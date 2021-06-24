5 Best Steak Restaurants in Indiana

Kyle 🐍 / Unsplash

What is the best steakhouse in Indianapolis? We've got you covered with 5 Best. The top places for us are found first in the city and suburbs by our editors and locals. Also, we feature restaurants with good reviews. Additionally, we help you find areas where steakhouses are prevalent, such as downtown, so you don't just get great dining recommendations, but you also have options. You might want to use this helpful guide to find the best-tasting steaks in Indiana.

1. Harry & Izzy's, Indianapolis, Indiana

Harry & Izzy's experience is different from St. Elmo Steak House's, though it shares certain characteristics with it. This upscale restaurant offers a selection of steaks that's sure to please even the pickiest steak lovers. Served with an orange brandy butter sauce, the 14-ounce Izzy Style NY Strip rolled in cracked peppercorns is a fan favorite.

Beet salad, filet steak sliders, and a heaping salad that combines meats, boiled shrimp, cheeses, and artichokes draw customers here, the little sister of the famed St. Elmo Steak House. A throat-slashing cocktail sauce, St. Elmo shrimp sauce, is served at this grill. People-watching is a favorite pastime here while sipping a dirty martini and contemplating the menu, ranging from pizza to steaks, grilled fish, and a legendary prime rib sandwich. In town, you cannot go wrong with house-made bread pudding spiked with bourbon.

Location: 153 South Illinois Street Indianapolis, IN 46225

Website: http://www.harryandizzys.com

Phone: +1 317 635-9594

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-11pm

Fri-Sat 11am-12am

Sun 12pm-9pm

2. Fogo De Chao, Indianapolis, Indiana

An authentic Brazilian steakhouse experience awaits you at Fogo de Chao. You will be served 15 tender cuts of fire-roasted meat from the restaurant's gaucho chefs when you flip your place card to green. Choose from a wide assortment of salads and sides to complement the meat, including imported cheeses, fresh vegetables, and authentic Brazilian sides.

Location: 117 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204, United

Website: https://fogodechao.com/location/indianapolis/

Phone: +1 317-638-4000

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11:30am-2pm/5pm-10pm, Fri 11:30am-2pm/5pm-10:30pm, Sat 11:30am-10:30pm, Sun 11:30am-9pm

3. Ruth's Chris Steak House, Fort Wayne, Indiana

When dining at Ruth's Chris, customers are often cautioned to watch their hands because the steaks are served on heated plates for them to savor the mouthwatering aroma before digging in. A few of the appealing selections include juicy filets, tender pork chops, and spicy shrimp gumbo. Bread pudding soaked in whiskey sauce makes a great dessert.

Location: 224 W Wayne St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802, United States

Website: www.ruthschrishhg.com

Phone: +1 260-444-5898

Store Hours: Tue-Thu 4pm-10pm, Fri 11am-11pm, Sat 4pm-11pm, Sun-Mon 4pm-9pm

4. Peterson's, Fisher, Indiana

Peterson's instantly exceeds your expectations of what a steakhouse should be. Serving you with polished service means your dinner won't be interrupted while still being attended to. Try the New York strip steak, dry-aged prime rib, or succulent lobster tail with thoughtfully prepared vegetables. Desserts such as the Mile High German Chocolate Cake, Wildflower Honey Dome Cheesecake, and cinnamon crème brûlée are also highly regarded. The classy bar area features live music on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Location: 7690 E 96th St, Fishers, IN 46038, United States

Website: www.petersonsrestaurant.com

Phone: +1 317-598-8863

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 5pm-9:30pm, Fri-Sat 5pm-10pm

5. St. Elmo Steak House, Indianapolis, Indiana

Since the turn of the century, locals and tourists alike have pampered themselves with amazing steaks at this elegant restaurant. You can select 14-ounce filets for customers with smaller appetites and 32-ounce prime rib for those with bigger appetites. Served with jumbo shrimp, the shrimp cocktail with homemade horseradish sauce also gets great reviews. More than 15,000 bottles of wine line the wine cellar, and tuxedoed waiters offer knowledgeable recommendations.

Location: 127 Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225, United States

Website: https://www.stelmos.com

Phone: +1 317-635-0636

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 4pm-11pm, Sat 3pm-11pm, Sun 4pm-10pm

Want to know where the best steak is in the Hoover State? There are many great steakhouses in Indiana. In addition, there are plenty of great shops throughout town, from cozy restaurants to sophisticated fine dining. Your last stop, however, should be the restaurants mentioned above.

