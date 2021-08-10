Donate Your Old Eyeglasses at Walmart for National Eye Exam Month

Donate Your Used Wearable Glasses Locally Brennon Hightower

August is a national month for so many things from National Back to School Month and National Sandwich Month , all the way to National Eye Exam Month.

National Eye Exam Month was founded in 1989 by Sears Optical making this a great time to schedule a vision exam to ensure that your eyes are healthy. Knowing this, some offices may even offer special discounts for National Eye Exam Month, as well as National Back to School Month.

While it’s great to have your eyes examined and to make sure they are healthy, it is also important to give back by donating the wearable eyeglasses that you no longer wear.

But, why donate your old glasses?

By donating your old eyeglasses, you can easily change the lives of others. Did you know that over 1 billion people around the world with vision loss and lack of access to eye care could regain their sight with a pair of glasses, according to the independent nonprofit OneSight.

Not only does donating your eyeglasses help someone with their vision and empower them, but it also helps you to declutter your home. And, we all know that decluttering helps us to regain our focus and reduce stress.

Walmart's Lions Club Donation Box Brennon Hightower

Where to Donate Eyeglasses Locally

Once you have taken some time out of your day to declutter your living spaces, make a note of places where you can donate your eyeglasses locally.

Take for example, Walmart and Sam’s Club Vision Centers. The Lions Club has agreements with various retailers including Walmart and Sam’s Club, amongst others.

Walmart's Lions Club Donation Box Brennon Hightower

What is the Lions Club?

If you are unfamiliar with the Lions Club, Lions Clubs International is an international non-political service organization established originally in 1917 in Chicago by Melvin Jones with its headquarters being in Oak Brook, Illinois .

Helping with Vision

Lion Clubs are places where individuals join together to give their valuable time and effort to improving their communities, and the world. Their specific objective regarding vision is to prevent avoidable blindness and improve quality of life for people who are blind and visually impaired.

And, by donating your old eyeglasses, you can help do this.

Donate Locally

The Champaign Lions Club collects used eyeglasses, sunglasses and hearing aids for the Lions International Program, which recycles glasses at 17 centers worldwide.

Aside from donating your used wearable eyeglasses at Walmart or Sam’s Club, below is a micro list of places locally that typically have a Lions Club dropbox where you can drop off your used, wearable eyeglasses. If these locations are not near you, you can also donate your eyeglasses at https://www.lionsclubs.org.

America's Best Contacts and Eyeglasses, 2032 N. Prospect, Champaign

Eyemart Express, 2515 N. Prospect, Champaign

OSF Medical Center, Lobby, 1400 West Park, Urbana

Urbana Free Library, 210 West Green, Urbana

​Gailey Eye Clinic, Windsor and Duncan Rd., Champaign

Walmart Supercenter, 2610 N. Prospect Ave, Champaign

Sam's Club Optical Center, 915 W. Marketview Dr., Champaign

