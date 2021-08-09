Champaign, IL

Keep Your Kids Away From Their Screens Today and Enjoy National Book Lovers Day!

Just Brennon Blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4445V9_0bMQfSX900
Happy National Book Lovers Day!LubosHouska/Pixabay

The devices we use in our homes are part and parcel of how we interact with the world these days, but it’s true to say that sometimes, too much exposure isn’t healthy.

In fact, a recent NewsBreak article from Daily Mail shared the praises of a mother who recently deleted her daughter’s social media accounts with over a million followers after logging in and seeing that she was doing some tasteless dancing.

The mother explained that she didn’t want her teenage daughter to value her worth based on people across the world who didn’t even know her.

With this in mind, many people have taken it upon themselves to reduce their social media consumption and find other ways to enjoy their time, such as rekindling a love for reading good books.

And, what better day to explore a few local places to check out some really good books than National Book Lovers Day?

National Book Lovers Day, August 9th

National Book Lovers Day is s an unofficial holiday observed to encourage bibliophiles to celebrate reading and literature. People are advised to put away their smartphones and every possible technological distraction and pick up a book to read, according to Wikipedia.

Below is a very unique local bookstore where you can take your family to buy gently used books at a low cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVkWr_0bMQfSX900
Orphans Treasure Box Book StoreBrennon Hightower

Orphans Treasure Box Book Store, 826 Pioneer St, Champaign, IL

Orphans Treasure Box Book Store is located at 826 Pioneer Street in Champaign, IL. According to Orphans Treasure Box Book Store, they are a faith based organization but don’t consider themselves a typical Christian bookstore.

With that being said, you will find everything from Stephen King novels to Buddhist meditations in their inventory.

What I especially love about the bookstore, aside from the books and the option to purchase online, is that every month they give a good portion of their profits to missions serving vulnerable kids and orphans.

Not only that, but they employ women coming out of addiction, prison, homelessness and domestic abuse.

So, not only are you able to get good books for your family to read at a discounted price, but there is so much more purposeful work being done behind the scenes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47mMTd_0bMQfSX900
Orphans Treasure Box Book StoreBrennon Hightower

Encourage and Inspire Your Children

Children know how to operate smart televisions, how to play games on a phone or an iPad, and how to get the best from their games console. But there’s more to childhood than viewing life through a screen.

By being intentional and taking them to a local bookstore, you can inspire them in unimaginable ways. Because we all know that spending all day refreshing the feeds of other people’s lives isn’t healthy at all, especially to children.

Final Thoughts

While there are so many options for buying or renting books, being intentional and buying from local small businesses is always a plus. If you haven’t yet visited, Orphans Treasure Box Book Store or gone on a book date with your children to a local library, maybe today should be the day on National Book Lovers Day.

Two libraries in the Champaign-Urbana are include the following:

  • The Urbana Free Library is located at 210 W. Green St. in Urbana.
  • The Champaign Public Library is located at 200 W. Green St. in Champaign.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e3ab8d920c3bb9c52eda098e3d350740.blob

Brennon is the talent behind Just Brennon Blog; a fun lifestyle blog created in 2014 to inspire people to be happy and live their best lives possible. Brennon specializes in travel across the United States. As a writer on NewsBreak, her goal is to do the same.

Champaign, IL
811 followers
Loading

More from Just Brennon Blog

Urbana, IL

Let's celebrate our good times by pulling out the vinyl!

Memories are a magical thing, and there are so many opportunities to make these memories. Whether it’s a family vacation, milestone birthday party, or simply sitting around listening to old vinyls on your record players. So, let’s celebrate our good times by pulling out the vinyl for National Vinyl Record Day!Read full story
Champaign, IL

Local Art for Your Overall Well-Being

Puzzle Painting Project, Lincoln Square MallBrennon Hightower. While walking through Lincoln Square Mall this week, I noticed a hall of beautiful art projects along the wall. When I looked at the paintings, it brought back past memories of a time with a group of friends and I had a nice picnic and painted while catching up on life.Read full story
1 comments
Champaign, IL

Fannie May Embraces National S’mores Day

Nothing really says summer time like roasting s’mores on the campfire. But, what if the act of actually roasting s’mores is out of the question? Easy. Head to Fannie May stores, as they are one of the companies embracing National Days such as National S’mores Day today!Read full story
Champaign, IL

Donate Your Old Eyeglasses at Walmart for National Eye Exam Month

Donate Your Used Wearable Glasses LocallyBrennon Hightower. August is a national month for so many things from National Back to School Month and National Sandwich Month, all the way to National Eye Exam Month.Read full story
1 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Return to Work Thrifting at Goodwill in Indianapolis, IN

Goodwill, 6775 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis, INBrennon Hightower. So many of us are returning back to the office and in need of a wardrobe refresh. If this sounds a lot like you, why not consider doing some return to work thrifting at Goodwill. Not only that, but August holds two national days related to second hand clothing.Read full story
Champaign, IL

Want to Enjoy a Root Beer Float for National Root Beer Float Day? Head to Wienerschnitzel.

A few weeks back, while on our Max Tour, we traveled through Boulder City, Nevada to get to Hoover Dam. As we drove through the city, we all spotted a still very operational A & W Restaurant located at 1410 Boulder City Pkwy. This was unique to see as these restaurants have been slowly closing and phasing out.Read full story
Champaign, IL

Take the Big Fat Ugly Sandwich Challenge During National Sandwich Month

I’m not a big sandwich eater, however, there are occasions when I pack a sandwich for lunch or pack sandwiches for outdoor adventures and trips. With me not being a huge sandwich eater, I wanted to acknowledge National Sandwich Month by having lunch at a “new to me” sandwich joint called the Fat Sandwich Company.Read full story
Urbana, IL

Nervous About Trying Sushi for the First Time? Visit KoFusion on Dollar Sushi Night.

There are several people that I have met who are nervous about trying sushi for the first time. Oftentimes, when I hear their thoughts about it, it is often a misconception. So, let’s talk about what sushi is and where you can find it in Urbana and try it for $1 a piece.Read full story
Champaign, IL

Insomnia Cookies is Serving Up Monster’wich Ice Cream Sandwiches for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!

If you missed National Ice Cream Month in July, don’t worry! Today is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, so you still have time to celebrate and enjoy this classic summer time treat. In fact, you can do so with a twist at Insomnia Cookies in Champaign, Illinois.Read full story

Learning About the Hualapai Tribe at Grand Canyon West

Several months ago, I shared Childhood Places I Want to Take My Kids in Memphis, TN. In that post, I shared that one of my favorite places to go in Memphis as a child was the Chucalissa Indian Village (C.H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa).Read full story
1 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Is Las Vegas’ Fremont Street Experience Kid-Friendly?

Las Vegas has so much to offer that it has become one of my most favorite cities of all. Regardless of what people think, Las Vegas isn’t just gambling or the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip. Instead there are other things to explore and experience in and around Las Vegas, such as Downtown Las Vegas (DLV), or as some may call it, Old Vegas.Read full story
6 comments

Commitment Ceremonies in Vegas: What You Should Know

Street View of Chapel of the FlowersBrennon Hightower. Did you know that Las Vegas’ wedding industry is a two billion dollar industry? That’s right! People come from near and far to get married, renew their vows, and/or to have a commitment ceremony.Read full story
Champaign, IL

It’s National Ice Cream Month, Visit Oberweis Ice Cream for Some Birthday Cake Ice Cream

Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy StoreBrennon Hightower. During the beginning of summer, I shared 3 Delicious Places for Ice Cream This Summer in Champaign because ice cream is known for being the best summer treat! That’s right.Read full story
Champaign, IL

Add Clearview Farm’s Sunflower Field and Maze to Your Summer Bucket List Before it’s Too Late!

While scrolling through NewsBreak, an article on a beautiful sunflower field caught my attention. When I went to read the article, I noticed it was located right here in Champaign. With “Visit a Sunflower Field” being on my Summer Bucket List, I knew that a Sunday day trip was in order.Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Last Chance for Summer Fun at Sky Zone Indianapolis South

Sky Zone Indianapolis SouthSky Zone Indianapolis South. After a recent visit to Skyzone Indianapolis South, I received an email from them stating that this week was the last chance at summer fun because their summer hours are ending on August 3rd. Some of their summer fun included extended hours, as well as Glow Night and Little Leapers, just to name a few.Read full story
Danville, IL

$7 Pizza & Beer at Evel Knievel’s Pizzeria, Las Vegas

Evel Knievel’s Pizzeria, Las VegasBrennon Hightower. Several years back, I completed a Walldogs Mural Walking Tour in Danville, IL. One of the murals that I was highly attracted to was one dedicated to The Legend, Evel Knievel. He’s a world famous motorcycle daredevil, who over time is said to have broken every bone in his body.Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Visiting the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam & Seven Magic Mountains with Max Tour

It’s official! We accomplished our trip to Las Vegas, our Max Tour, and most of what was included in our three day itinerary. So, if you are interested in visiting the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam & Seven Magic Mountains, here’s a glimpse into our one day experience.Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas: Live Music & Impersonators

Elvis Impersonator, Las Vegas SignBrennon Hightower. Over the past week, I spent some time in Las Vegas and experienced a variety of entertainment from live music at the Fremont Street Experience all the way to Elvis musical impersonators at the Las Vegas sign (just to name a few).Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Add This Las Vegas Pop Culture Walking Tour to Your Bucket List

For anyone who keeps a Pinterest Board for their Summer Bucket List, be sure to add this Las Vegas Pop Culture Walking Tour. Over the past week, I spent some time in Las Vegas and want to share what you can expect on this walking tour.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy