Take These 3 Adventure Rides in Las Vegas

As we are gearing up for our next trip to Las Vegas, I want to share three fun adventure rides to consider involving various modes of transportation. These adventure rides include taking a Pink Jeep Tour, taking a pink Hog Car Tour, and/or getting out for an ATV ride. I love riding ATVs! To me they are a lot less dangerous than riding a motorcycle. Would you agree?

Las Vegas is the largest city in Nevada and offers unending entertainment. Whether you are a local or simply visiting, Las Vegas offers something for you. With this in mind, below are three adventure rides you may want to consider while in Las Vegas.

Pink Jeep Tours provide one-of-a-kind, unique adventure tours through Sedona, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Grand Canyon, Arizona in pink jeeps. On our visit to Las Vegas, we chose the Las Vegas tour which was a 13 mile, rugged, Vegas’ back country tour over the course of about three hours.

If you are looking to get off of the Strip and see some of the beautiful landscape that Nevada has, I would definitely recommend this tour.

Another pink option for you is the pink Hog Car Tour . No. You won’t be riding in an open air pink jeep, but you will be riding in an open air pink hog. Hog Car Tours is a celebrity endorsed tour company that provides one of the most unique and exciting ways to see the world famous Las Vegas Strip and downtown area.

Various Day Trip tours are available such as Visiting Las Vegas, the Old Vegas Mob Tour, and the Big Country’s Fantasy Tour. Some evening tours are also available.

Lastly is doing some ATV riding on the dunes while enjoying the countryside of Vegas. With ATV rentals being more accessible today than they were many years ago, it’s quite easy to spend some time riding the dunes.

If you are unfamiliar with ATVs, here is a bit of information that you should know. An ATV (all-terrain vehicle) is an off-road vehicle that uses four low-pressure or non-pneumatic tires to travel. While they are a lot of fun to ride, you still must operate them with precautions.

For example, when riding you want to make sure that you use correct posture. Correct learning and distribution of weight are the keys to making perfect turns. This is extremely important on the sand dunes because you don’t want to lose control and fall off.

In addition to using correct posture, you want to make sure that you are mindful using your acceleration and wearing proper protective equipment. Many people just want to sit on an ATV and then throttle it to a high speed. You don’t really want to do that, especially if you have never operated one before.

If you accelerate too high, the power can cause you to do a willie and fall backwards. To avoid this, take your time and learn to control your acceleration.

Lastly, don’t attempt any stunts, especially if you are new to the sport and are renting your ATV. Doing so could be costly for your health, as well as your finances.

Speaking of renting ATVs, you can rent them at Ultimate Desert Adventures .

Final Thoughts

Yes, Las Vegas has shopping, great eats, gambling, and incredible nightlife, however, there’s also a lot of adventure brewing.

