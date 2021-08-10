Fannie May Embraces National S’mores Day

Champaign, IL

Nothing really says summer time like roasting s’mores on the campfire. But, what if the act of actually roasting s’mores is out of the question? Easy. Head to Fannie May stores, as they are one of the companies embracing National Days such as National S’mores Day today!

What’s a S’more?

Typically, we get our families together and grab some graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows, and get to roasting because it makes for the best bonding experience. But, for various reasons, not all people can “get to roasting”.

With that concept in mind, Fannie Mae is offering their S’mores Snack Mix for a discounted price of $10 with no campfire required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lf97_0bNRroQl00
Shopping at Fannie MayBrennon Hightower

Fannie May S’mores Snack Mix, No Campfire Required

The Fannie May S’mores Snack Mix is inspired by having the perfect s’mores snack on the go without having to actually roast s’mores.

Instead of having large size graham crackers, squares of chocolate, and huge fluffy marshmallows, Fannie May has incorporated smooth Fannie May milk chocolate, marshmallows, and honied grahams into this on the go snack mix.

If you have not yet visited your local Fannie Mae store, you can stop by Fannie May today located at 402 S. Neil St. #5218 in Champaign for today’s special. The store is clean and welcoming.

Fannie May is located in Champaign, but originated in Chicago, IL

If you are unfamiliar with Fannie May, the company sells handcrafted chocolates that are made with only the finest ingredients from around the world. If you read about the history and the story of Fannie May, you will come to learn that the first Fannie May store was started in 1920 in the Windy City.

When Fannie May stores began, they only opened up with a handful of confections. Today, however, Fannie May makes over 100 different confections and is always working towards more, such as this S’mores Snack Mix which is perfect for National S’mores Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmjlJ_0bNRroQl00
Fannie MayBrennon Hightower

National S’mores Day

National S’mores Day on August 10th is simply for recognizing the most popular campfire treat, s’mores. Just like August 30th is National Toasted Marshmallow Day. Toasted marshmallows are a special part of summer evenings around a bonfire. So, it’s another fun day to recognize your favorite summer campfire treats and create some awesome memories.

Final Thoughts

So, if you love s’mores and can’t get around to roasting them, check out Fannie May’s S’mores Snack Mix while it’s on sale (today only) for National S’mores Day!

