Commitment Ceremonies in Vegas: What You Should Know

Street View of Chapel of the FlowersBrennon Hightower

Did you know that Las Vegas’ wedding industry is a two billion dollar industry? That’s right! People come from near and far to get married, renew their vows, and/or to have a commitment ceremony.

Regardless of which you choose, they are all treated the same and many can cost at minimum a few hundred dollars unless you score a special.

What is a Commitment Ceremony?

But, before we get into specials and where to find them, let’s chat about what a commitment ceremony is and is not. A commitment ceremony is when two people commit their lives to one another.

It is similar to a wedding and can include wedding traditions, but it does not result in a legally binding marriage.

Any couple who wants to have a commitment ceremony can have one regardless of their sexual orientation, religion, nationality, race, etc.

Commitment ceremonies are perfect for those who want to express their love for one another without making the ultimate commitment of marriage, or don’t want to be legally bound for personal reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGLMc_0bGiA18o00
Bouquet - Chapel of the FlowersBrennon Hightower

In fact, you actually sign a contract with the understanding that you are not legally married. Once your ceremony is complete, you are given certificates of your commitment.

Aside from not signing legal paperwork, the only other difference is that the officiant does not pronounce you “husband and wife”, instead you are pronounced a committed couple. It’s cute and sometimes called a fake or pretend wedding.

Your ceremony can be as simple or as elaborate as you wish. You have the option to add on to your packages such as with flowers, cakes, photography, etc.

Just note that the more that you choose to add on, the more your ceremony will cost which is what helps in creating this two billion dollar industry.

I was able to get a few photos from outside, but if you want photos from your package you will need to purchase those or chose a package that offers them. Our package came with a digital image that we love and have framed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9QwN_0bGiA18o00
Transportation - Chapel of the FlowersBrennon Hightower

Ceremony Specials

With Las Vegas recently opening back up, now is the time to score a discount and create some beautiful and fun memories. Ceremony package discounts can be found on the individual chapel websites, as well as online sites such as Groupon.

Tropicana Las Vegas

In fact, we scored our recent commitment ceremony by visiting the Tropicana Las Vegas website after doing a quick Google search for “Las Vegas Wedding Specials”. We chose the “Here and Now” special.

The special includes a free basic package for a wedding ceremony, commitment ceremony, or vow renewal in the Island Chapel which is normally $195. Although the ceremony is free, the officiant’s fee of $50 is not included, nor gratuity. Be sure to be mindful of both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QgjE_0bGiA18o00
Street View of Chapel of the FlowersBrennon Hightower

Chapel of the Flowers

After booking our ceremony, we found out there had been some venue changes for this particular day. Lucky for us, we were relocated to the Chapel of the Flowers in the gorgeous La Capella Chapel. Everything was simply beautiful.

How can you not be excited about an elegant upgraded commitment ceremony due to some venue changes? Our officiant’s name was Jefferey from Chapel of the Flowers and he was great, so be sure to ask for him. He was on time, kind, humorous, and most of all communicated thoroughly from the time of booking to the very end.

Final Thoughts

If you are in Vegas and decide to have a commitment ceremony for the fun or love of it, go for it and make those special memories. Remember, a commitment ceremony is your special day with you and your partner.

Brennon is the talent behind Just Brennon Blog; a fun lifestyle blog created in 2014 to inspire people to be happy and live their best lives possible. Brennon specializes in travel across the United States.

