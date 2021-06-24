5 Best Steak Restaurants in Georgia

Emerson Vieira / Unsplash

Tender, juicy steaks are a Georgia specialty. There's nothing like aging the perfect cuts of beef and seasoning it to perfection in the Peach State. You'll get an all-star wine list along with delicious homegrown sides to create a meal fit for royalty. At these 5 best steakhouses in Georgia, you'll want to lick your plate clean.

1. Oak Steakhouse, Alpharetta, Georgia

There is a lot on their menu, and they have excellent taste in everything they create, so it isn't easy to choose only one. With a different cut of steak available every day from local farmers, they deliver a heaping serving of freshness in every bite. Also available are local craft beers and incredible wines.

The food is lovely: well-cooked and well-balanced flavors. The staff are knowledgeable, helpful, prompt, and courteous. The ambiance is delightful. A great experience all around. This is a place that you'll definitely be returning to.

Location: 950 3rd St, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Website: oaksteakhouserestaurant.com

Phone: (678) 722-8333

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 5pm-10pm

2. Pampas Steakhouse, Johns Creek, Georgia

With its flavors from Argentina, this steakhouse has an experience like no other. Their service and food have won them many awards, and one bite tells you why. The total package of dinner and ambiance can be enjoyed when you book one of their private dining rooms.

Argentinian cuisine is served on a steakhouse over oak, woodfire, and coals. The restaurant offers diverse cuts and varieties of steak. They specialize in the Brick Filet, the Bone-in Filet, and Special Cuts such as the Tomahawk, the Delmonico, and the Churrasco. There is an extensive wine list at the Pampas Steakhouse, located in wood-paneled quarters. This elegant steakhouse requires its guests to wear business attire. Jeans, Sneakers, Shorts, Sandals, or T-Shirts are not allowed. They also prohibit the wearing of Sportswear, Flip Flops or Baseball Caps.

Location: 10970 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Website: pampassteakhouse.com

Phone: (678) 339-0029

Store Hours: Sun–Thu 5pm–9pm, Fri-Sat 5pm–10pm

3. Hal's "The Steakhouse," Atlanta, Georgia

All of their meals are prepared to suit your taste, from tempting seafood and pasta dishes to mouth-watering steaks. The culinary team at this Buckhead landmark has been working together for nearly two decades, so nothing less than perfection can be expected every time. Yet, despite their dedication, they can produce some of the tastiest food globally, and they take great pride in what they do.

Location: 30 Old Ivy Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342

Website: hals.net

Phone: (404) 261-0025

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 5pm-10pm

4. Frankie's The Steakhouse, Duluth, Georgia

A good steakhouse should be cozy, inviting, refined, and attentive to detail, and Frankie's is just that. A wine list designed to bring out the best flavors is on the menu, along with all your steakhouse favorites. Furthermore, they complement your experience with live, studio-quality music that will make you feel like you have stepped back in time. Fans agree the meal is worth the price, even if it's not cheap. Business attire is also required when you dine in at the restaurant.

Location: 6500 Sugarloaf Pkwy Floor 3, Duluth, GA 30097

Website: frankiesthesteakhouse.com

Phone: (678) 395-6447

Store Hours: Sun–Thu 5pm–9pm, Fri-Sat 5pm–10pm

5. McKendrick's Steak House, Atlanta, Georgia

For more than 20 years, they've been known as one of Atlanta's best steakhouses. The classic ambiance of the steakhouse is set by rich wooden accents, leather booths, and soft lighting. USDA prime beef ensures that the steak is nothing short of the best in the city.

Location: 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30346

Website: mckendricks.com

Phone: (770) 512-8888

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-2:30pm (Lunch), Sun-Thu 5pm-9pm, Fri&Sat 5pm-10pm

In Georgia, you should make sure to bring your appetite--the state boasts some of the nation's best steakhouses and some of the best steaks you should try. You can serve your appetite justice by visiting one of these succulent steakhouses that hold a state motto of Wisdom, Justice, and Moderation. But, of course, moderation would not be an issue for you. It's time to forget the calories and indulge in a beefy carb-fest when you've got juicy steaks like these.

