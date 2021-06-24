5 Best Steak Restaurants in Idaho

Lily Banse / Unsplash

There are always food trends that come and go, but steakhouses always remain popular. Some classic concepts remain relatively unchanged for more than 100 years, while others innovate.

The best thing about warm weather is to grill meat and enjoy the taste of your carnivorous roots with friends and family. If you want something better, or if a grill is not available - after all, you can't beat a good steak. Despite not being regarded as a steak mecca, Idaho is home to several mouthwatering steakhouses. There are five places in Idaho where you can get some of the best steaks.

1. The Hydra Steakhouse, Sandpoint, Idaho

Lake Pend Oreille and Schweitzer Mountain Resort are among the treasures of northern Idaho. But, also, waiting to be discovered is a hidden gem. This top-rated restaurant is situated in beautiful Sandpoint, Idaho. Hydra Steakhouse in North Idaho offers sizzling steaks, fresh seafood, and a great salad bar.

Sandpoint's premier steakhouse is no surprise since the Hydra offers the tastiest steak and burgers in town. We hand-cut everything fresh daily, ensuring the highest quality. Don't feel like steak? The seafood fettuccini they serve is an excellent alternative. Also, an amazing garlic toast served with the most amazing creamy sauce and seafood varieties in the Northwest. 'Tis a heavenly feeling.

Location: 115 Lake St, Sandpoint, ID 83864, United States

Website: https://www.hydrasteakhouse.com/

Phone: +1 208-263-7123

Store Hours: Tue-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm, Sun 11am-9pm, Mon 4pm-9pm

2. Wolf Lodge Steakhouse, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Its finest grilled cuts have been served at Wolf Lodge for nearly 100 years. It might be a bit of a hidden gem, but the drive to find it is well worth it. Although slightly more expensive than other food options, it represents a small price to pay for the blissful flavor you'll experience when you visit.

Location: 11741 E Frontage Rd, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814, United States

Website: wolflodgesteakhouse.com

Phone: +1 208-664-6665

Store Hours: Wed-Fri 5pm-9pm, Sat-Sun 4pm-9pm

3. Barbacoa Grill, Boise, Idaho

They know how to season their steak to bring out the true flavor of the beef while bringing a little kick to it. The variety of choices on their menu may make your head spin, but there truly is something to please everyone. Located in the heart of the state, this restaurant offers some of the best guacamole in the state.

Location: 276 West Bobwhite Ct, Boise, ID 83706, United States

Website: barbacoa-boise.com

Phone: +1 208-338-5000

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 4pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 4pm-11pm

4. Chandler’s Steakhouse, Boise, Idaho

Chandler's at the Hotel 43 serves some of the finest seafood and steaks in Boise. In addition to mouthwatering regional cuisine prepared with Idaho-sourced ingredients, Chandler's also offers the freshest seafood and corn-fed steak available. Whether it's beer, wine, or cocktails, your server can suggest a perfect pairing to complete your meal with the famous 10 Minute Martini. Live jazz is played every night, highlighting Chandlers' bustling atmosphere and an enticing menu that cannot be compared.

With an elite steak menu, Chandler's knows how to cater to discerning customers. With options such as escargot and filet mignon, this is a great place for a date night. You shouldn't forget to try their martinis since they go well with any menu item.

Location: 981 W Grove St, Boise, ID 83702, United States

Website: chandlersboise.com

Phone: +1 208-383-4300

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 4pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 4pm-11pm

5. Lock, Stock and Barrel, Boise, Idaho

The best dishes in the Treasure Valley are served here, including aged beef that is tender and cooked to your preference. The prime rib they slow roast is amazing. If you order the famous plate, your palate will thank you for the juicy meat and au jus.

Location: 1100 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83702, United States

Website: https://www.lsbboise.com

Phone: +1 208-336-4266

Store Hours: Sun 4pm-9pm, Mon-Tue 5pm-9pm, Wed-Sat 5pm-10pm

Since 1977, the Prime Rib has been famous. A premier destination for meat lovers, they serve the most tender and flavorful beef after aging it for 28 days.

There's no doubt that steak is the state's favorite dish. In the United States, beef is abundant. However, Idaho takes the gold when it comes to grilling slabs of wonder next to maybe Texas. No matter how rare or perfectly done you like them, these are the steak restaurants that you are bound to love when you're in Idaho.

