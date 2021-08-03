Champaign, IL

Insomnia Cookies is Serving Up Monster’wich Ice Cream Sandwiches for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!

Just Brennon Blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7PKJ_0bFncibS00
Insomnia CookiesBrennon Hightower

If you missed National Ice Cream Month in July, don’t worry! Today is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, so you still have time to celebrate and enjoy this classic summer time treat. In fact, you can do so with a twist at Insomnia Cookies in Champaign, Illinois.

Insomnia Cookies offers ice cream sandwiches with a twist. Instead of your traditional ice cream sandwich made of creamy ice cream smothered between two chocolate wafers, you are able to choose from a variety of ice cream sandwiches made with delicious ice cream sandwiched in between two cookies. 

Not only that, but your two cookies can be different. Some flavors include Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chunk, Sugar, and Blueberry Cobbler, just to name a few. How unique is that? 

Below are options to consider based on your personal taste. Each ice cream sandwich is unique and can be viewed on the menu on the Insomnia Cookies website. 

  • Big’wich
  • Cookie’wich
  • Deluxe Big’wich
  • Deluxe Cookie’wich
  • Gluten-Free Big’wich
  • Gluten-Free Cookie’wich
  • Monster’wich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0opqjJ_0bFncibS00
Insomnia CookiesBrennon Hightower

Insomnia Cookies, 502 E. John St. #5, Champaign

Insomnia Cookies is located at 502 E. John St. #5 in Johnstowne Center, Champaign, Illinois. The bakery chain is known for staying open late and their late-night deliveries. 

Go Big or Go Home for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!

While there are certainly plenty of options and combinations, why not go big for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and choose the Monster’wich?

The Monster’wich is one Classic cookie and a scoop of ice cream monster-mashed between two Classic cookies. You can also mix in up to two additional toppings for an extra charge which makes it even more monstrous!

Or go big in a smaller way, like I did with the Cookie’wich. The Cookie’wich is a scoop of cold ice cream sandwiched between two warm Classic cookies and just as perfect for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMMDa_0bFncibS00
Insomnia CookiesBrennon Hightower

National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

If you are new to National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, here’s what you should know. National Ice Cream Sandwich Day is celebrated every August 2nd where people are encouraged to enjoy this delicious treat. 

Additionally, it is fun to note that according to the National Day Calendar, the first ice cream sandwich sold for just one penny in 1900 from a pushcart. Another story, gives credit to Jerry Newberg as the man who invented the ice cream sandwich

Either way, can you imagine paying one cent for an ice cream sandwich today?

Later, once ice cream sandwiches began to become more popular, people began to get creative with variations of the ice cream sandwiches. 

Final Thoughts

Whichever way you choose to enjoy your ice cream sandwich is up to you. Just be sure to enjoy this classic summer time treat outdoors before summer soon fades away.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e3ab8d920c3bb9c52eda098e3d350740.blob

Brennon is the talent behind Just Brennon Blog; a fun lifestyle blog created in 2014 to inspire people to be happy and live their best lives possible. Brennon specializes in travel across the United States. As a writer on NewsBreak, her goal is to do the same.

Champaign, IL
802 followers
Loading

More from Just Brennon Blog

Indianapolis, IN

Return to Work Thrifting at Goodwill in Indianapolis, IN

Goodwill, 6775 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis, INBrennon Hightower. So many of us are returning back to the office and in need of a wardrobe refresh. If this sounds a lot like you, why not consider doing some return to work thrifting at Goodwill. Not only that, but August holds two national days related to second hand clothing.Read full story
Champaign, IL

Want to Enjoy a Root Beer Float for National Root Beer Float Day? Head to Wienerschnitzel.

A few weeks back, while on our Max Tour, we traveled through Boulder City, Nevada to get to Hoover Dam. As we drove through the city, we all spotted a still very operational A & W Restaurant located at 1410 Boulder City Pkwy. This was unique to see as these restaurants have been slowly closing and phasing out.Read full story

Take the Big Fat Ugly Sandwich Challenge During National Sandwich Month

I’m not a big sandwich eater, however, there are occasions when I pack a sandwich for lunch or pack sandwiches for outdoor adventures and trips. With me not being a huge sandwich eater, I wanted to acknowledge National Sandwich Month by having lunch at a “new to me” sandwich joint called the Fat Sandwich Company.Read full story
Urbana, IL

Nervous About Trying Sushi for the First Time? Visit KoFusion on Dollar Sushi Night.

There are several people that I have met who are nervous about trying sushi for the first time. Oftentimes, when I hear their thoughts about it, it is often a misconception. So, let’s talk about what sushi is and where you can find it in Urbana and try it for $1 a piece.Read full story

Learning About the Hualapai Tribe at Grand Canyon West

Several months ago, I shared Childhood Places I Want to Take My Kids in Memphis, TN. In that post, I shared that one of my favorite places to go in Memphis as a child was the Chucalissa Indian Village (C.H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa).Read full story
1 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Is Las Vegas’ Fremont Street Experience Kid-Friendly?

Las Vegas has so much to offer that it has become one of my most favorite cities of all. Regardless of what people think, Las Vegas isn’t just gambling or the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip. Instead there are other things to explore and experience in and around Las Vegas, such as Downtown Las Vegas (DLV), or as some may call it, Old Vegas.Read full story
3 comments

Commitment Ceremonies in Vegas: What You Should Know

Street View of Chapel of the FlowersBrennon Hightower. Did you know that Las Vegas’ wedding industry is a two billion dollar industry? That’s right! People come from near and far to get married, renew their vows, and/or to have a commitment ceremony.Read full story
Champaign, IL

It’s National Ice Cream Month, Visit Oberweis Ice Cream for Some Birthday Cake Ice Cream

Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy StoreBrennon Hightower. During the beginning of summer, I shared 3 Delicious Places for Ice Cream This Summer in Champaign because ice cream is known for being the best summer treat! That’s right.Read full story
Champaign, IL

Add Clearview Farm’s Sunflower Field and Maze to Your Summer Bucket List Before it’s Too Late!

While scrolling through NewsBreak, an article on a beautiful sunflower field caught my attention. When I went to read the article, I noticed it was located right here in Champaign. With “Visit a Sunflower Field” being on my Summer Bucket List, I knew that a Sunday day trip was in order.Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Last Chance for Summer Fun at Sky Zone Indianapolis South

Sky Zone Indianapolis SouthSky Zone Indianapolis South. After a recent visit to Skyzone Indianapolis South, I received an email from them stating that this week was the last chance at summer fun because their summer hours are ending on August 3rd. Some of their summer fun included extended hours, as well as Glow Night and Little Leapers, just to name a few.Read full story
Danville, IL

$7 Pizza & Beer at Evel Knievel’s Pizzeria, Las Vegas

Evel Knievel’s Pizzeria, Las VegasBrennon Hightower. Several years back, I completed a Walldogs Mural Walking Tour in Danville, IL. One of the murals that I was highly attracted to was one dedicated to The Legend, Evel Knievel. He’s a world famous motorcycle daredevil, who over time is said to have broken every bone in his body.Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Visiting the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam & Seven Magic Mountains with Max Tour

It’s official! We accomplished our trip to Las Vegas, our Max Tour, and most of what was included in our three day itinerary. So, if you are interested in visiting the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam & Seven Magic Mountains, here’s a glimpse into our one day experience.Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas: Live Music & Impersonators

Elvis Impersonator, Las Vegas SignBrennon Hightower. Over the past week, I spent some time in Las Vegas and experienced a variety of entertainment from live music at the Fremont Street Experience all the way to Elvis musical impersonators at the Las Vegas sign (just to name a few).Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Add This Las Vegas Pop Culture Walking Tour to Your Bucket List

For anyone who keeps a Pinterest Board for their Summer Bucket List, be sure to add this Las Vegas Pop Culture Walking Tour. Over the past week, I spent some time in Las Vegas and want to share what you can expect on this walking tour.Read full story
Paxton, IL

Paxton, Illinois’ Hidden Gem, Mareci's Bakery

On a recent day trip to spend the day at the Morton Arboretum, we made a pit stop in a small town called Paxon, IL. While there, we passed waving donut signs and a quaint little shop that looked like a house.Read full story
1 comments
Crawfordsville, IN

Want To Create a Cute Pin-Up Look Within a Budget? Shop Consignment!

Oftentimes, we as ladies want to create different looks, especially if we are going on a date, to a special occasion, or on vacation. With this in mind, easy pin-up looks tend to be the way to go for many. The look is adorable, unique, and can be achieved on a budget by shopping at fashion consignment boutiques such as Eliza’s Consignment Boutique.Read full story
2 comments

4 Tips on How to Create and Maintain a Successful Travel Platform

Recently, I celebrated reaching over 100 posts on NewsBreak and over 800 posts on Just Brennon Blog. Most of the content written and shared is travel related. With that in mind, I want to share, 4 Tips on How to Create and Maintain a Successful Travel Platform.Read full story
Crawfordsville, IN

More on John Dillinger at the Rotary Jail Museum

When it comes to adventures, the easiest way to do it is by having quick getaways such as day trips. With that in mind, a spontaneous (and solo) day trip landed me at the Rotary Jail Museum located at 225 N. Washington St, Crawfordsville, IN.Read full story
Crawfordsville, IN

What You Can Expect Vacation Thrifting at Goodwill in Crawfordsville, IN

As we’re gearing up for our trip to Las Vegas, I noticed that there were a few more clothing items that I wanted to wear, specifically for our tour to the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, and Seven Magic Mountains.Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy