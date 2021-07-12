Lisle, IL

Take A Day Trip to the Morton Arboretum for the Human+Nature Exhibit

This past Friday, the boys and I took a summer day trip to Chicago. It was a lot of fun and much needed. There was no arguing, fussing, or any travel drama. And, for this, I am thankful.

While the day trip was a more go with the flow trip, we had one main attraction which was the Morton Arboretum.

The Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL-53, Lisle, IL

After having lunch at Hooters, we headed to the Morton Arboretum which was a very short drive away located at 4100 IL-53 in Lisle, Illinois.

It’s important to note that tickets must be purchased in advance online. Tickets are $16 for Adults and $11 for Children. Tickets are valid for one hour and are not refundable. Our time gate tickets were for entry between 2 PM and 3 PM.

If you are unfamiliar with The Morton Arboretum, it is a public garden and outdoor museum. Additionally, it offers a library, herbarium, and program in tree research including the Center for Tree Science.

Our main objective was to complete the Troll Hunt. Some years back there was an installation of trolls that I couldn’t wait to check out. When we arrived, I learned that the Troll Hunt had been replaced with a new outdoor exhibit called Human+Nature.

Human+Nature Exhibit

According to the Morton Arboretum, “The Morton Arboretum’s outdoor art exhibition, Human+Nature (pronounced: Human Nature), inspires awe and wonder as it connects people and trees”. The landscape is beautiful and covered in a variety of flowers, plants, and trees.

While I was a bit upset about missing the troll exhibit, we still ventured off to complete as much of the new exhibit as we could. Each exhibit has signage with identifying information, as well as a QR code to gain further information.

Five Statues

I learned that there are five statues scattered throughout the outdoor exhibit. Through a combination of walking and driving, we were able to locate four of the statues before my boys were exhausted.

According to the Arboretum, “Internationally renowned artist Daniel Popper created five 15- to 26-foot-tall sculptures exclusively for the Arboretum featured in various locations across its 1,700 acres, leading guests to areas they may not have explored before. It is his largest exhibition to date anywhere in the world”.

The statues are gorgeous, detailed, and beautifully crafted.

Sometime before the exhibit ends, I would like to return and locate the final statue that we missed.

Final Thoughts

After trekking through the outdoor exhibit for a few hours, I learned a few tips to share with others. If you are a first-timer to the Arboretum be sure that you are dressed comfortably in clothes and shoes, as there is a lot of walking involved.

Additionally, be prepared with sunscreen, water, and perhaps pack a lunch or snacks. Lastly, be sure that you have plenty of gas in your car because there is quite a bit of driving involved.

