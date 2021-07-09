Eugene, OR

Just Do This. You Can Have Reasons and Excuses, or You Can Have Options as You Age.

Julia Hubbel, Walkabout Saga, Horizon Huntress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IN7rD_0aqxiP1V00
Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash

Okay. I am sufficiently humbled. And I love it. Here’s why.

Note to Dear Reader: I do not have a financial arrangement with Genuine Fitness. I am client there, and this is part of a series of stories I'm doing on folks as they prepare for a local steroid-free bodybuilding competition. There are many gym options and trainers in the Eugene area; please do your own due diligence.

Last night I observed the posing practice of a group of athletes of all ages getting ready for the local, drug-free bodybuilding and fitness competition, the Cecil Phillip’s Classic which is coming up on June 24th. I’ll be there, albeit kindly not as a competitor. However, this is part of what I got out of last night.

Aaron Orton, the owner of Genuine Fitness, who last year assigned my trainer Ryan to me as part of my ongoing program, is now into his eleventh year. GF is a sponsor of the classic, and Aaron told me last night that for some reason he’s become something of the pseudo “home” for aging bodybuilding masters. Genuine is a body-builder’s dream gym with all the chalk and grunts you could ask for. I am here early on Fridays for my sessions with Ryan, which inform what I do at Planet Fitness on my own time. Last night I wanted to see who showed up for posing practice, and get a chance to start integrating myself into my local lifting community.

There is nothing but nothing like showing up at a posing practice to see where you are, where you wanna be and, perhaps best of all, where you can be if you are willing to do the work. It’s hardly solely about body beautiful, but I’ll get to that in a sec.

Some of last night’s scenery:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qf8Fr_0aqxiP1V00
Photo by Julia Hubbel

But first, as you can expect, a quick dog-leg for a backdrop. This week I read a story by a fellow aging writer whose identity I shall protect because I don’t wish in any way for this article to be seen as either a take-down or criticism. It is, however, a contrast. That writer listed a litany of products and devices which they said were helping them to stave off injury and assist in aging. For my part, and science will absolutely bear me out, virtually every single item that this person listed aided increased disability. My favorite example:

Have a cane by the side of your chair to help you stand up.

Really? Here’s why: the biggest, strongest muscles in your body are your thighs. If you have trouble getting out of a chair, that means they need exercise, not a cane. Ryan gave me a series of movements which did just that: sit on a bench, lift one foot out straight in front of me, and get up. Over and over and over and over. Not only does that really build that thigh strength, but it also builds balance. When I started, I used a pole. Now I don’t have to. And that’s the whole point. I’d been sitting too long because of Covid, now those thighs are strong and tight again. Didn’t take much.

However, that pole was only there for as long as it took me to regain my leg strength.

Getting out of your easy chair should be easy.

If it isn’t, that doesn’t say get a cane. To me that says exercise what’s weak. You can argue that okay, I cranked my back. Get thee to a chiropractor, learn how to stretch properly doing yoga, then do the work.

You can transform your body at any age. ANY AGE.

To that: last night I met Charles (separate article on him forthcoming). Charles is a 66-yo retired vascular surgeon. Thanks to his wife Julia, he got nagged into joining Genuine. He was overweight, depressed. Aaron convinced him to get into power lifting. Last night we were discussing his story. He’s vibrant, intense, happy, full of energy. And if you don’t mind my pointing out, you should see the back on this guy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMi19_0aqxiP1V00
That's Charlie, center, gray hair, black posing suit.Photo by Julia Hubbel

He told he me that first he lost a bunch of weight, then put it back on. What he regained was all muscle, all power. And functional. He’s building out a vineyard. At one point a piece of machinery failed, and Charlie picked up one end- fully two hundred pounds of metal- and moved it to safety.

Most guys that age would have snapped in two.

At sixty six. So before you bark at me that all this body building crap is just ego, Charlie, as a surgeon, will back me up on this: the benefits to the entire body, the cardiovascular system,the brain, the options he has late in life to be able to do things he’d never dreamed of before, look.

You can plan for and talk yourself into being disabled by seventy. Or you can take your body, your life and your future in hand and get busy redirecting. Bodybuilding is just one avenue, and it really truly is for everyone if for no other reason than to build strength and confidence.

There were many people in that room last night who had imperfect bodies. That wasn’t the point. First, we all do. If you’re going to compare yourself to the high-end competitors who do this for life and a living, you’re going to be sorely disappointed. What I saw were women who have had kids, men and women with personal battles to fight, folks who have taken on lifting as a way of improving not just their bodies but their minds and their souls along the way. These folks were in their skimpy show wear, posing and practicing, doing what most of us wouldn’t dream of doing: strutting their stuff No. Matter. What.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaPL7_0aqxiP1V00
PHoto by Julia Hubbel

While any critic could have gone through that crowd and pointed out imperfections, what inspired me the most was knowing that each one of those folks has a back story. Charlie, for example, sad, depressed, overweight and slowing down at 64. Now he exudes energy, his great, broad muscled back his finest feature, his well-fed physique a testament to what happens when you make a very different set of choices. He explodes with energy and good cheer, the result of a well-fed, well-exercised body which gives him options.

The person who wrote the aforementioned article said, and they’d be right, that they aren’t the only person having trouble bending over, or getting out of a chair, or reaching for things. Their response is to find devices to help them do that.

NO. Please.

My response is to get my body back to where I can do those things not only as well as I did at twenty or better. If you put as much work into asking your body for performance as folks do finding reasons to avoid the work, you will likely be shocked at the response. The body LOVES WORK. At any age.

AT ANY AGE.

If you and I would put in the time and the effort to develop our flexibility (yoga, easy stretches) and strengthening (body weight and or/weight work) you will likely be shocked, as was Charlie, at how the body responds with power, muscle, energy. Confidence.

The author of the article on finding stuff that I think aids decrepitude, and kindly that is purely my opinion only, wrote this:

I am working hard to minimize physical accidents, which can be very annoying and debilitating; deadly sometimes. I know how I treat myself today will extend my independence well into my super senior days. (author bolded)

I agree. However, I respectfully and kindly strongly disagree with the methodology. You can I do not minimize physical accidents by asking devices to do work that with a little work and effort we can both regain and in many cases far exceed what strength and body capacity we may have lost to laziness or poor habits. For my aging dollar, if you and I are going to treat ourselves well to extend our independence, as it were, then exercise, strength-building, proper nutrition and good hard labor are far more likely to protect said independence than purchasing a cane.

As I further explore my local community, my first and foremost commitment is to surround myself with folks who are as committed as I am to health. Eugene is full of such places and organizations. Around here, the aging population that I’ve been meeting has a great deal of interest in hiking, biking, playing outdoors and getting involved more fully in life as we age. You most certainly don’t have to train for a bodybuilding competition, but I will guarantee you that having that kind of goal to work towards sure inspires harder effort. As those folks at Genuine Fitness demonstrated last night, the point isn’t a perfect body.

The point is the best possible body for you, for right now, for this age, for your life. For me, that’s deeply inspiring. You have every right to choose how you age, and one of those paths is increasing disability by not demanding work of your aging body.

That isn’t the path I choose. Nor is it the path of the men and women in that posing practice last night. We choose options. Options take work. Those options allow me to balance like a ballerina on top of my stepladder, two stories up, cleaning out my gutters, without the slightest worry. I trust my body, my strength, my balance at 68.

So can you. But with all respect for other opinions, buy a cane will not get you there.

Buying a gym membership might just.

If you're interested, posing classes are $20 and are held at 6:30 on Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings at 10:30. Saturdays are much more busy. You might be surprised how inspired you are at the end.

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this story, here’s my hopefully gentle way of ushering you to click the box below to follow my stuff. When you do that, I’ll know you’re comfortable with hearing from me once in a while.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a368d56cabc57b81fcce35118ba5e8b3.blob

Welcome home. You are HOME if you like irreverent, smart, funny, in-your-face writing. You are HOME if you like stories about interesting people of all ages, cultures, stripes, backgrounds, beliefs doing amazing things because they made different decisions. You are HOME if you wanna learn about aging vibrantly, being in the outdoors, getting and staying fit no matter our number. You are HOME if, on occasion, you like to laugh so hard you spew your drink of choice on your lap cat/dog/gerbil/centipede/soon-to-be ex. I work hard, ride fast horses, do lots of sports, fly high and still leap out of airplanes. Yeah, really, and I am 68. And yes I love, respect and appreciate feedback, including stuff that's hard. Because hard is the recipe for resilient. Wanna play? Let's. Please. Pull up a chair. There's room by the fire. In summer, there's room on the patio. (Okay so I don't have a patio. I made that up.)Get comfy. Bring a towel for your lap. Welcome home.

Eugene, OR
1006 followers
Loading

More from Julia Hubbel, Walkabout Saga, Horizon Huntress

Oregon State

A Celebration of Achievement in My Oregon Town

Zack Childers, bringing in on during the competitionJulia Hubbel. The audience rose to its feet as one. It was late in the day, and a great many of us were hoarse from shouting encouragement at the folks who were on stage. Our friends, our family, folks whose journeys we'd been watching.Read full story
Eugene, OR

It's That Time of Year. Now What?

It's classic. Right about the time I get all the brambles pulled out, I start thinking about blackberries and cream. The other day I was running from Timberline down to Bertelsen Road, a three-mile run, when I stopped at some big blackberry bushes for two reasons. One, they blocked the sidewalk. Two, well, berries.Read full story
Eugene, OR

It's Going to Be Very Different From Now On

If you're thinking about traveling abroad, be prepared to do a lot more up front work. Mask mandates have been pulled back, at least temporarily, and the airlines are starting to fly again. Earlier this year some smaller airports, like mine here in Eugene, were busier than before the pandemic:Read full story
Eugene, OR

What the Yard Needs Now Is Shade, Sweet Shade

While many if not most of us survived the heat wave that blistered the Pacific Northwest, parts of our yards may not have. Here's what I'm doing to make that better. As with many who moved to Oregon, I was chasing rain and cooler temperatures. Imagine my surprise when faced with 112 degrees just a few weeks ago. While I've been in that kind of heat before, sadly most of the plants around here haven't. Part of what I've done these last few weeks is do my best to figure out the best way to protect the bushes and trees I have, and where some aren't going to survive, replace them with a few which will. With the advice of my buddies over at Rising Sun, this is what my yard's getting as a makeover.Read full story
Eugene, OR

And Now For Something Totally Different

When coming out of quarantine becomes an inspiration to try something totally brand new and exciting. If you've ever dreamed of doing Cirque du Soleil moves in the air using beautifully-colored fabric, that dream might be a lot closer than you might realize. I had never really considered it. I've got plenty of time in the air, from skydiving to bungee jumping to hang gliding. This is different. This is air ballet. And I was in my first class learning how to do just that at 68. But I'm ahead of myself.Read full story
Eugene, OR

Pacific Northwest Adaptations to a Changing Climate

I moved up here for the rain. I got sun and heat. Here's what I'm doing about it for my house. Note to Dear Reader: I do not have a financial agreement with any of the companies listed in this article other than as a customer. Most are companies whose services were utilized by the previous homeowners of my property, and since they know the house I've continued with them. There are many available options; please do your own due diligence.Read full story
Eugene, OR

How Can You Do That? I'm Half Your Age!

A treatise on Just Do It. Now. Because later you’re gonna need this. Note to Dear Reader: the local links below are to Eugene resources for your perusal. I do not have a professional or financial relationship with any of these facilities. They are offered for information only. Please do your own research to find a gym or facility that meets your needs.Read full story
Eugene, OR

Heavy Breathing is Making a Comeback in Eugene

Bodybuiling competitions are back. In a fine statement that the apocalypse that has been the pandemic might be waning a bit, my personal trainer pointed at a big, colorful poster on the wall next to the big workout mirror. I've been out traveling for a few weeks so I hadn't seen it.Read full story
Eugene, OR

The Eugene Fireworks Ban Means a Quieter Fourth, but Extreme Fire Danger Remains

A small mistake and fireworks aren't the only things we'll be watching burn. Some many years ago in the mid-1980s I ran into an old Florida boyfriend in, of all places, South Island, New Zealand. He'd long since left St. Petersburg and moved to Truckee, California. At that time Truckee was still a small mountain town where my ski-bum athlete friend spent his summers. He invited me up.Read full story
Eugene, OR

It's Too Hot to Leave a Living Thing in Your Car. But That's Just the Start.

In August of 2017, Oregon passed a law which effectively made it the eleventh state at that time to make it an offense to leave a companion animal or a child in a parked car in the sun. With temperatures in the triple digits during a time when Oregonians would otherwise be enjoying more balmy daytime climes, this is especially important. Both the police and private citizens have the right to do what it necessary to protect the life of a child or animal left unattended. If you see such a situation, here's how the Good Samaritan Law protects you if you choose to enter that vehicle:Read full story
Eugene, OR

Not the Time to Push Yourself: How to Work Out in Very High Heat

When I got up this morning here in Eugene, I knew two things: it would be close to 112 degrees this afternoon, and the 75-degree air that greeted me outside was as cool as it was going to get. That's the only time I can run, or else take the serious chance of heatstroke.Read full story
Eugene, OR

Triple Digits? No. Please Don't Jump in That Mountain Stream. Here's Why.

While it might be incredibly tempting to hurl yourself into a cool stream, lake or other mountain water source in the Pacific Northwest, please don't. If you're new to the high country, you may not realize that just because the air is hot, the water often is just as cold as it always is, which can mean shocking temperatures. We're struggleing to cope with the massive heat dome which is baking the area, and that means the likelihood of drowning may go up when folks leap or fall into what they think is going to be nicely-warmed water. It isn't.Read full story
5 comments
Eugene, OR

Oh My God It's Hot .What Do I Do?

What you can to when the temps are triple digits. And please don't forget the animals. In less than an hour, or around 11 am local time here in Eugene, we are going on a dangerous heat advisory. It isn't that this never happens around here, it's that it doesn't happen until later in the summer. Having grown up in Florida, and traveled to some pretty hot places, surviving the heat isn't that big a deal unless you're not familiar with how to handle it.Read full story
1 comments
Eugene, OR

How Our 100% is Always a Changing Goal

How two fitness pros advise us on reaching improved health. Ryan, my fitness trainer at Genuine Fitness here in Eugene, watched my form as I did some kettlebell squats. "Better, " he said. "I noticed you're not lifting your heel any more when you're all the way down."Read full story
Eugene, OR

For the Love of Horses: Discovering My Community Around Eugene

Note to Dear Reader: I do not have a financial arrangement with any of the outfits identified in this story. Their mention is a result of my personal research and recommendations from my contacts here in Eugene. Please do your own research based on your personal goals.Read full story
Oregon State

Avoiding the National Parks in Oregon? Try This.

This option might be a lot better. Wynona, the RV owned by JC Spears. Photo: JC Spears. Note to Dear Reader: I do not have any financial connections with the suppliers in this story. These are recommendations offered from my contact base.Read full story
Eugene, OR

The Two New Kinds of Post-Covid Pain and What You Can Do About It

If you're in the aesthetics business, your work could be a real pain right now. If you waited, like I did, for the restrictions to be pulled back before you got a hair cut, you're not alone. I can do that; my hair is long and braided. That said it was still a mess, and when I went into SuperCuts on Commerce Street right off West 11th, it felt like a small miracle to have someone else wash my hair and cut off all the split ends.Read full story
Eugene, OR

Two Local Gems: My Favorite Consignment Shops in Eugene and Vancouver

I can't believe more people don't know about them, but I hope to change that. Note to Dear Reader: I do not work for, nor do I receive any compensation from these stores, and there are no affiliate links. They are simply my favorite places to find consignment furniture...so far.Read full story
Eugene, OR

Car Break-Ins Up in the South Hills and Around Eugene, and What You Can Do About It

A rash of ransacking vehicle breakins means be more careful. Here's how. It's an unfortunate side effect of a tough economy, too many staying at home under quarantine and leaving our cars outside and easy access, but it was bound to happen.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy