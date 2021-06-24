5 Best Steak Restaurants in Hawaii

Junaid Kamal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuKhV_0addn3BK00
Sean Stone / Unsplash

With vast grazing grounds, ranches, and unique cowboy culture, Hawaii's cattle industry is thriving. Likewise, with Hawaii's booming upscale tourism industry, it is easy to find the perfect steak since palates are primed for free-range, grass-fed beef. Here are the 5 steakhouses that top our list.

1. DUO, Wailea, Hawaii

The open-air dining area near the swimming pools at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea should not be visited by agoraphobes. During rainstorms, indoor seating is only available in the private dining room or on teak tables inlaid with mother-of-pearl. There is also a prix-fixe breakfast buffet with tropical juices and Western choices and some Japanese options. The waitstaff will cover your table when you leave the restaurant so that your food will stay warm and the birds will stay away. That way, it stays warm, and birds won't be attracted to it. Dinner features Japanese Kobe beef, aged prime beef, and seafood. A thin slice of Kobe sashimi is a great way to learn about this legendary meat. A long cocktail list includes a refreshing Pacific pear martini made with lychee purée and several different glasses of wine. Dinner concludes with cotton candy and moist towels, as well as dessert.

Location: 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr, Wailea, HI 96753, United States

Website: fourseasons.com

Phone: +1 808-874-8000

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 6am-11am (Breakfast), Mon-Sun 5:30pm-9pm (Dinner)

2. Morton's The Steakhouse, Honolulu, Hawaii

In contrast to a shopping mall restaurant, Morton's bears no resemblance. Hawaii's busiest retail center did a great job of transforming the restaurant into an exclusive club with leather chairs and mahogany — tucked away in an obscure corner. The upscale chain Morton's specializes in aged beef, of course. Tableside, the server demonstrates the menu on a cart. We have evolved as carnivores through the power of bone-in Chicago rib-eyes. A hearty meal is capped off with a Grand Marnier soufflé. The service is always impeccable. Wine is available at a pricey and extensive list. A cocktail, beer, or wine special and bar snacks are offered during the "Power Hour" bar area. Filet mignon sandwiches and BLT crab cake bites are favorites.

Location: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814, United States

Website: mortons.com

Phone: +1 808-949-1300

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 4pm-9pm,

Fri-Sat 4pm-10pm

3. BLT Steak, Honolulu, Hawaii

This restaurant represents the classic American steakhouse through its menu and service and is a good choice if you crave Prime beef. There are piping hot popovers and chicken pâté at each meal - a combination so delicious that you'll find it difficult not to overindulge. We recommend starting with charcuterie instead of the appetizers or sides to be ready for the beef. You cannot sate your primal urges unless you order the bone-in rib-eye or the Wagyu skirt steak at BLT Steak. A homemade sorbet or ice cream will round out the meal.

Location: 223 Saratoga Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815, United States

Website: https://www.bltrestaurants.com/

Phone: +1 808-683-7440

Store Hours: Sun-Tue 5pm-10pm, Wed-Sat 5pm-11pm

4. Hy's Steak House, Honolulu, Hawaii

There's a definite old-school feel to this dining experience, from the Library Lounge to the Main Room, which has spacious banquettes and table service that prepares Caesar salads and flambè desserts at your table. USDA Prime steaks are dry-aged and hand-trimmed on the premises. Grilled steaks are served with vegetables and a variety of potatoes and pilaf. Local kiawe wood is used for grilling. If you don't like steak, there are other options, such as a rack of lamb, chicken Marsala, and fruits de mer. Start with oysters Rockefeller, then move on to Châteaubriand, and then enjoy the lush bananas, Foster, for dessert. With a good selection of global selections, focusing on reds from around the world, the wine list is more than adequate.

Location: 2440 Kūhiō Ave., Honolulu, HI 96815, United States

Website: hyswaikiki.com

Phone: +1 808-922-5555

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 5pm-9pm

5. Wolfgang's Steakhouse, Honolulu, Hawaii

Wolfgang's Steakhouse is located on the third floor of the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center in a bright and airy setting. Among the selections are USDA Prime, dry-aged porterhouse steaks for two, three, or four people, N.Y. sirloin and rib-eye steaks, filet mignon, and rack of lamb. Seafood includes yellowfin tuna, salmon, and lobsters weighing three pounds. Other options include a sirloin burger (only served at lunch or brunch), entrée-size salads, and even pasta such as rigatoni Bolognese. Dessert is the classic New York-style cheesecake.

Location: 2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, United States

Website: https://www.royalhawaiiancenter.com

Phone: +1 808-922-3600

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-8pm

Hawaii boasts some of the best dinings in the country, from world-class fine dining spots to cozy waterfront shacks. A wide range of dining options are available to choose from. For those craving a steak, they've got you covered.

