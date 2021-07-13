What You Can Expect Vacation Thrifting at Goodwill in Crawfordsville, IN

Goodwill Crawfordsville Brennon Hightower

As we’re gearing up for our trip to Las Vegas, I noticed that there were a few more clothing items that I wanted to wear, specifically for our tour to the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, and Seven Magic Mountains.

I didn’t necessarily need new clothes or want to spend a fortune, so I headed to Goodwill in Crawfordsville, IN located at 1528 Bush Lane. Shopping at Goodwill can definitely save you some money.

Although I'm not an avid shopper of this location, I enjoy browsing this particular store when I can. The store is really clean, well lit, and offers a wide variety of clothing that’s new and like new. In fact, each time that I’ve come, I’ve never left disappointed or empty handed.

While I have never left disappointed or empty handed, it’s important that I note that this particular store compared to other Goodwill stores that I’ve been to is a bit pricer, but, again, you’re getting quality items.

Reasons You May Enjoy Shopping Goodwill

I enjoy shopping at Goodwill stores when I’m looking for outdoor activity clothing such as camping. All of my comfortable flannels are all from the Men’s section in Goodwill and usually purchased according to the color of the week.

Shopping the Color of the Week

Shopping at any time is great to save money, but I know many who only shop the color of the week because it makes the deals even better. Why?

Because shopping the color of the month saves you 50% off each item from the colored ticket selection. So, you are getting a deal on top of a deal. And, who doesn’t want a deal?

Shop from a Variety of Quality Clothing

While specifically looking for some rugged outdoor clothing, I noticed that there was a variety of cute vacation clothing including sandals, tops, and dresses.

So, if you are heading on vacation and don’t want to spend a fortune on clothes, consider shopping at Goodwill. Doing so will allow you to have extra money in your budget to fully enjoy vacation but also help someone with employment.

Goodwill’s Mission

Goodwill® works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.

Make it a Day Trip

Lastly, if you are traveling to this location, why not make it a full day trip? Goodwill is located in a shopping plaza surrounded by various restaurants offering breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner. Additionally, there is an AMC movie theater within walking distance.

Final Thoughts

Regardless of the reason you are shopping for clothes, Goodwill is a great option especially if you are on a budget.

