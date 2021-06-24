Take a Trip to the Water Park on National Camera Day. Here’s Why.

Cameras at Water Park Brennon Hightower

June 29th is National Camera Day! Not only that, but it’s officially summer and many pools and water parks are opening. Not only are they open, but many are reopening at full capacity. Just a few weeks back, our family spent an early afternoon at Sholem Aquatic Center in Champaign.

We had a great time at the water park, but enjoyed it even more by bringing along a few fun toy cameras which included the Fuji Disposable Waterproof Camera and the novelty, retro Split-Cam .

Bringing along these fun cameras made our experience even more fun by creating fun memories along the way. I can’t wait to see the outcome of these rolls of film.

In the meantime, let’s cover the details on visiting the water park, along with a few tips to help you plan for your day of fun!

Sholem Aquatic Center, 2205 Sangamon Drive, Champaign

If you are unfamiliar with Sholem Aquatic Center, it is a seasonal outdoor water park with rapids, falls, sprays, slides and pools, along with a concession area. It’s located at 2205 Sangamon Drive.

Parking and Admission

Parking is free since it’s a local water park located inside of a park. Once we were parked, we headed in. There are a few things to keep in mind upon entering. Be mindful of what you carry in your bag (no glass, weapons, etc). Also, if you have not been vaccinated, you will need to wear a face mask as you enter the pool area through the building.

There are plenty of poolside chairs available to get yourselves setup. Lockers are also available.

Admission is based on residency status. Visit the website for more information.

Fuji Waterproof Disposable Brennon Hightower

Add Fun to Your Day with Toy Cameras

We spent about two hours in the water park, playing in the pool using the cameras to make the day even more fun.

This is my second time using the Fuji Disposable Waterproof Camera. I bought one a few years back and my son and I had such a fun time with it. After posting photos from the camera, people wanted to know if the camera worked and yes, it does.

You can find these cameras online at Amazon or at Walmart. The drawback to this camera is that it needs developing and film developing costs more than it used to and it takes a while for your photos to come back. But, the outcome is definitely worth it.

Aside from this camera, I recently found out that Kodak has one as well called the New KodakWeekend Underwater Disposable Camera. It’s more expensive, but I’m willing to also give this one a try this summer since we will be at the pool most of the summer.

On the other hand, the Split Cam is a rare novelty camera that uses 35 mm film and blends your images. It’s not a disposable camera, so you do get multiple uses out of it. Additionally, it’s rare and you’ll probably have to do some serious hunting to find one.

Split Cam Brennon Hightower

Pack a Lunch and Save Money

When it was time for lunch, we headed to the car for lunch. Since reopening to full capacity, the concession area is now available. While this is an option for lunch, it’s always more fun for us to pack a lunch and eat together instead of the boys taking random trips back and forth to the concession stand. In addition, it can save you money, if you are on a budget.

Just imagine what kind of silly lunch photos you’d capture for your summer album.

Once we were done eating, we headed right back into the water park for another few hours before heading home.

Final Thoughts

Well there you have it! A quick recap of our water park visit and why you should take a trip to the water park on National Camera Day!

Keep in mind that these are the cameras we have and enjoy, but choose cameras that you enjoy!

