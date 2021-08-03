Insomnia Cookies is Serving Up Monster’wich Ice Cream Sandwiches for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!

Insomnia Cookies Brennon Hightower

If you missed National Ice Cream Month in July, don’t worry! Today is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, so you still have time to celebrate and enjoy this classic summer time treat. In fact, you can do so with a twist at Insomnia Cookies in Champaign, Illinois.

Insomnia Cookies offers ice cream sandwiches with a twist. Instead of your traditional ice cream sandwich made of creamy ice cream smothered between two chocolate wafers, you are able to choose from a variety of ice cream sandwiches made with delicious ice cream sandwiched in between two cookies.

Not only that, but your two cookies can be different. Some flavors include Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chunk, Sugar, and Blueberry Cobbler, just to name a few. How unique is that?

Below are options to consider based on your personal taste. Each ice cream sandwich is unique and can be viewed on the menu on the Insomnia Cookies website.

Big’wich

Cookie’wich

Deluxe Big’wich

Deluxe Cookie’wich

Gluten-Free Big’wich

Gluten-Free Cookie’wich

Monster’wich

Insomnia Cookies, 502 E. John St. #5, Champaign

Insomnia Cookies is located at 502 E. John St. #5 in Johnstowne Center, Champaign, Illinois. The bakery chain is known for staying open late and their late-night deliveries.

Go Big or Go Home for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!

While there are certainly plenty of options and combinations, why not go big for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and choose the Monster’wich?

The Monster’wich is one Classic cookie and a scoop of ice cream monster-mashed between two Classic cookies. You can also mix in up to two additional toppings for an extra charge which makes it even more monstrous!

Or go big in a smaller way, like I did with the Cookie’wich. The Cookie’wich is a scoop of cold ice cream sandwiched between two warm Classic cookies and just as perfect for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day.

National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

If you are new to National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, here’s what you should know. National Ice Cream Sandwich Day is celebrated every August 2nd where people are encouraged to enjoy this delicious treat.

Additionally, it is fun to note that according to the National Day Calendar , the first ice cream sandwich sold for just one penny in 1900 from a pushcart. Another story, gives credit to Jerry Newberg as the man who invented the ice cream sandwich .

Either way, can you imagine paying one cent for an ice cream sandwich today?

Later, once ice cream sandwiches began to become more popular, people began to get creative with variations of the ice cream sandwiches.

Final Thoughts

Whichever way you choose to enjoy your ice cream sandwich is up to you. Just be sure to enjoy this classic summer time treat outdoors before summer soon fades away.

