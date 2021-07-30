3 Underrated Muscle Groups To Target To Build a Masterpiece Physique

Julianbasic

Spoiler: they are some of the easiest muscles in the body to develop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAPWA_0bChPDBN00
Frank Zane, an old school bodybuilder from the ‘Golden Era’ of bodybuildingSourced from Ironandgrit.com

When we think of a masterpiece physique within the realm of bodybuilding, our minds straight away shoot to the Golden Era of bodybuilding aesthetics from the ’50s to the ’70s. Those physiques were the pinnacle of what it meant to be an architect of your own body.

However, for most of us, having Golden Era level physiques is unattainable simply because we don't have world-class genetics nor are we enhanced by PED’s. That’s why we have to focus on developing certain muscle groups that give the illusion that we are “naturally enhanced” as Youtuber Alpha Destiny likes to say.

There are three muscle groups in particular that are usually neglected, leaving the potential open for explosive and quick gains due to them never being trained. So when we target them, they can create the illusion of a more developed and bigger all-round physique. This is a game-changer.

#1 The Traps And Neck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYdrb_0bChPDBN00
Youtuber ‘Alpha Destiny’ with his trap gains, demonstrating the impact a thick neck and traps can have on an overall look of a physiqueSourced from Youtube channel 'Alpha Destiny'

The Trapezius muscle is a large upper back muscle group that extends all the way up the neck, therefore being more visible on a daily basis, above clothing. When you look at someone, you are probably not going to notice their pecks, because they are hidden underneath a shirt, but the traps peak out the shirt.

The traps are also the muscle group that tends to grow the most when individuals take anabolic steroids. This is because the traps have some of the highest number of androgen receptors, which are the things that androgenic hormones (steroids) activate when taken.

For this reason, the average guy won't have big traps. However, if you start to target them in the correct way, you can easily grow them, largely to the fact that you’ve probably never trained them in the right way.

The traps respond best to heavy training, and I mean heavy training. Therefore there is no point to go lighter and try shrug with perfect form because the incredible strength capacity of the traps means that they only get stimulated effectively through extreme over load and heavy weights.

This means performing cheat reps, which takes us on to the best movement to build the traps.

Trap bar power shrugs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPn5S_0bChPDBN00
Performing the trap bar power shrug movementYoutube: Dr Joel Seedman.

The trap bar power shrug is a shrug performed with the trap bar, but you perform cheat reps, meaning you use leg drive to get the weight up and shrugged. This means you can overload it with loads of weight, and as we know, this is the best way to grow the traps.

The trap bar isn't called the trap bar for no reason, it literally targets the traps. In addition to this, the neutral grip makes it easier to lift heavy weight because of the wrist position, as opposed to a regular deadlift which leaves your wrist in a weak position.

The wider than shoulder-width position of the trap bar also means that it has better trap activation, so all in all, this movement is by far the most superior trap builder.

This exercise should be performed in a low rep range (5 or less) in 5 or fewer sets. A 5x5 is my preferred route for this.

Another lesser-known secret of the traps is that they can effectively grow under the stress of weighted stretch. This means simply holding heavy weights in your hand where the traps are in a fully stretched position. This actually tears the muscle fibers in a very effective way, there is no need to move the weight up or down.

This is why exercises like farmer walks or rack pulls are so effective

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brtN3_0bChPDBN00
Example of farmer walks:Source: WESTEND61 GETTY IMAGE

Farmer walks: These are very flexible in how they can be performed. They can be measured in time under tension or distance-wise. Any set or rep range will suffice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRPmP_0bChPDBN00
Example of rack pulls:Image from coub.com

Rack pulls: Go as heavy as possible, preferably close to or over your deadlift 1RM. As for sets and rep range. a 3x5 approach is preferable for muscle building but you can easily perform triples on this movement for effective results. 3,4 or 5 sets of 5 reps tends to be my preferred route. Note you can also treat this as a regular bodybuilding exercise and do 3–4 sets of 10 or 12 plus reps. Switch it up!

#2 The Forearms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KWMJ_0bChPDBN00
Muscular forearmsImage from Keepfitkingdom.com

The forearms again are a muscle group that no one actively targets. People simply think that the passive activation via deadlifts, hammer curls, or other bicep exercises is enough to get them by.

And they’re right, it’s enough for them to look disproportionate to the rest of your arms and downright strange. Skinny forearms plus big biceps and triceps is an odd look, here’s an example. It makes your arms look small.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019PTl_0bChPDBN00
Example of small forearms and big biceps; the disproportionate look.Image from reddit.com

Now let’s look at an example of people with bigger forearms than their upper arms, it makes their arms look way bigger in general. Arm wrestlers are the best example of this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfsKg_0bChPDBN00
Example of a professional arm wrestler with huge forearms; much more impressive and rare to come across. Devon Larratt.Image from armwrestlingworld.com

The forearm is a very complex muscle, with its posterior and anterior sections being activated in completely different movements. However, if we want to build big forearms, it’s best that we copy the arm wrestlers' routines. From experience, these movements do work very well.

This website includes a wide array of forearm exercises that arm wrestlers specifically do to build their monstrous forearms. It includes exercises like Barbell Finger Curls, Hammer Curl Grip Preacher Lowers, Barbell Wrist Curls, Pronation Forearm Flex, and Sand Grabbing (a technique used by ancient Chinese Shaolin monks).

I try to incorporate at least two of these exercises twice a week. Hitting your forearms twice a week will yield tremendous results. High rep ranges(12–15 plus) within 3–4 sets is the bets option. You can chuck this in at the end of your session and that’s all you need.

#3 The Reardelts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQCKs_0bChPDBN00
Source: MAX-KEGFIRE

This one is not only for an aesthetic purpose, but also anatomically they serve an important purpose. When you become advanced in training, all the pressing motions you perform overdevelop your front delts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPjRg_0bChPDBN00
Poor posture example, slouching of shouldersImage from seannal.com

Therefore, the overpowering of your front delts means your posture is pulled forward, and you become slouched over. That is why on an anatomical basis, developing the rear delts will pull your shoulders back and straighten up your posture. So training these muscles is an effective investment in your future.

The imbalances of your front delts overpowering your rear delts can also cause injuries in the future as this study states that people with poor posture are more likely to suffer from injuries.

On an aesthetic level, this muscle is hugely important. We all want to achieve the look of having boulder shoulders in bodybuilding, they are the foundation to a perfect V taper, and who doesn't want that?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tP9z3_0bChPDBN00
3D deltoid effect, as you can see each portion of the deltoid is very developed.Source: UlissesWorld on Youtube

The look of having a 3D shoulder is accomplished by the development of the rear delt. Yes sure, having capped side delts (the part of the shoulder you hit with lateral raises) will make you look broad from the front. But from every other angle people see you, the side delts can only do so much.

The rear delts however give you that 3d look from whatever angle people see you from, this is what yields that true capped look.

The best way to hit your rear delts is with face pulls of any sort, be it with bands or a rope extension. The face pull is a magical exercise for the rotator cuffs and the injury prevention side of things. The form is very important with this exercise, so I suggest you to watch Athlean-X’s video on the form, as he’s very big advocate for face pulls.

As for frequency, the rear delt as a muscle responds better to high volume training, so a rep range between 12–15 or even 15 plus will be effective. And remember, you don't have to just chuck these in a shoulder day, you can (and ideally should) do them as frequently as possible.

Realistically, you can easily fit them into the majority of your gym sessions, so do it! Your shoulder health will thank you.

Final Words

The rear delts, the forearms, and the traps, are all muscle groups which seem to be forgotten about. People neglect them because they think that they are developed as a side result of hitting the more ‘important muscles’. For example no one trains their forearms because they think that bicep curls or hammer curls sufficiently train them.

If you want to stand out from the rest of the people in the gym, then take it upon yourself to get that ‘enhanced’ look by developing these underdeveloped areas.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b3eb93d6de566f0bbc837b4079eaf2cb.blob

I am an entrepreneur from London with a passion for reading and writing about self-improvement, productivity, fitness, history, philosophy, and happiness.

93 followers
Loading

More from Julianbasic

How To Create Your Own Original Philosophy For Life

My method for fusing different philosophical teachings to live more contently. It’s a good question. There are many different philosophies nowadays, some originating from thousands of years ago, like Taoism, and other popular ones emerging as late as the 20th century, such as existentialism.Read full story

The Interesting Life of Karl Marx: Philosopher, Economist, Historian, Sociologist

Photographic portrait of Karl Marx seated with a thumb in his lapel and his hand on his thigh.Image sourced from Wikimedia Commons. People are too quick to dismiss Marx. We all agree that we have to change the way our economy runs, there are too many flaws and injustices, but we dismiss the man who had the most famous ideas about why our economic system is wrong.Read full story
1 comments

The Inspirational Life Story of Buddha: Real Life Lessons From A Real-Life Figure

As Westerners, I'm sure we are all quite oblivious to Eastern religious figures. They were indeed real-life figures, just as Jesus was said to be alive at one point. But if we put aside religion for a second, and look at the interesting lives of these figures within themselves, you'd be surprised how much there is to learn, no matter your religious stance. Personally, I'm an atheist, but I'm still open to learning about why some people believe in what they believe.Read full story

Unique Philosophical Views From a German Philosopher: Martin Heidegger

It is very important to learn about historic philosophers, for their ideas form how society thinks as a vehicle for human progression. For me, the most interesting philosophers come out of Germany, this list shows all the famous philosophers from Germany with names like Schopenhauer, Kant, Nietzsche, and many more.Read full story

3 Life Paradoxes That Can Reshape Your Reality for the Better

Life isn't as logical as you think, let’s look at the philosophical simplicity. Did you know the most complicated thing on earth is the human brain? It has 100 billion neurons.Read full story

Meditate on These 4 Philosophy Quotes If You Need Direction In Life

Wise words from my favorite philosophers that offer me unmatchable comfort. “So, what are you doing with your life?”, “What gives you your drive in life?”, “Where do you see yourself in 30 years?”Read full story

A Powerful Life Lesson on Fate From A Fable About A Chinese Farmer

Ancient Eastern philosophy being weaved into a beautiful little story. “Old Fisherman” by Wai MingImage from waiming.com. I just lost my wallet for the second time in 10 days. Yes, that’s right. I lost everything, my travel cards, my ID, my credit cards, gym membership cards. Quite unlucky some may say.Read full story

Why The Pursuit of Wisdom Is the Only Thing You Should Chase in Life

And three philosophical laws that reveal what wisdom is. Drugs, sex, cocaine, gambling, porn, prostitutes, money, fame. These are all the wrong things to chase in life. Instead, the original pursuit should sustain us. What is this original pursuit you may ask? It’s the endless and unattainable pursuit of wisdom.Read full story

The Ultimate Importance of Finding Purpose and Passion as a Young Person

“He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how.”― Friedrich Nietzsche. To be able to direct your energy towards a fulfilling endeavor at such a young age is no easy feat. Finding what it is you want to do and who you want to be is like trying to swim through a muddy swamp, the endless sludge will drag you down in your search for a purpose.Read full story

8 Straightforward Philosophy Quotes That Are Easy To Apply

Philosophy can be so damn complicated sometimes. I just feel like screaming “why?!” sometimes, why do some philosophers feel the need to question such absurd topics of our existence that literally add no benefit to us, if we have answers or not.Read full story

Why Henry David Thoreau Is an Inspiration for Individualism and a Fulfilling Existence

Photograph of Thoreau himselfImage sourced from Wikimedia Commons. Henry David Thoreau is one of my favorite thinkers out there because of his relation to Transcendentalism, one of the philosophies that have impacted me the most.Read full story

How One of Russia's Greatest Novelists Showed Us Lessons on Morality: Leo Tolstoy

Portrait of Leo TolstoyImage sourced from Wikimedia Commons. Leo Tolstoy is one of the greatest Russian writers ever. He was a novelist and believed the novel was not just for entertainment but a tool for education and reform. He was born in 1829 in a luxurious family estate, which became his home until his death.Read full story

Niccolò Machiavelli And His Genius Political Findings

Portrait of MachiavelliImage sourced from Wikimedia Commons. Niccolò Machiavelli was born in Florence in 1469 to a wealthy lawyer, so he received a high level of education and instantly became an influential figure in the city.Read full story

This Infamous Philosophical Concept Will Make You Embrace Loneliness

I walk through the forest alone. I refuse to blindly conform to the flawed ideals. My trust is placed in myself, not in society. for nature is where true philosophy lies. I walk, and I think, my mind is my best friend.Read full story

3 Underrated Taoist Principles That Have Simplified My Existence

A game-changing Eastern philosophy that revolutionized my relationship with nature and productivity. Imagine a life where every single decision you had to make became like venom infecting your mind with overcomplication. Now imagine a life where everything flowed freely, and you went about your day in the simplest manner.Read full story

3 Curiously Charismatic Qualities of the World’s Most Popular Introvert: Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves, one of the most famous Hollywood actors, continues to capture the interest and hearts of the internet. Everyone loves this humble, mysterious, and charismatic man, it’s impossible not to. I’m going to explain why.Read full story

Why Latin and Philosophy Go Hand in Hand: 4 Historic Quotes

This one comes from Seneca himself, inEpistle 96 to Lucilius. This one resonates with me a lot. Life can never and will never be a smooth ride with a happy ending. We will have to fight our way through it more times than we’d like to.Read full story

5 Ancient Philosophical Latin Phrases To Engrave Into Your Life

we see inscribed into the walls of colosseumsand Ancient Roman Palaces, or phrases scribbled down in thepersonal writing of former statesmen and emperors. You’d be surprised how much influence these simple words have in our modern culture and philosophy as we know it. We are still taking lessons from individuals who lived thousands of years ago and applying them to this current catastrophe we have going on.Read full story

The Top 3 Philosophical Quotes That Can Aid Self-Improvement

The quotes I include below are from my favorite philosophers, each pertaining to a different area of thought-provoking ideas, like fate, the natural world, freedom, and much more. They are simple, but add substance to my thoughts. They help me lug through the challenges and hardships life can throw at us.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy