A Powerful Life Lesson on Fate From A Fable About A Chinese Farmer

Julianbasic

Ancient Eastern philosophy being weaved into a beautiful little story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160dh6_0bCiBsI100
“Old Fisherman” by Wai MingImage from waiming.com

I just lost my wallet for the second time in 10 days. Yes, that’s right. I lost everything, my travel cards, my ID, my credit cards, gym membership cards. Quite unlucky some may say.

But then I replaced it all, so I had a fresh new wallet and all my cards back in my possession around 5 days after losing everything. The burden of misfortune had now disappeared.

But then yesterday, I lost it all again. Misfortune. “Why am I so unlucky…” I kept repeating to myself as I would beat myself up mentally. Now the question here is, what is misfortune? Are these series of events really unlucky, or is that just my perception of something that is far simpler.

Fortune, misfortune, luck, or fate? How about we disregard these things and just go with life. Let’s dissect this idea with a story about a Chinese farmer by my favorite philosopher Alan Watts.

The Story of the Chinese Farmer

Once upon a time there was a Chinese farmer whose horse ran away. That evening, all of his neighbors came around to discuss it. They said, “We are so sorry to hear your horse has run away. This is so unfortunate.”
The farmer said, “Maybe.”
The next day the horse came back bringing seven wild horses with it, and in the evening everybody came back and said, “Oh, isn’t that lucky. What a great turn of events. You now have eight horses!”
The farmer again said, “Maybe.”
The following day his son tried to tame one of the horses, and while riding it, he was thrown off the horse and broke his leg. The neighbors then said, “Oh dear, that’s too bad,” and the farmer responded, “Maybe.”
The next day the conscription officers came around to find people for the army, and they rejected his son because he had a broken leg. Again all the neighbors came around and said, “Isn’t that great!”
Again, he said, “Maybe.”
— Alan Watts

The significance of this story:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bR74O_0bCiBsI100
Photo by Adam Kool on Unsplash

Life is sort of like a puzzle that can never be solved, yet this puzzle is being attempted by cocky people who are convinced that they have the God-given solution. The reality is that they don't have the solution for this puzzle we call life.

This person will constantly try to predict the outcomes of their actions, like a puzzle if you will. “If I place this piece here, maybe this part will fill out and I can complete this section.”, the cocky puzzle maker will think to themselves. Well, this is the opposite of what really happens in life, because we can't predict the outcome of anything. We can make educated estimates, but that's the extent to which we should pay attention to such a pointless endeavor.

It is this cocky puzzle maker who is more vulnerable to the hardships of life, because when things don't go to plan, they will be significantly more distraught compared to someone who had no expectations.

As we can see from the story about the farmer, all the people around the farmer were trying to make judgments about the fortune or misfortune of events. Look how that turned out. They were all wrong.

A judgment about the future, or past, has no place in the present.

The farmer stayed neutral, he made no judgments on the so-called fortune or misfortune he was experiencing. And he was the one who came out victorious. He could easily have cried a river of concern for when his son broke his leg, but he stayed composed. It ended up working for the best.

Now in the poetic words of my favorite philosopher:

The whole process of nature is an integrated process of immense complexity, and it’s really impossible to tell whether anything that happens in it is good or bad — because you never know what will be the consequence of the misfortune; or, you never know what will be the consequences of good fortune. — Alan Watts

Taoism As An Approach To Emulate The Farmer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFPNl_0bCiBsI100
Photo by Leo Rivas on Unsplash

Taoism is a 2,500-year-old philosophy from China that embodies this idea of going with the flow of life. It’s about acceptance, not resistance. The most useful analogy to help you understand Taoism is water.

You should flow with the water, along with its effortless nature, passing over the rocks and creaks. If you resist what happens in life, or get annoyed about things that happen, you will face hardship and obstacles.

“Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don’t resist them; that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like.”
Lao Tzu

Alan Watts, the British philosopher nicknamed “The First Zen Philosopher of the West” was the one who came up with this fable. Watts was heavily influenced by Zen Buddhist traditions and Taoism in particular, and I believe you can see the Taoism shining through the demeanor of the farmer.

A person that is truly content with their existence and their life state will always be like the farmer. They will not make preconceptions on the events of the present, they will rather let them flow by like the current of a river, effortlessly moving through the universe like the processes of nature.

If we can learn anything from this, it’s that nature is the ultimate teacher for life lessons. The processes of nature happen effortlessly with no resistance. The deers frolic through the forests, the birds soar through the sky.

And the farmer, the person in the story who truly benefitted from the events that transpired, he emulated nature. Don’t question if your fate is unlucky or lucky, everything will reveal itself in the way it needs to in due time.

As Alan watts said:

“You never know what will be the consequence of the misfortune; or, you never know what will be the consequences of good fortune.” — Alan Watts

Final Words

Are you beating yourself up for something that happened in your past, or even worst, are you feeling sorry for yourself? I was recently stuck in a period of really low emotions and bad mental health, and do you know why this was?

I was feeling sorry for myself because of the loneliness I was convincing myself I was experiencing after a breakup. After a harsh realization that I needed to stop using unluckiness as an excuse and quit feeling sorry for myself because of a concept that doesn't exist, I felt instantaneously better.

This is why you shouldn't make judgments on whether or not things are good or bad, the mystical nature of the universe is far more complex than that, just do what you can, be who you are, and flow.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b3eb93d6de566f0bbc837b4079eaf2cb.blob

I am an entrepreneur from London with a passion for reading and writing about self-improvement, productivity, fitness, history, philosophy, and happiness.

93 followers
Loading

More from Julianbasic

How To Create Your Own Original Philosophy For Life

My method for fusing different philosophical teachings to live more contently. It’s a good question. There are many different philosophies nowadays, some originating from thousands of years ago, like Taoism, and other popular ones emerging as late as the 20th century, such as existentialism.Read full story

The Interesting Life of Karl Marx: Philosopher, Economist, Historian, Sociologist

Photographic portrait of Karl Marx seated with a thumb in his lapel and his hand on his thigh.Image sourced from Wikimedia Commons. People are too quick to dismiss Marx. We all agree that we have to change the way our economy runs, there are too many flaws and injustices, but we dismiss the man who had the most famous ideas about why our economic system is wrong.Read full story
1 comments

The Inspirational Life Story of Buddha: Real Life Lessons From A Real-Life Figure

As Westerners, I'm sure we are all quite oblivious to Eastern religious figures. They were indeed real-life figures, just as Jesus was said to be alive at one point. But if we put aside religion for a second, and look at the interesting lives of these figures within themselves, you'd be surprised how much there is to learn, no matter your religious stance. Personally, I'm an atheist, but I'm still open to learning about why some people believe in what they believe.Read full story

Unique Philosophical Views From a German Philosopher: Martin Heidegger

It is very important to learn about historic philosophers, for their ideas form how society thinks as a vehicle for human progression. For me, the most interesting philosophers come out of Germany, this list shows all the famous philosophers from Germany with names like Schopenhauer, Kant, Nietzsche, and many more.Read full story

3 Life Paradoxes That Can Reshape Your Reality for the Better

Life isn't as logical as you think, let’s look at the philosophical simplicity. Did you know the most complicated thing on earth is the human brain? It has 100 billion neurons.Read full story

Meditate on These 4 Philosophy Quotes If You Need Direction In Life

Wise words from my favorite philosophers that offer me unmatchable comfort. “So, what are you doing with your life?”, “What gives you your drive in life?”, “Where do you see yourself in 30 years?”Read full story

Why The Pursuit of Wisdom Is the Only Thing You Should Chase in Life

And three philosophical laws that reveal what wisdom is. Drugs, sex, cocaine, gambling, porn, prostitutes, money, fame. These are all the wrong things to chase in life. Instead, the original pursuit should sustain us. What is this original pursuit you may ask? It’s the endless and unattainable pursuit of wisdom.Read full story

The Ultimate Importance of Finding Purpose and Passion as a Young Person

“He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how.”― Friedrich Nietzsche. To be able to direct your energy towards a fulfilling endeavor at such a young age is no easy feat. Finding what it is you want to do and who you want to be is like trying to swim through a muddy swamp, the endless sludge will drag you down in your search for a purpose.Read full story

3 Underrated Muscle Groups To Target To Build a Masterpiece Physique

Spoiler: they are some of the easiest muscles in the body to develop. Frank Zane, an old school bodybuilder from the ‘Golden Era’ of bodybuildingSourced from Ironandgrit.com.Read full story

8 Straightforward Philosophy Quotes That Are Easy To Apply

Philosophy can be so damn complicated sometimes. I just feel like screaming “why?!” sometimes, why do some philosophers feel the need to question such absurd topics of our existence that literally add no benefit to us, if we have answers or not.Read full story

Why Henry David Thoreau Is an Inspiration for Individualism and a Fulfilling Existence

Photograph of Thoreau himselfImage sourced from Wikimedia Commons. Henry David Thoreau is one of my favorite thinkers out there because of his relation to Transcendentalism, one of the philosophies that have impacted me the most.Read full story

How One of Russia's Greatest Novelists Showed Us Lessons on Morality: Leo Tolstoy

Portrait of Leo TolstoyImage sourced from Wikimedia Commons. Leo Tolstoy is one of the greatest Russian writers ever. He was a novelist and believed the novel was not just for entertainment but a tool for education and reform. He was born in 1829 in a luxurious family estate, which became his home until his death.Read full story

Niccolò Machiavelli And His Genius Political Findings

Portrait of MachiavelliImage sourced from Wikimedia Commons. Niccolò Machiavelli was born in Florence in 1469 to a wealthy lawyer, so he received a high level of education and instantly became an influential figure in the city.Read full story

This Infamous Philosophical Concept Will Make You Embrace Loneliness

I walk through the forest alone. I refuse to blindly conform to the flawed ideals. My trust is placed in myself, not in society. for nature is where true philosophy lies. I walk, and I think, my mind is my best friend.Read full story

3 Underrated Taoist Principles That Have Simplified My Existence

A game-changing Eastern philosophy that revolutionized my relationship with nature and productivity. Imagine a life where every single decision you had to make became like venom infecting your mind with overcomplication. Now imagine a life where everything flowed freely, and you went about your day in the simplest manner.Read full story

3 Curiously Charismatic Qualities of the World’s Most Popular Introvert: Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves, one of the most famous Hollywood actors, continues to capture the interest and hearts of the internet. Everyone loves this humble, mysterious, and charismatic man, it’s impossible not to. I’m going to explain why.Read full story

Why Latin and Philosophy Go Hand in Hand: 4 Historic Quotes

This one comes from Seneca himself, inEpistle 96 to Lucilius. This one resonates with me a lot. Life can never and will never be a smooth ride with a happy ending. We will have to fight our way through it more times than we’d like to.Read full story

5 Ancient Philosophical Latin Phrases To Engrave Into Your Life

we see inscribed into the walls of colosseumsand Ancient Roman Palaces, or phrases scribbled down in thepersonal writing of former statesmen and emperors. You’d be surprised how much influence these simple words have in our modern culture and philosophy as we know it. We are still taking lessons from individuals who lived thousands of years ago and applying them to this current catastrophe we have going on.Read full story

The Top 3 Philosophical Quotes That Can Aid Self-Improvement

The quotes I include below are from my favorite philosophers, each pertaining to a different area of thought-provoking ideas, like fate, the natural world, freedom, and much more. They are simple, but add substance to my thoughts. They help me lug through the challenges and hardships life can throw at us.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy