are several people that I have met who are nervous about trying sushi for the first time. Oftentimes, when I hear their thoughts about it, it is often a misconception. So, let’s talk about what sushi is and where you can find it in Urbana and try it for $1 a piece.Read full story
Champaign, IL

Insomnia Cookies is Serving Up Monster’wich Ice Cream Sandwiches for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!

If you missed National Ice Cream Month in July, don’t worry! Today is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, so you still have time to celebrate and enjoy this classic summer time treat. In fact, you can do so with a twist at Insomnia Cookies in Champaign, Illinois.Read full story

Learning About the Hualapai Tribe at Grand Canyon West

Several months ago, I shared Childhood Places I Want to Take My Kids in Memphis, TN. In that post, I shared that one of my favorite places to go in Memphis as a child was the Chucalissa Indian Village (C.H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa).Read full story
1 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Is Las Vegas’ Fremont Street Experience Kid-Friendly?

Las Vegas has so much to offer that it has become one of my most favorite cities of all. Regardless of what people think, Las Vegas isn’t just gambling or the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip. Instead there are other things to explore and experience in and around Las Vegas, such as Downtown Las Vegas (DLV), or as some may call it, Old Vegas.Read full story
6 comments

Commitment Ceremonies in Vegas: What You Should Know

Street View of Chapel of the FlowersBrennon Hightower. Did you know that Las Vegas’ wedding industry is a two billion dollar industry? That’s right! People come from near and far to get married, renew their vows, and/or to have a commitment ceremony.Read full story
Champaign, IL

It’s National Ice Cream Month, Visit Oberweis Ice Cream for Some Birthday Cake Ice Cream

Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy StoreBrennon Hightower. During the beginning of summer, I shared 3 Delicious Places for Ice Cream This Summer in Champaign because ice cream is known for being the best summer treat! That’s right.Read full story
Champaign, IL

Add Clearview Farm’s Sunflower Field and Maze to Your Summer Bucket List Before it’s Too Late!

While scrolling through NewsBreak, an article on a beautiful sunflower field caught my attention. When I went to read the article, I noticed it was located right here in Champaign. With “Visit a Sunflower Field” being on my Summer Bucket List, I knew that a Sunday day trip was in order.Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Last Chance for Summer Fun at Sky Zone Indianapolis South

Sky Zone Indianapolis SouthSky Zone Indianapolis South. After a recent visit to Skyzone Indianapolis South, I received an email from them stating that this week was the last chance at summer fun because their summer hours are ending on August 3rd. Some of their summer fun included extended hours, as well as Glow Night and Little Leapers, just to name a few.Read full story
Danville, IL

$7 Pizza & Beer at Evel Knievel’s Pizzeria, Las Vegas

Evel Knievel’s Pizzeria, Las VegasBrennon Hightower. Several years back, I completed a Walldogs Mural Walking Tour in Danville, IL. One of the murals that I was highly attracted to was one dedicated to The Legend, Evel Knievel. He’s a world famous motorcycle daredevil, who over time is said to have broken every bone in his body.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy