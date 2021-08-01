Unique Philosophical Views From a German Philosopher: Martin Heidegger

Image from theschooloflife.com

It is very important to learn about historic philosophers, for their ideas form how society thinks as a vehicle for human progression. For me, the most interesting philosophers come out of Germany, this list shows all the famous philosophers from Germany with names like Schopenhauer, Kant, Nietzsche, and many more.

Heidegger rose to fame with his masterpiece published in 1927 titled Being and Time, which was a complex work of philosophy. His main ideas center around trying to tell us simple truths about the meaning of our lives, how society is flawed and how we can achieve freedom.

He was born and lived his whole life in a rural province of Germany. Heidegger was a man who loved to pick mushrooms, go out into nature and walk and do other things of the sort.

Although he was born to a poor Catholic family in 1889, he rose to fame as an academic genius with the publication of Being and Time.

Town in Germany Photo by Roman Kraft on Unsplash

His main objective throughout his career was to help us to live more wisely. He believed in bravery as a concept in how we should face up to reality to live a life that is happier and more pensive.

For Heidegger, philosophy wasn’t just academia. It was as it was for the Ancient Greeks, a therapeutic spiritual endeavor to help us. One of his key ideas can be summarised as so:

“We have forgotten to notice were alive” - The School of Life

We exist, but our existence is a mystery to ourselves, Heidegger called this mystery ‘das Sein’ or ‘Being’. A lot of his central ideas were dedicated to forcing us to realize that this strange existence we are experiencing on this floating rock called Earth is real.

Writing and reading philosophy Photo by Yannick Pulver on Unsplash

His whole philosophy serves the purpose to wake up our minds to appreciate, and effectively understanding our existence and this feeling of existentialism we so often feel.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.