Las Vegas, NV

Take These 3 Adventure Rides in Las Vegas

Just Brennon Blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQOc0_0arG5KZk00
Las Vegas Pink Jeep TourBrennon Hightower

As we are gearing up for our next trip to Las Vegas, I want to share three fun adventure rides to consider involving various modes of transportation. These adventure rides include taking a Pink Jeep Tour, taking a pink Hog Car Tour, and/or getting out for an ATV ride. I love riding ATVs! To me they are a lot less dangerous than riding a motorcycle. Would you agree?

Las Vegas is the largest city in Nevada and offers unending entertainment. Whether you are a local or simply visiting, Las Vegas offers something for you. With this in mind, below are three adventure rides you may want to consider while in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vksZt_0arG5KZk00
Las Vegas Pink Jeep TourBrennon Hightower

Pink Jeep Tour, Las Vegas Tours

Pink Jeep Tours provide one-of-a-kind, unique adventure tours through Sedona, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Grand Canyon, Arizona in pink jeeps. On our visit to Las Vegas, we chose the Las Vegas tour which was a 13 mile, rugged, Vegas’ back country tour over the course of about three hours.

If you are looking to get off of the Strip and see some of the beautiful landscape that Nevada has, I would definitely recommend this tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1QZS_0arG5KZk00
Hog Car Tours Las VegasHog Car Tours

Hog Car Tours, 3871 Valley View Blvd., Ste. 72 in Las Vegas, NV

Another pink option for you is the pink Hog Car Tour. No. You won’t be riding in an open air pink jeep, but you will be riding in an open air pink hog. Hog Car Tours is a celebrity endorsed tour company that provides one of the most unique and exciting ways to see the world famous Las Vegas Strip and downtown area.

Various Day Trip tours are available such as Visiting Las Vegas, the Old Vegas Mob Tour, and the Big Country’s Fantasy Tour. Some evening tours are also available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udGQE_0arG5KZk00
Dunes ATV RidingBrennon Hightower

Dunes ATV Riding

Lastly is doing some ATV riding on the dunes while enjoying the countryside of Vegas. With ATV rentals being more accessible today than they were many years ago, it’s quite easy to spend some time riding the dunes.

If you are unfamiliar with ATVs, here is a bit of information that you should know. An ATV (all-terrain vehicle) is an off-road vehicle that uses four low-pressure or non-pneumatic tires to travel. While they are a lot of fun to ride, you still must operate them with precautions.

For example, when riding you want to make sure that you use correct posture. Correct learning and distribution of weight are the keys to making perfect turns. This is extremely important on the sand dunes because you don’t want to lose control and fall off.

In addition to using correct posture, you want to make sure that you are mindful using your acceleration and wearing proper protective equipment. Many people just want to sit on an ATV and then throttle it to a high speed. You don’t really want to do that, especially if you have never operated one before.

If you accelerate too high, the power can cause you to do a willie and fall backwards. To avoid this, take your time and learn to control your acceleration.

Lastly, don’t attempt any stunts, especially if you are new to the sport and are renting your ATV. Doing so could be costly for your health, as well as your finances.

Speaking of renting ATVs, you can rent them at Ultimate Desert Adventures.

Final Thoughts

Yes, Las Vegas has shopping, great eats, gambling, and incredible nightlife, however, there’s also a lot of adventure brewing.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e3ab8d920c3bb9c52eda098e3d350740.blob

Brennon is the talent behind Just Brennon Blog; a fun lifestyle blog created in 2014 to inspire people to be happy and live their best lives possible. Brennon specializes in travel across the United States. As a writer on NewsBreak, her goal is to do the same.

Champaign, IL
783 followers
Loading

More from Just Brennon Blog

Champaign, IL

It’s National Ice Cream Month, Visit Oberweis Ice Cream for Some Birthday Cake Ice Cream

Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy StoreBrennon Hightower. During the beginning of summer, I shared 3 Delicious Places for Ice Cream This Summer in Champaign because ice cream is known for being the best summer treat! That’s right.Read full story
Champaign, IL

Add Clearview Farm’s Sunflower Field and Maze to Your Summer Bucket List Before it’s Too Late!

While scrolling through NewsBreak, an article on a beautiful sunflower field caught my attention. When I went to read the article, I noticed it was located right here in Champaign. With “Visit a Sunflower Field” being on my Summer Bucket List, I knew that a Sunday day trip was in order.Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Last Chance for Summer Fun at Sky Zone Indianapolis South

Sky Zone Indianapolis SouthSky Zone Indianapolis South. After a recent visit to Skyzone Indianapolis South, I received an email from them stating that this week was the last chance at summer fun because their summer hours are ending on August 3rd. Some of their summer fun included extended hours, as well as Glow Night and Little Leapers, just to name a few.Read full story
Danville, IL

$7 Pizza & Beer at Evel Knievel’s Pizzeria, Las Vegas

Evel Knievel’s Pizzeria, Las VegasBrennon Hightower. Several years back, I completed a Walldogs Mural Walking Tour in Danville, IL. One of the murals that I was highly attracted to was one dedicated to The Legend, Evel Knievel. He’s a world famous motorcycle daredevil, who over time is said to have broken every bone in his body.Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Visiting the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam & Seven Magic Mountains with Max Tour

It’s official! We accomplished our trip to Las Vegas, our Max Tour, and most of what was included in our three day itinerary. So, if you are interested in visiting the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam & Seven Magic Mountains, here’s a glimpse into our one day experience.Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas: Live Music & Impersonators

Elvis Impersonator, Las Vegas SignBrennon Hightower. Over the past week, I spent some time in Las Vegas and experienced a variety of entertainment from live music at the Fremont Street Experience all the way to Elvis musical impersonators at the Las Vegas sign (just to name a few).Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Add This Las Vegas Pop Culture Walking Tour to Your Bucket List

For anyone who keeps a Pinterest Board for their Summer Bucket List, be sure to add this Las Vegas Pop Culture Walking Tour. Over the past week, I spent some time in Las Vegas and want to share what you can expect on this walking tour.Read full story
Paxton, IL

Paxton, Illinois’ Hidden Gem, Mareci's Bakery

On a recent day trip to spend the day at the Morton Arboretum, we made a pit stop in a small town called Paxon, IL. While there, we passed waving donut signs and a quaint little shop that looked like a house.Read full story
1 comments
Crawfordsville, IN

Want To Create a Cute Pin-Up Look Within a Budget? Shop Consignment!

Oftentimes, we as ladies want to create different looks, especially if we are going on a date, to a special occasion, or on vacation. With this in mind, easy pin-up looks tend to be the way to go for many. The look is adorable, unique, and can be achieved on a budget by shopping at fashion consignment boutiques such as Eliza’s Consignment Boutique.Read full story
2 comments

4 Tips on How to Create and Maintain a Successful Travel Platform

Recently, I celebrated reaching over 100 posts on NewsBreak and over 800 posts on Just Brennon Blog. Most of the content written and shared is travel related. With that in mind, I want to share, 4 Tips on How to Create and Maintain a Successful Travel Platform.Read full story
Crawfordsville, IN

More on John Dillinger at the Rotary Jail Museum

When it comes to adventures, the easiest way to do it is by having quick getaways such as day trips. With that in mind, a spontaneous (and solo) day trip landed me at the Rotary Jail Museum located at 225 N. Washington St, Crawfordsville, IN.Read full story
Crawfordsville, IN

What You Can Expect Vacation Thrifting at Goodwill in Crawfordsville, IN

As we’re gearing up for our trip to Las Vegas, I noticed that there were a few more clothing items that I wanted to wear, specifically for our tour to the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, and Seven Magic Mountains.Read full story
4 comments
Lisle, IL

Take A Day Trip to the Morton Arboretum for the Human+Nature Exhibit

Human+Nature Exhibit Morton ArboretumBrennon Hightower. This past Friday, the boys and I took a summer day trip to Chicago. It was a lot of fun and much needed. There was no arguing, fussing, or any travel drama. And, for this, I am thankful.Read full story
1 comments

Boost Your Confidence This Summer With These Two Beauty Masks From Your Local T.J.Maxx and Dollar Tree

This summer has already come with its fair share of fun and stress. Afterall, life is all about balance, right? Well, if you have had some rough patches, like many of us have, have no worries.Read full story

Why LifeClinic Chiropractic Services Are Worth It

Recently, I’ve been experiencing some back pain. After trying multiple at-home remedies and seeing my doctor, it was best to see a Chiropractor regarding the pain in my back. For my chiropractic services, I chose LifeClinic of Oakbrook.Read full story
Montgomery County, IN

Get Involved in STEM at the Carnegie Museum

This weekend’s trip to the Carnegie Museum inspired me to share more of our STEM journey to inspire you to get more involved in STEM related experiences. The Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County is located at 222 South Washington St. in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The majority of the museum's exhibits focus on the history, art, natural history and culture of Montgomery County, as well as science education.Read full story
Champaign, IL

Fannie May: A Chocolate Lover’s Dream for World Chocolate Day

If you have a sweet tooth, this month is for you. Did you know that the month of July is filled with delicious and mouth watering National and International Days? Yes, that’s right.Read full story
2 comments
Monticello, IL

There’s Still Time to Participate in the 2021 Summer Challenger International Soccer Camps

Did you know that the Challenger International Soccer Camps are the most popular soccer camp in the United States with an innovative curriculum that develops skills, speed, and confidence in players ages 3-18? In fact, soccer “(called football in most of the world) is considered to be the world's most popular sport” according to Ducksters.Read full story
Champaign, IL

5 Places to Entertain Children in Champaign-Urbana

Oftentimes we share ideas to entertain adults, but lack sharing ideas on how and where to entertain children or children at heart. Below are five places to entertain children in Champaign-Urbana that we love.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy