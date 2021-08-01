Las Vegas, NV

Is Las Vegas’ Fremont Street Experience Kid-Friendly?

Fremont Street Experience

Las Vegas has so much to offer that it has become one of my most favorite cities of all. Regardless of what people think, Las Vegas isn’t just gambling or the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip. Instead there are other things to explore and experience in and around Las Vegas, such as Downtown Las Vegas (DLV), or as some may call it, Old Vegas.

DLV is and was the historic and original site for Las Vegas’ gambling until the Las Vegas Strip became popular. Many historic buildings, cultural centers, and attractions are located in DLV with one being the Fremont East Entertainment District which includes the Fremont Street Experience.

Fremont Street Experience

The Fremont East Entertainment District includes an “eclectic mix of bars, clubs and restaurants” centered amongst Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street.

The three-block renovation includes “pedestrian-friendly street redesign, landscaping and retro-looking neon signage,” according to Wikipedia and personal experiences.

Visiting in 2017

In 2017, while on our trip to Las Vegas, I wanted to be sure we were able to experience a variety of Las Vegas. So aside from spending time on the Strip, we also spent an evening DLV.

We stayed at the popular D Casino and Hotel and experienced both the Neon Museum and the Fremont East Entertainment District.

Visiting in 2021

This year, just a few weeks ago, we headed back to Downtown Las Vegas and enjoyed the Fremont Street Experience as a part of a Pop Culture Walking Tour.

From both experiences, a question was posed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ybfj_0bEZrNnJ00
Fremont Street Experience - The DBrennon Hightower

Is the Fremont Street Experience kid-friendly?

From personal experiences. I would say, yes and no. There are times that are more appropriate than others.

For example, if you choose to take your children, I would suggest the earlier times in the day, as opposed to the evening.

During the earlier hours, entertainers haven’t yet been selected for the lottery where they can entertain in their assigned circles for the day, so it’s not as busy in my opinion.

Instead you may see a few characters available for photographs. In our visit in 2017, we saw Spider Man and this past visit, we saw another very cool looking superhero impersonator.

I’m not sure who he was, but he looked pretty cool. He was covered in turquoise paint that matched his bicycle. Maybe he was supposed to be Green Arrow?

Aside from characters and various impersonators during the morning hours, you’re less likely to see half naked girls.

So, if you are interested in visiting with your children and don’t want them exposed to glorified nudity, visit during the early hours because towards the afternoon and evening they arrive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFb9g_0bEZrNnJ00
Fremont Street ExperienceBrennon Hightower

Fun on Fremont Street

Even visiting during the morning hours, there is still fun to be had, such as riding the popular SlotZilla zip line; one of Fremont’s major attractions where you can zipline over Fremont Street, souvenir shops, and plenty of restaurants.

There’s also the Fremont Arcade which opens at 11AM. They offer pinball, skee ball, basketball, cabinet shooters, fighting games, racers, cranes, etc. and are open to all ages.

Additionally, if you are up for walking a short distance down the street, you’ll walk right into the Arts district where Container Park is located and has a designated area for children, as well as plenty of shopping, food, and drinks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8Wve_0bEZrNnJ00
Fremont Street ExperienceBrennon Hightower

From these experiences, would I recommend the Fremont Street Experience with children?

My answer is still yes and no. If you are on a family trip and don’t want to miss out on the experience, then, yes, just take them during the early hours. But, if you can avoid taking them, I would do that (based on personal experiences).

Kid-Friendly Things to Do In Las Vegas

With this in mind, there are some things in Las Vegas that are certainly kid-friendly, while others simply are not. So, if you find yourself looking for some kid-friendly attractions, below are five that we have experienced and recommend:

So, what are your thoughts? In your opinion, I’d the Fremont Street Experience kid-friendly?

