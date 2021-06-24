Champaign, IL

Take a Trip to the Water Park on National Camera Day. Here’s Why.

Just Brennon Blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2QAj_0aeAAjac00
Cameras at Water ParkBrennon Hightower

June 29th is National Camera Day! Not only that, but it’s officially summer and many pools and water parks are opening. Not only are they open, but many are reopening at full capacity. Just a few weeks back, our family spent an early afternoon at Sholem Aquatic Center in Champaign.

We had a great time at the water park, but enjoyed it even more by bringing along a few fun toy cameras which included the Fuji Disposable Waterproof Camera and the novelty, retro Split-Cam.

Bringing along these fun cameras made our experience even more fun by creating fun memories along the way. I can’t wait to see the outcome of these rolls of film.

In the meantime, let’s cover the details on visiting the water park, along with a few tips to help you plan for your day of fun!

Sholem Aquatic Center, 2205 Sangamon Drive, Champaign

If you are unfamiliar with Sholem Aquatic Center, it is a seasonal outdoor water park with rapids, falls, sprays, slides and pools, along with a concession area. It’s located at 2205 Sangamon Drive.

Parking and Admission

Parking is free since it’s a local water park located inside of a park. Once we were parked, we headed in. There are a few things to keep in mind upon entering. Be mindful of what you carry in your bag (no glass, weapons, etc). Also, if you have not been vaccinated, you will need to wear a face mask as you enter the pool area through the building.

There are plenty of poolside chairs available to get yourselves setup. Lockers are also available.

Admission is based on residency status. Visit the website for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hz6Go_0aeAAjac00
Fuji Waterproof DisposableBrennon Hightower

Add Fun to Your Day with Toy Cameras

We spent about two hours in the water park, playing in the pool using the cameras to make the day even more fun.

This is my second time using the Fuji Disposable Waterproof Camera. I bought one a few years back and my son and I had such a fun time with it. After posting photos from the camera, people wanted to know if the camera worked and yes, it does.

You can find these cameras online at Amazon or at Walmart. The drawback to this camera is that it needs developing and film developing costs more than it used to and it takes a while for your photos to come back. But, the outcome is definitely worth it.

Aside from this camera, I recently found out that Kodak has one as well called the New KodakWeekend Underwater Disposable Camera. It’s more expensive, but I’m willing to also give this one a try this summer since we will be at the pool most of the summer.

On the other hand, the Split Cam is a rare novelty camera that uses 35 mm film and blends your images. It’s not a disposable camera, so you do get multiple uses out of it. Additionally, it’s rare and you’ll probably have to do some serious hunting to find one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PC89G_0aeAAjac00
Split CamBrennon Hightower

Pack a Lunch and Save Money

When it was time for lunch, we headed to the car for lunch. Since reopening to full capacity, the concession area is now available. While this is an option for lunch, it’s always more fun for us to pack a lunch and eat together instead of the boys taking random trips back and forth to the concession stand. In addition, it can save you money, if you are on a budget.

Just imagine what kind of silly lunch photos you’d capture for your summer album.

Once we were done eating, we headed right back into the water park for another few hours before heading home.

Final Thoughts

Well there you have it! A quick recap of our water park visit and why you should take a trip to the water park on National Camera Day!

Keep in mind that these are the cameras we have and enjoy, but choose cameras that you enjoy!

#Reopening

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e3ab8d920c3bb9c52eda098e3d350740.blob

Brennon is the talent behind Just Brennon Blog; a fun lifestyle blog created in 2014 to inspire people to be happy and live their best lives possible. Brennon specializes in travel across the United States. As a writer on NewsBreak, her goal is to do the same.

Champaign, IL
736 followers
Loading

More from Just Brennon Blog

Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas: Live Music & Impersonators

Elvis Impersonator, Las Vegas SignBrennon Hightower. Over the past week, I spent some time in Las Vegas and experienced a variety of entertainment from live music at the Fremont Street Experience all the way to Elvis musical impersonators at the Las Vegas sign (just to name a few).Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Add This Las Vegas Pop Culture Walking Tour to Your Bucket List

For anyone who keeps a Pinterest Board for their Summer Bucket List, be sure to add this Las Vegas Pop Culture Walking Tour. Over the past week, I spent some time in Las Vegas and want to share what you can expect on this walking tour.Read full story
Paxton, IL

Paxton, Illinois’ Hidden Gem, Mareci's Bakery

On a recent day trip to spend the day at the Morton Arboretum, we made a pit stop in a small town called Paxon, IL. While there, we passed waving donut signs and a quaint little shop that looked like a house.Read full story
1 comments
Crawfordsville, IN

Want To Create a Cute Pin-Up Look Within a Budget? Shop Consignment!

Oftentimes, we as ladies want to create different looks, especially if we are going on a date, to a special occasion, or on vacation. With this in mind, easy pin-up looks tend to be the way to go for many. The look is adorable, unique, and can be achieved on a budget by shopping at fashion consignment boutiques such as Eliza’s Consignment Boutique.Read full story
2 comments

4 Tips on How to Create and Maintain a Successful Travel Platform

Recently, I celebrated reaching over 100 posts on NewsBreak and over 800 posts on Just Brennon Blog. Most of the content written and shared is travel related. With that in mind, I want to share, 4 Tips on How to Create and Maintain a Successful Travel Platform.Read full story
Crawfordsville, IN

More on John Dillinger at the Rotary Jail Museum

When it comes to adventures, the easiest way to do it is by having quick getaways such as day trips. With that in mind, a spontaneous (and solo) day trip landed me at the Rotary Jail Museum located at 225 N. Washington St, Crawfordsville, IN.Read full story
Crawfordsville, IN

What You Can Expect Vacation Thrifting at Goodwill in Crawfordsville, IN

As we’re gearing up for our trip to Las Vegas, I noticed that there were a few more clothing items that I wanted to wear, specifically for our tour to the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, and Seven Magic Mountains.Read full story
4 comments
Lisle, IL

Take A Day Trip to the Morton Arboretum for the Human+Nature Exhibit

Human+Nature Exhibit Morton ArboretumBrennon Hightower. This past Friday, the boys and I took a summer day trip to Chicago. It was a lot of fun and much needed. There was no arguing, fussing, or any travel drama. And, for this, I am thankful.Read full story
1 comments

Boost Your Confidence This Summer With These Two Beauty Masks From Your Local T.J.Maxx and Dollar Tree

This summer has already come with its fair share of fun and stress. Afterall, life is all about balance, right? Well, if you have had some rough patches, like many of us have, have no worries.Read full story

Why LifeClinic Chiropractic Services Are Worth It

Recently, I’ve been experiencing some back pain. After trying multiple at-home remedies and seeing my doctor, it was best to see a Chiropractor regarding the pain in my back. For my chiropractic services, I chose LifeClinic of Oakbrook.Read full story
Montgomery County, IN

Get Involved in STEM at the Carnegie Museum

This weekend’s trip to the Carnegie Museum inspired me to share more of our STEM journey to inspire you to get more involved in STEM related experiences. The Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County is located at 222 South Washington St. in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The majority of the museum's exhibits focus on the history, art, natural history and culture of Montgomery County, as well as science education.Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Take These 3 Adventure Rides in Las Vegas

As we are gearing up for our next trip to Las Vegas, I want to share three fun adventure rides to consider involving various modes of transportation. These adventure rides include taking a Pink Jeep Tour, taking a pink Hog Car Tour, and/or getting out for an ATV ride. I love riding ATVs! To me they are a lot less dangerous than riding a motorcycle. Would you agree?Read full story
Champaign, IL

Fannie May: A Chocolate Lover’s Dream for World Chocolate Day

If you have a sweet tooth, this month is for you. Did you know that the month of July is filled with delicious and mouth watering National and International Days? Yes, that’s right.Read full story
2 comments
Monticello, IL

There’s Still Time to Participate in the 2021 Summer Challenger International Soccer Camps

Did you know that the Challenger International Soccer Camps are the most popular soccer camp in the United States with an innovative curriculum that develops skills, speed, and confidence in players ages 3-18? In fact, soccer “(called football in most of the world) is considered to be the world's most popular sport” according to Ducksters.Read full story
Champaign, IL

5 Places to Entertain Children in Champaign-Urbana

Oftentimes we share ideas to entertain adults, but lack sharing ideas on how and where to entertain children or children at heart. Below are five places to entertain children in Champaign-Urbana that we love.Read full story
Champaign, IL

Isn’t Tasty Tart So Instagrammable?!

As a blogger (or content creator), I’m always searching for unique places to experience whether it’s cafes, attractions, museums, etc. And, when I find them and have a great experience, I love sharing any tips that I pick up along the way, as well as my experience.Read full story
Urbana, IL

Why The Meditation Station is Great for Self Care

We all have our own ideas, beliefs and routines regarding self care, but to me, self care is about creating a routine, and a life, which allows you to take the best care of your mind and body. And, although it sounds relatively easy, many of us have come to realize, it actually takes a lot of practice and intention.Read full story
Champaign, IL

What to Expect on a Visit to Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch

In a recent post on NewsBreak, I shared three places to visit based on the Out of Ordinary wall mural which is located downtown Champaign. One of the attractions mentioned was Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch. In today’s post, I’m sharing a little on what you can expect based on our multiple visits, as well as a few tips.Read full story
3 comments
Daytona Beach, FL

Take This (Almost Free) Day Trip with Your Kids in Daytona Beach

Sometimes when you are on a budget and want to create fun memories with your children, you have to get creative. I mean, really creative! For example, we spent several days in central Florida. While visiting, our main attraction was LegoLand.Read full story
Champaign, IL

June is National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month. Here’s How to Celebrate Locally.

I love national days. It’s a quick way to consistently learn new things and I am one of those people who loves to know a little about a lot of things. Recently, I learned that June is National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy