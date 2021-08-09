Keep Your Kids Away From Their Screens Today and Enjoy National Book Lovers Day!

Happy National Book Lovers Day! LubosHouska/Pixabay

The devices we use in our homes are part and parcel of how we interact with the world these days, but it’s true to say that sometimes, too much exposure isn’t healthy.

In fact, a recent NewsBreak article from Daily Mail shared the praises of a mother who recently deleted her daughter’s social media accounts with over a million followers after logging in and seeing that she was doing some tasteless dancing.

The mother explained that she didn’t want her teenage daughter to value her worth based on people across the world who didn’t even know her.

With this in mind, many people have taken it upon themselves to reduce their social media consumption and find other ways to enjoy their time, such as rekindling a love for reading good books.

And, what better day to explore a few local places to check out some really good books than National Book Lovers Day?

National Book Lovers Day, August 9th

National Book Lovers Day is s an unofficial holiday observed to encourage bibliophiles to celebrate reading and literature. People are advised to put away their smartphones and every possible technological distraction and pick up a book to read, according to Wikipedia .

Below is a very unique local bookstore where you can take your family to buy gently used books at a low cost.

Orphans Treasure Box Book Store Brennon Hightower

Orphans Treasure Box Book Store, 826 Pioneer St, Champaign, IL

Orphans Treasure Box Book Store is located at 826 Pioneer Street in Champaign, IL. According to Orphans Treasure Box Book Store, they are a faith based organization but don’t consider themselves a typical Christian bookstore.

With that being said, you will find everything from Stephen King novels to Buddhist meditations in their inventory.

What I especially love about the bookstore, aside from the books and the option to purchase online, is that every month they give a good portion of their profits to missions serving vulnerable kids and orphans.

Not only that, but they employ women coming out of addiction, prison, homelessness and domestic abuse.

So, not only are you able to get good books for your family to read at a discounted price, but there is so much more purposeful work being done behind the scenes.

Orphans Treasure Box Book Store Brennon Hightower

Encourage and Inspire Your Children

Children know how to operate smart televisions, how to play games on a phone or an iPad, and how to get the best from their games console. But there’s more to childhood than viewing life through a screen.

By being intentional and taking them to a local bookstore, you can inspire them in unimaginable ways. Because we all know that spending all day refreshing the feeds of other people’s lives isn’t healthy at all, especially to children.

Final Thoughts

While there are so many options for buying or renting books, being intentional and buying from local small businesses is always a plus. If you haven’t yet visited, Orphans Treasure Box Book Store or gone on a book date with your children to a local library, maybe today should be the day on National Book Lovers Day.

Two libraries in the Champaign-Urbana are include the following:

The Urbana Free Library is located at 210 W. Green St. in Urbana.

The Champaign Public Library is located at 200 W. Green St. in Champaign.

