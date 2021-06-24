5 Best Steak Restaurants in Iowa

Sara Dubler / Unsplash

Whatever your preferred level of doneness, you'll be sure to find a finely-raised steak in Iowa, which produces some of the finest beef in the world. Throughout the Hawkeye State, you can find steakhouses that range from casual eateries to fine dining experiences. Here are the 5 best in Iowa.

1. 801 Chophouse, Des Moines, Iowa

The original 801 Chophouse was established in Des Moines in 1993 and since then has spread out to six different locations across the Midwest, with every spot under the 801-umbrella defining what it means to be a premier steakhouse. Suited for a special occasion or private event, the 801 Chophouse is fine dining at its best. Outside the wide selection of steak and side options, it's the classy interior and attention to service at this Des Moines staple that makes 801 Chophouse one of the best steakhouses in the nation.

Location: 801 Grand Ave STE 200, Des Moines, IA 50309, United States

Website: https://801chophouse.com

Phone: +1 515-288-6000

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 5pm-10pm, Sun 5pm-9pm

2. Rube's Steakhouse, Waukee, Iowa

Besides enjoying a quality cut of beef at Rube's Steakhouse, their online ordering system allows you to grill the same cut of beef on your grilling system at home. Rube's Steakhouse is worth stopping into and enjoying a meal, and the aromas alone can entice you to stay awhile. With daily specials each week, like all-you-can-eat kabobs on Thursdays, plus some of the most cared for meats in the state of Iowa, now is the time to put Rube's Steakhouse of Waukee on your list of restaurants to check out soon.

Location: 3309 Ute Ave, Waukee, IA 50263, United States

Website: rubessteakhouse-waukee.com

Phone: +1 515-987-8237

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 5pm-9pm, Sun 5pm-8pm

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

3. Bogie's Steakhouse, Albia, Iowa

With excellent outdoor recreation surrounding the town of Albia, where Bogie's Steakhouse is located, such as turkey and deer hunting seasons plus fishing all year round, Bogie's has proved to be a great meeting spot for sportspeople of all kinds. While the burgers and other traditional menu options at Bogie's are worth the visit, it's their steaks that bring people back for more, and whether you just finished a big hunt or are looking for a quality meal, Bogie's Steakhouse is serving up just what you're looking for.

Location: 1425 S Clinton St, Albia, IA 52531, United States

Website: https://bogiessteakhouse.com/

Phone: +1 641-932-5554

Store Hours: Wed-Thu 5pm-8pm, Fri-Sat 5pm-9pm

4. Northwestern Steakhouse, Mason City, Iowa

Located in Mason City, the Northwestern Steakhouse has been a favorite steakhouse in the community located and across Iowa. Each cut of steak at Northwestern Steakhouse is grilled to perfection with a combination of olive oil, butter, and a special sprinkling of Greek seasoning, making each bite melt into your mouth. For those who don't want to indulge in steak with your next visit to Northwestern Steakhouse, their selection of roasted chicken, broiled shrimp, fresh seafood, and lamb chops provides some A+ alternatives.

Location: 304 16th St NW, Mason City, IA 50401, United States

Website: https://www.northwesternsteakhouse.com/

Phone: +1 641-423-5075

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 4:30pm-9:30pm

5. The White House Supper Club, Saint Lucas, Iowa

Featuring upscale dining in small-town Iowa, the White House Supper Club specializes in steak and seafood, although every entree item found on their menu is worth the visit. It doesn't matter if you're celebrating a milestone or you're just looking for someone else to do the cooking, the White House Supper Club in Saint Lucas is more than just a meal, it's an experience, and with a finely prepared steak at the center of it all, it's an experience that will leave you very satisfied.

Location: 104 W Main St, St Lucas, IA 52166, United States

Website: http://whitehousesupperclublounge.dinehere.us/

Phone: +1 563-778-2291

Store Hours: Wed-Thu 5 pm-8 pm, Fri-Sat 5 pm-9 pm

When it comes to great steaks in Iowa, there are no limits to what you can choose, from prime rib to porterhouse to filet to ribeye. Considering Iowa ranks high in beef production among the top ten states in the US, maybe there's no wonder. So come along on the great Iowa steakhouse tour and find out how Iowa's culinary scene is booming.

if you like this article please let us know in the comment section the best steak restaurant you find in Iowa.