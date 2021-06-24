5 Best Steak Restaurants in Illinois

Brooke Lark / Unsplash

Would you like some of the best steaks that Illinois has to offer?

In a state that has historically been known as a meat town, you'll expect that the entire state knows something or other about steaks. A juicy porterhouse to share, bone-in prime rib, or filet mignon - whatever you're looking for (or have an appetite for), here's the meat-lover's paradise.

Our list of the top steak restaurants in Illinois includes old-school steakhouses that have perfected the basics of trendy eateries serving Japanese wagyu beef.

1. Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse, Downer’s Grove, Illinois

Brazilian steakhouse is a great choice for something different. They serve 100% USDA Prime beef, aged at least 45 days, and it's absolutely delicious.

There's a salad bar at this churrascaria in Downers Grove, and it's a bountiful start for even a carnivore. Once you're ready, let the waiting staff know who will make their way to you with speared meats from the pit. Although the endless procession of tableside-carved fare comes at a cost, the full-flavor feast leaves you stuffed to the gills. Picanha, a salt-licked sirloin that's best served with chimichurri sauce, is the restaurant's signature dish. You can also get deep-marbled beef ribs, bacon-wrapped filet mignon, and parmesan-dusted pork loin. Additionally, there are lamb legs, top and bottom sirloins, and ribeyes.

Rather than serving your steak flat on a plate, Gachos (trained chefs) serve it on a large skewer. Tongs will be used to pick them up after they slice them.

Location: 3008 Finley Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515, United States

Website: https://chamagaucha.com/chicago/

Phone: +1 630-324-6002

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11:30am-2pm/5pm-9:30pm, Fri 11:30am-2pm/5pm-10pm, Sat 4pm-10pm, Sun 4pm-8:30pm

2. Bavette’s Bar and Boeuf, Chicago, Illinois

At Bavette's, dim lighting and leather banquet seats give the appearance of a speakeasy rather than a steakhouse. There are seafood towers, ribeyes with great flavor, and classic side dishes here, all served with a French flair. Make sure you order the buttery béarnaise sauce with your fries and a side order of the roasted bone marrow.

Location: 218 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654, United States

Website: https://bavettessteakhouse.com/

Phone: +1 312-624-8154

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 4pm-10:15pm, Fri-Sun 3pm-10:15pm

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

3. Chicago Cut Steakhouse, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cut Steakhouse offers the best prime beef (for a perfect steak), a comprehensive iPad wine list, and a classic ambiance that never lets you down. In addition to serving NY USDA Prime steaks, Flom and Moore use corporate cards to enrich corporate dining. As a result, the dining room of an office building, which has a window-filled dining room, grows more energizing as the day progresses.

Their " holy grail " prime rib is even more impressive with a side of lobster mac 'n' cheese and the creamy crab Oscar topping; their "holy grail" prime rib is even more impressive.

Location: 300 N LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654, United States

Website: http://www.chicagocutsteakhouse.com/

Phone: +1 312-329-1800

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

4. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Oakbrook

Perry's was founded in 1979 as a family-owned meat market that delivers butcher-fresh, USDA prime beef. The restaurant's signature dishes include a Southwest Filet wrapped in bacon and a juicy Chateaubriand. In addition, there is a truffle merlot glaze, Bearnaise sauce, and peppercorn sauce with the Chateaubriand carved tableside.

Location: 5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL 60523, United States

Website: https://perryssteakhouse.com

Phone: +1 630-571-1808

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 4pm-10pm, Fri 10:30am-10pm, Sat 4pm-10pm, Sun 4pm-9pm

5. Chicago Chop House, Chicago, Illinois

You'll find a selection of steaks butchered daily here, including Japanese Wagyu beef, wet-aged selections ranging up to 42-ounce Grand Porterhouses, as well as a rich selection of dry-aged cuts.

You can serve your meal with Alaskan King crab legs and a hearty Maine lobster tail. Further enhancing the experience is the presence of a pianist every night.

Location: 60 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60654, United States

Website: https://chicagochophouse.com/

Phone: +1 312-787-7100

Store Hours:

Mon-Thu 4pm-9pm, Fri-Sat 4pm-11pm, Sun 11am-9pm

A tender, expertly prepared cut of meat has no equal in terms of taste or smell. There are many world-class steakhouses across the state of Illinois, which will provide you with the best quality meat. A restaurant with first-class cuts of meat and a perfect atmosphere is among the best of the best.

if you like this article please let us know us in the comment section the best steak restaurant you find in Illinois.