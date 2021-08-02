Learning About the Hualapai Tribe at Grand Canyon West

Several months ago, I shared Childhood Places I Want to Take My Kids in Memphis, TN. In that post, I shared that one of my favorite places to go in Memphis as a child was the Chucalissa Indian Village (C.H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa).

The C.H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa is located at 987 Indian Village Dr., Memphis, TN. In 1973, the Chucalissa Indian Village was added to the National Register of Historic Places and exhibits excavated materials of the Mississippian culture archaeological site known as Chucalissa. I loved visiting and learning about the reservation.

Here it is years later and I am still intrigued by Native American life. In fact, I was introduced to the Hualapai Tribe and Reservation at Grand Canyon West on a recent Max Tour which included a self-guided tour of Eagle Point.

Eagle Point at Grand Canyon West

The Hualapai Tribe is a federally recognized Indian Tribe located in northwestern Arizona with Grand Canyon West being situated on the Hualapai Reservation. This was my first experience learning about this particular tribe. “Hualapai” (pronounced Wal-lah-pie) means “People of the Tall Pines.”

I learned so much about how they lived and healed themselves while on our self-guided tour. But, this is not all that you learn or can experience on the reservation at Eagle Point.

Skywalk at Grand Canyon West

The reservation offers an alternative to the Grand Canyon National Park. For example, people can purchase tickets for the Skywalk, which is a glass bridge where visitors can walk beyond the rim of the Grand Canyon, 4,000 feet above the Colorado River.

Unfortunately due to the weather, we were unable to experience this. Please note that if you purchase tickets and the Skywalk closes due to the weather, they will refund your ticket purchase. Other attraction offerings include helicopter and boat tours.

Life on the Reservation

While on our self-guided tour we were able to see various ways that the Native Americans lived. They did not all live in tipis (teepees). In fact, other establishments were built such as the Hopi and the Hogan.

The Hopi and The Hogan

The Hopi was made for shelter, work, storage, and ceremonial practices. It was made of clay, mortar, and stone. The Hogan was made of wood and mud.

As we passed by each, reading the signage, we realized how much the Native Americans incorporated spirituality into their daily routines and lived overall.

For example, even when selecting wood to use in making the Hogan, they chose wood that had not been struck by Lightning. Wood that had been struck was said to have lost its spirit and use.

Final Thoughts

While other information was provided I was more interested in the housing and their spiritual beliefs. This is just a glimpse at what you can learn about the Hualapai Tribe at Grand Canyon West (Eagle Point). To further expand your learning of the tribe you can visit the Visitors Center or visit http://hualapai-nsn.gov/ for more information.

Brennon is the talent behind Just Brennon Blog; a fun lifestyle blog created in 2014 to inspire people to be happy and live their best lives possible. Brennon specializes in travel across the United States. As a writer on NewsBreak, her goal is to do the same.

