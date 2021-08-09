Return to Work Thrifting at Goodwill in Indianapolis, IN

Goodwill, 6775 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis, IN Brennon Hightower

So many of us are returning back to the office and in need of a wardrobe refresh. If this sounds a lot like you, why not consider doing some return to work thrifting at Goodwill. Not only that, but August holds two national days related to second hand clothing.

These two days include National Thrift Shop Day on August 17th and Second Hand Wardrobe Day on August 25th. Do you want to know what’s even more? This week is also National Bargain Hunting Week !

National Thrift Shop Day, August 17th

If you are unfamiliar with National Thrift Shop Day, the day is all about supporting local thrift shops and raising awareness for charitable organizations. This fits perfectly with Goodwill and its mission.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Goodwill’s Mission

Goodwill® works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.

APT 9 Brand at Goodwill Brennon Hightower

Second Hand Wardrobe Day, August 25th

Second Hand Wardrobe Day is a little different than National Thrift Shop Day. Second Hand Wardrobe Day encourages deals and savings from second hand and consignment stores which is the perfect time to shop Goodwill’s “Color of the Week”.

Shopping the Color of the Week

Shopping at any time at Goodwill is great to save money, but shopping the color of the week saves you 50% off each item from the colored ticket selection. So, you are getting a deal on top of a deal. And, who doesn’t want a deal, especially on National Second Hand Shopping Day?

LOFT, Goodwill Brennon Hightower

Visiting Goodwill, 6775 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis, IN

Visiting this particular Goodwill located at 6775 S. Emerson Ave. in Indianapolis inspired me to do some return to work shopping to give my wardrobe a refresh.

While browsing, I found several gorgeous tops from brand names such as APT 9 and the LOFT which are perfect for returning to work. Not only that but there were beautiful cardigans and sweaters there which could be purchased to layer on top of the shirts to extend the look into the fall months, as well.

Benefits of Shopping Second Hand

What I love about shopping second hand is that, not only does it save you money on creating a unique wardrobe, but it’s also great for the Earth.

In fact, according to Tabitha Whiting , “Research by WRAP found that by extending the average life of clothes by just three months per item, from 2 years and 2 months to 2 years and 5 months, would lead to a 5–10% reduction in each of the carbon, water and waste footprints.”

She went on to explain that doing this keeps clothes out of landfills and prevents the production of new clothing items.

Final Thoughts

So, there you have it. Not only is shopping from Goodwill good on the Earth, but it also helps you to create a unique and affordable wardrobe, especially for those who are returning to work.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.